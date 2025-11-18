The head of the Syrian Artists' Syndicate, Mazen Al-Natour, confirmed that the artist Sulaf Fawakherji has harmed herself due to her statements about the previous Syrian regime months after its fall.

In his interview with the media personality Rabea Al-Zayat, he stated that Sulaf harmed herself before she harmed her audience and her people, noting that her removal from the syndicate may affect her morally but will not affect her financially, emphasizing that he will not regret this decision.

He added, "The decision is not unjust; if we did not do this, dozens would dare to speak in the same way about the previous regime," pointing out that Sulaf is a respectable and refined person, and there is no personal crisis or malicious motives against her, saying: "I still see her as a distinguished artist that we cherish."

Regarding some people's opposition to the decision, Al-Natour said, "Everyone is free in their opinion if they believe this decision is incorrect."

Withdrawal of Shukran's Citizenship

Al-Natour also addressed the crisis faced by the artist Shukran Murtaja after her episode with director Saif Sbeih, where she was subjected to public backlash and some called for her citizenship to be revoked.

Al-Natour clarified that Shukran Murtaja visited the syndicate's building and they had a lengthy conversation, pointing out that what happened against her can be considered a result of thousands of accounts on social media that seek to stir conflict among Syrians, confirming that he is against the campaign directed at her.

Artistic Stature

Mazen Al-Natour also defended the artist Dureid Lahham, describing him as a significant artistic figure in Syria and one of the founders of drama, noting that he has remained in Syria for the past 14 years and was one of the artists who stayed and was not completely free to express his convictions.

He said, "Dureid Lahham is not Superman; he is a human being with a survival instinct like everyone else, and some artists and the public had to take certain positions," praising the apology of artist Ayman Zidan, describing it as a peak of nobility and intelligence, while criticizing the way artist Suzan Najm Aldeen apologized, saying: "I didn't like the speed of the apology and its form, and the attempt to cry; frankly, I didn't believe it."

Exclusion of Kinda

Regarding the exclusion of artist Kinda Hanna from the series "Al-Nawailati," Al-Natour indicated that the syndicate received an official complaint from artist Kinda Hanna after her exclusion from the series.

He said Kinda attached her complaint with documents proving that she was subjected to injustice, noting that the agreement with her was to perform a specific role, but after filming for a full day, she was replaced by another artist, explaining that she is now demanding compensation, and the syndicate is working to ensure her justice, especially since this is the primary role of the syndicate.