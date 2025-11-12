روى الفنان ناصر القصبي قصة «الطبل» الذي اشتراه عندما كان طالبا في المرحلة المتوسطة وردة فعل مدير المدرسة تجاهه.

وقال خلال مشاركته في احتفالية تدشين أكاديمية آفاق للفنون والثقافة: «كنت في أولى متوسط، وكنت طالباً مشاغباً وأحب الضحك وأعلنوا عن رحلة إلى الأحساء، وذهبت أطلب من المدير السماح لي بالمشاركة، لكنه رفض وقال إنني كثير الإزعاج، ثم تحدث والدي مع جارنا الذي تدخل لدى المدير حتى وافق».

وأضاف أثناء الرحلة التي استمرت ثلاثة أيام، مررنا بسوق شعبي وقررت شراء طبل، كان معي خمسة ريالات وسعره سبعة، فقلت للبائع إننا من مدرسة للأيتام وأنا يتيم، فأعطاني الطبل بـ 5 ريالات، وقضينا الرحلة نغني ونطبل، حتى ضاق بنا المعلم وطلب مني تسليم الطبل، وقال لي «قوم يا رأس الحية هات الطبل».

وتابع القصبي: «عند عودتنا من الرحلة طلبت الطبل من المعلم فقال لي خذه غداً من الإدارة، وعندما ذهبت لمدير المدرسة أخرج الطبل ووضعه على مكتبه وكسره أمامي وكأنه كسر قلبي، كانت لحظة مؤلمة جداً».

واختتم حديثه برسالة إلى الطلاب قائلاً: «اليوم الذي أنتم فيه مختلف ومدهش، نحن نعيش طاقات عظيمة ضمن رؤية 2030، فاستشعروا هذه النعمة».