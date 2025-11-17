قررت محكمة القضاء الإداري النطق بالحكم في الدعوى التي أقامتها الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي على نقيب الموسيقيين المصريين الفنان مصطفى كامل في جلسة 28 ديسمبر القادم.

بطلان قرار النقابة

وانتهت هيئة مفوضي الدولة في تقريرها السابق إلى بطلان قرار النقابة بمنع النجمة اللبنانية من الغناء في مصر، مؤكدةً أن القرار يفتقر إلى السند القانوني، ويتعارض مع الضمانات الدستورية الخاصة بحرية الإبداع ورفض الرقابة غير القضائية على الفنون.

وطالب المحامي هاني سامح بعزل نقيب الموسيقيين، متهماً إياه بإصدار قرارات تقيّد الفن وتخالف مقتضيات العمل النقابي،مؤكداً أن النقابة تجاوزت اختصاصاتها القانونية وتدخلت في المجال الفني على نحو يناهض الدستور ودور النقابات المهنية في رعاية الإبداع.

وأضاف: قرار منع هيفاء من الغناء استند على اعتبارات غير مهنية، وبعيد عن الإجراءات القانونية السليمة، ما ألحق ضرراً بسمعة مصر الفنية، خصوصاً مع توسّع الحراك الثقافي والفني في دول المنطقة.

وأكد تقرير المفوّضين أن قرار النقابة الصادر في 16مارس الماضي بمنع هيفاء وهبي من الغناء وسحب تصاريحها يُعد اعتداءً على حرية الإبداع.