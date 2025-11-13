The media artist Es'ad Younis revealed her ongoing attempts to host the artists Adel Imam and Abla Kamel on her famous television program "Sahibat Al-Saada".

Younis stated in media remarks on the sidelines of the opening of the 46th Cairo International Film Festival: "I have long tried to get artist Adel Imam to appear in one of the program's episodes, but he has refused every time over the past 11 years, justifying this by his desire not to appear in any television interviews. It later became clear that he wishes to retire from the world of art and lights in general, content with what he has presented over several decades, with works whose impact has reached the entire world."

She added: "I have also tried many times to host artist Abla Kamel on 'Sahibat Al-Saada', especially since it would be an exceptional and special episode if presented, but she too refuses to appear, as she does not like the spotlight or television talks, and prefers to stay away," jokingly saying: "I will not stop trying with Adel Imam and Abla Kamel, and if I knew how to sneak in like mice to execute these two episodes, I would definitely do it."

Es'ad Younis expressed her hopes of presenting a television episode with artist En'nam Salousa, as she has a long and distinguished artistic career, but she also refuses to appear in any television interviews for many years.