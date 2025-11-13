كشفت الفنانة الإعلامية إسعاد يونس محاولاتها المستمرة لاستضافة الفنانين عادل إمام وعبلة كامل، في برنامجها التلفزيوني الشهير «صاحبة السعادة».

وقالت يونس في تصريحات إعلامية على هامش افتتاح الدورة الـ46 من مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي: «حاولت طويلا مع الفنان عادل إمام للظهور في إحدى حلقات البرنامج، إلا أنه كان يرفض في كل مرة، على مدار الـ11 عاما الماضية، مُبررا ذلك برغبته في عدم الظهور بأي لقاءات تلفزيونية، فيما اتضحت لاحقا رغبته في اعتزال عالم الفن والأضواء عموما، مكتفيا بما قدمه على مدار عقود عدة، من أعمال فنية تجاوز صداها للعالم كله».

وأضافت: «حاولت كثيرا استضافة الفنانة عبلة كامل في «صاحبة السعادة»، لاسيما أنها ستكون حلقة استثنائية ومميزة حال تقديمها، إلا أنها ترفض هي الأخرى الظهور، كونها لا تحب الأضواء أو الأحاديث التلفزيونية، وتُفضل الابتعاد»، مازحة بقولها: «لن أتوقف عن المحاولات مع عادل إمام وعبلة كامل، ولو عرفت أتسلل مثل الفئران لتنفيذ هاتين الحلقتين، سأفعل هذا بالطبع».

وأعربت إسعاد يونس عن آمالها بتقديم حلقة تلفزيونية مع الفنانة إنعام سالوسة، كونها صاحبة مسيرة فنية طويلة ومميزة، إلا أنها ترفض الظهور أيضا في أي لقاءات تلفزيونية منذ سنوات طوال.