The Administrative Judiciary Court has decided to announce its ruling in the lawsuit filed by Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe against the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate head, artist Mustafa Kamel, in the session on December 28.

Invalidity of the Syndicate's Decision

The State Commissioners Authority concluded in its previous report that the Syndicate's decision to prevent the Lebanese star from singing in Egypt is invalid, confirming that the decision lacks legal basis and contradicts the constitutional guarantees related to freedom of creativity and rejects non-judicial censorship of the arts.

Lawyer Hani Samah called for the dismissal of the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, accusing him of issuing decisions that restrict art and violate the requirements of union work, asserting that the Syndicate has exceeded its legal competencies and intervened in the artistic field in a manner that opposes the constitution and the role of professional unions in nurturing creativity.

He added: The decision to prevent Haifa from singing was based on non-professional considerations and was far from proper legal procedures, which has harmed Egypt's artistic reputation, especially with the expansion of cultural and artistic movements in the region's countries.

The Commissioners' report confirmed that the Syndicate's decision issued on March 16 to prevent Haifa Wehbe from singing and revoke her permits constitutes an infringement on the freedom of creativity.