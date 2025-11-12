The artist Nasser Al-Qasabi narrated the story of the "drum" he bought when he was a middle school student and the principal's reaction to it.

He said during his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Afaq Academy for Arts and Culture: "I was in the first year of middle school, and I was a mischievous student who loved to laugh. They announced a trip to Al-Ahsa, and I went to ask the principal for permission to participate, but he refused and said that I was too disruptive. Then my father spoke with our neighbor, who intervened with the principal until he agreed."

He added that during the three-day trip, we passed by a local market, and I decided to buy a drum. I had five riyals, and its price was seven. I told the seller that we were from an orphan school and that I was an orphan, so he gave me the drum for 5 riyals. We spent the trip singing and drumming until the teacher got fed up and asked me to hand over the drum, saying, "Get up, you troublemaker, give me the drum."

Al-Qasabi continued: "When we returned from the trip, I asked the teacher for the drum, and he told me to take it from the administration tomorrow. When I went to the principal, he took out the drum, placed it on his desk, and broke it in front of me as if he were breaking my heart. It was a very painful moment."

He concluded his talk with a message to the students, saying: "The day you are in is different and amazing. We are living in great energies within the Vision 2030, so feel this blessing."