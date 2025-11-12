The Saudi Film Commission is participating in the American Film Market (AFM) for 2025, which is being held in Los Angeles until November 16, and is one of the most prominent film markets specializing in financing, distribution, and co-production of films. It serves as a key platform for filmmakers, investors, and distributors.

The Commission aims, through its participation in the market, to enhance the presence of Saudi cinema in international forums, establish the Kingdom's position as a destination for film production by showcasing investment opportunities in the sector, enabling partnerships with production entities and distributors, and highlighting the Saudi film sector within global markets.

The Film Commission is participating through a pavilion that showcases the development of the film sector in the Kingdom, highlights diverse and attractive filming locations, and introduces funding programs and cinematic incentives. Additionally, an official delegation from the Commission is present to build professional relationships and enhance cooperation with international partners in the fields of co-production, distribution, financing, and film services, as well as to support the growth of the national film industry and build an effective network of relationships with leading institutions and companies in the American market.