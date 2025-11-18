أكد نقيب الفنانين السوريين مازن الناطور أن الفنانة سولاف فواخرجي أساءت لنفسها بسبب تصريحاتها عن النظام السوري السابق بعد سقوطه بأشهر.
وقال في لقائه مع الإعلامية رابعة الزيات، سولاف أساءت لنفسها قبل أن تسيء لجمهورها وناسها، مشيراً إلى أن شطبها من النقابة قد يؤثر عليها معنوياً لكنه لن يؤثر عليها مادياً، مشدداً على أنه لن يندم على هذا القرار.
وأضاف «القرار غير ظالم، لو لم نفعل ذلك لتجرأ العشرات على الحديث بالطريقة نفسها عن النظام السابق»، لافتاً إلى أن سولاف إنسانة محترمة وراقية، ولا يوجد تجاهها أزمة شخصية أو دوافع كيدية، قائلاً: «وما زلت أراها فنانة مرموقة نعتز بها».
وحول معارضة البعض للقرار: قال الناطور «كل شخص حر في رأيه إذا كانوا يعتقدون أن هذا القرار غير صائب».
سحب جنسية شكران
وتطرق نقيب الفنانين السوريين إلى الأزمة التي مرت بها الفنانة شكران مرتجى بعد حلقتها مع المخرج سيف سبيعي، حيث تعرضت لهجوم الجمهور ومطالبة البعض بسحب الجنسية منها.
وأوضح الناطور، بأن شكران مرتجى زارت مبنى النقابة ودار بينهما حديث مطول، مشيراً إلى أن ما حدث ضدها يمكن اعتباره نتيجة آلاف الحسابات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي التي تسعى لإثارة الخلاف بين السوريين، مؤكداً بأنه ضد الحملة التي وجهت لها.
قامة فنية
كما دافع مازن الناطور عن الفنان دريد لحام، واصفاً إياه بالقامة الفنية السورية وأحد مؤسسي الدراما، مشيراً إلى أنه ظل طوال الـ14 عاماً الماضية داخل سوريا، وكان أحد الفنانين الذين بقوا ولم يكن حراً تماماً في التعبير عن قناعاته.
وقال «دريد لحام ليس سوبرمان، هو إنسان لديه غريزة البقاء مثل الجميع، وبعض الفنانين والشعب اضطروا لاتخاذ مواقف معينة»، مشيداً باعتذار الفنان أيمن زيدان، واصفاً إياه بأنه كان قمة في النبل والذكاء، منتقداً طريقة اعتذار الفنانة سوزان نجم الدين، قائلاً: «السرعة في الاعتذار وشكله ومحاولة التباكي ما حبيتها وبصراحة ما صدقتها».
استبعاد كندا
وعن استبعاد الفنانة كندا حنا من مسلسل النويلاتي، أشار الناطور، إلى تلقي النقابة شكوى رسمية من الفنانة كندا حنا بعد استبعادها من مسلسل النويلاتي.
وقال أرفقت كندا شكواها بوثائق تثبت تعرضها للظلم، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق معها كان على أداء دور محدد، ولكن بعد تصوير يوم كامل تم استبدالها بفنانة أخرى، موضحاً أنها تطالب بالتعويض الآن، وتعمل النقابة على إنصافها، خصوصا أن هذا هو دور النقابة الأساسي.
