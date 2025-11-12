روى الفنان ناصر القصبي قصة «الطبل» الذي اشتراه عندما كان طالبا في المرحلة المتوسطة وردة فعل مدير المدرسة تجاهه.
وقال خلال مشاركته في احتفالية تدشين أكاديمية آفاق للفنون والثقافة: «كنت في أولى متوسط، وكنت طالباً مشاغباً وأحب الضحك وأعلنوا عن رحلة إلى الأحساء، وذهبت أطلب من المدير السماح لي بالمشاركة، لكنه رفض وقال إنني كثير الإزعاج، ثم تحدث والدي مع جارنا الذي تدخل لدى المدير حتى وافق».
وأضاف أثناء الرحلة التي استمرت ثلاثة أيام، مررنا بسوق شعبي وقررت شراء طبل، كان معي خمسة ريالات وسعره سبعة، فقلت للبائع إننا من مدرسة للأيتام وأنا يتيم، فأعطاني الطبل بـ 5 ريالات، وقضينا الرحلة نغني ونطبل، حتى ضاق بنا المعلم وطلب مني تسليم الطبل، وقال لي «قوم يا رأس الحية هات الطبل».
وتابع القصبي: «عند عودتنا من الرحلة طلبت الطبل من المعلم فقال لي خذه غداً من الإدارة، وعندما ذهبت لمدير المدرسة أخرج الطبل ووضعه على مكتبه وكسره أمامي وكأنه كسر قلبي، كانت لحظة مؤلمة جداً».
واختتم حديثه برسالة إلى الطلاب قائلاً: «اليوم الذي أنتم فيه مختلف ومدهش، نحن نعيش طاقات عظيمة ضمن رؤية 2030، فاستشعروا هذه النعمة».
The artist Nasser Al-Qasabi narrated the story of the "drum" he bought when he was a middle school student and the principal's reaction to it.
He said during his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Afaq Academy for Arts and Culture: "I was in the first year of middle school, and I was a mischievous student who loved to laugh. They announced a trip to Al-Ahsa, and I went to ask the principal for permission to participate, but he refused and said that I was too disruptive. Then my father spoke with our neighbor, who intervened with the principal until he agreed."
He added that during the three-day trip, we passed by a local market, and I decided to buy a drum. I had five riyals, and its price was seven. I told the seller that we were from an orphan school and that I was an orphan, so he gave me the drum for 5 riyals. We spent the trip singing and drumming until the teacher got fed up and asked me to hand over the drum, saying, "Get up, you troublemaker, give me the drum."
Al-Qasabi continued: "When we returned from the trip, I asked the teacher for the drum, and he told me to take it from the administration tomorrow. When I went to the principal, he took out the drum, placed it on his desk, and broke it in front of me as if he were breaking my heart. It was a very painful moment."
He concluded his talk with a message to the students, saying: "The day you are in is different and amazing. We are living in great energies within the Vision 2030, so feel this blessing."