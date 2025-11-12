The presenter Manal Abdel-Latif surprised her audience by removing her hijab after 13 years of wearing it; she appeared in a video with artist Sherif Baher at the opening of his new restaurant without it.

Manal Abdel-Latif showcased her long black hair, which is the look she has been known for since the beginning of her career in the arts during her childhood.

Manal Abdel-Latif is an Egyptian actress who started in her childhood in children's programs like "The Little Parliament." She was first discovered by director Mahmoud Ibrahim, who introduced her in the children's series "Bunduq and Bandouqa." She became more known for her roles in the series "The Conscience of Abla Hikmat" with Faten Hamama, and the quiz show "Grandpa Abdo" with the late Abdel-Moneim Madbouly, as well as in the series "Arabesque," along with her participation in the series "The Heroes," "The Hilali Saga," and "Winds of the Past."