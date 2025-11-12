أثار الظهور المتكرر للفنان المصري عمرو دياب مع الفنانة الشابة أسماء جلال، تساؤلات الجمهور حول طبيعة العلاقة بينهما.
مصادر مقربة من جلال كشفت في تصريحات إعلامية أن النجمة الشابة تعيش هذه الفترة حالة من السعادة بسبب ارتباطها العاطفي بنجم معروف، حيث شوهد الثنائي في مناسبات متعددة، كان أبرزها احتفال عيد ميلادها الأخير الذي حضره المطرب بنفسه، إلى جانب وجوده اللافت في العرض الخاص لفيلمها الجديد السلم والثعبان 2، ثم في الحفل الذي أقيم بعد العرض مباشرة.
وتزامنًا مع تزايد الحديث عن العلاقة بينهما، يواصل الطرفان التزام الصمت دون تأكيد أو نفي، وهو ما زاد من حدة التكهنات بين الجمهور والمتابعين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصا مع معرفة الجمهور أن عمرو دياب عادة ما يحتفظ بتفاصيل حياته الخاصة بعيدًا عن الأضواء، مثلما حدث خلال فترة ظهوره المتكرر مع الفنانة دينا الشربيني دون إعلان رسمي عن طبيعة العلاقة بينهما.
وسبق للهضبة الزواج مرتين؛ الأولى من الفنانة شيرين رضا، والثانية من زينة عاشور، وانتهت كلتاهما بالانفصال.
وعلى الصعيد الفني، احتفلت أسماء جلال أخيراً بعرض فيلم السلم والثعبان 2، الذي تشارك في بطولته إلى جانب عمرو يوسف، ويخرجه طارق العريان. وشهد العرض حضورًا فنيًا كبيرًا تقدمه عمرو دياب، إلى جانب عدد من النجوم مثل أمينة خليل، كندة علوش، أحمد السقا، وأحمد فهمي.
