فاجأت مقدمة البرامج الفنانة منال عبداللطيف جمهورها بخلع الحجاب بعد 13 عاما من ارتدائه؛ إذ ظهرت في فيديو مع الفنان شريف باهر في افتتاح مطعمه الجديد بدونه.

وأطلت منال عبداللطيف بشعرها الأسود الطويل، وهو الشكل الذي اشتهرت به منذ بداية عملها في مجال الفن في طفولتها.

ومنال عبداللطيف ممثلة مصرية بدأت في طفولتها في برامج الأطفال مثل «البرلمان الصغير»، وأول من اكتشفها المخرج محمود إبراهيم، الذي قدمها في مسلسل الأطفال «بندق وبندقة»، وعرفت أكثر بمشاركاتها في مسلسلات «ضمير أبلة حكمت» مع فاتن حمامة، وفوازير «جدو عبده» مع الراحل عبدالمنعم مدبولي، ثم في مسلسل «أرابيسك»، إلى جانب مشاركتها في مسلسلات «الأبطال»، «السيرة الهلالية»، و«رياح الماضي».