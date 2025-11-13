كشفت الفنانة الإعلامية إسعاد يونس محاولاتها المستمرة لاستضافة الفنانين عادل إمام وعبلة كامل، في برنامجها التلفزيوني الشهير «صاحبة السعادة».
وقالت يونس في تصريحات إعلامية على هامش افتتاح الدورة الـ46 من مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي: «حاولت طويلا مع الفنان عادل إمام للظهور في إحدى حلقات البرنامج، إلا أنه كان يرفض في كل مرة، على مدار الـ11 عاما الماضية، مُبررا ذلك برغبته في عدم الظهور بأي لقاءات تلفزيونية، فيما اتضحت لاحقا رغبته في اعتزال عالم الفن والأضواء عموما، مكتفيا بما قدمه على مدار عقود عدة، من أعمال فنية تجاوز صداها للعالم كله».
وأضافت: «حاولت كثيرا استضافة الفنانة عبلة كامل في «صاحبة السعادة»، لاسيما أنها ستكون حلقة استثنائية ومميزة حال تقديمها، إلا أنها ترفض هي الأخرى الظهور، كونها لا تحب الأضواء أو الأحاديث التلفزيونية، وتُفضل الابتعاد»، مازحة بقولها: «لن أتوقف عن المحاولات مع عادل إمام وعبلة كامل، ولو عرفت أتسلل مثل الفئران لتنفيذ هاتين الحلقتين، سأفعل هذا بالطبع».
وأعربت إسعاد يونس عن آمالها بتقديم حلقة تلفزيونية مع الفنانة إنعام سالوسة، كونها صاحبة مسيرة فنية طويلة ومميزة، إلا أنها ترفض الظهور أيضا في أي لقاءات تلفزيونية منذ سنوات طوال.
The media artist Es'ad Younis revealed her ongoing attempts to host the artists Adel Imam and Abla Kamel on her famous television program "Sahibat Al-Saada".
Younis stated in media remarks on the sidelines of the opening of the 46th Cairo International Film Festival: "I have long tried to get artist Adel Imam to appear in one of the program's episodes, but he has refused every time over the past 11 years, justifying this by his desire not to appear in any television interviews. It later became clear that he wishes to retire from the world of art and lights in general, content with what he has presented over several decades, with works whose impact has reached the entire world."
She added: "I have also tried many times to host artist Abla Kamel on 'Sahibat Al-Saada', especially since it would be an exceptional and special episode if presented, but she too refuses to appear, as she does not like the spotlight or television talks, and prefers to stay away," jokingly saying: "I will not stop trying with Adel Imam and Abla Kamel, and if I knew how to sneak in like mice to execute these two episodes, I would definitely do it."
Es'ad Younis expressed her hopes of presenting a television episode with artist En'nam Salousa, as she has a long and distinguished artistic career, but she also refuses to appear in any television interviews for many years.