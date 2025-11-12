تشارك هيئة الأفلام السعودية في سوق الأفلام الأمريكي (AFM) لعام 2025، الذي يُقام في مدينة لوس أنجلوس حتى 16 نوفمبر الجاري، وهو أحد أبرز الأسواق السينمائية المتخصصة في التمويل والتوزيع والإنتاج المشترك للأفلام، ويُعد منصة رئيسية لصنّاع الأفلام والمستثمرين والموزعين.

وتهدف الهيئة من خلال مشاركتها في السوق إلى تعزيز حضور السينما السعودية في المحافل الدولية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة لصناعة الأفلام من خلال عرض الفرص الاستثمارية في القطاع، وتمكين الشراكات مع الجهات المنتجة والموزعين، وإبراز قطاع الأفلام السعودي ضمن الأسواق العالمية.

وتشارك هيئة الأفلام عبر جناح يعرض تطور القطاع السينمائي في المملكة، ويبرز مواقع التصوير المتنوعة والجاذبة، ويعرّف ببرامج التمويل والحوافز السينمائية، إلى جانب حضور وفد رسمي من الهيئة يهدف إلى بناء العلاقات المهنية وتعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين في مجالات الإنتاج المشترك والتوزيع والتمويل والخدمات السينمائية، بالإضافة إلى دعم نمو الصناعة السينمائية الوطنية وبناء شبكة علاقات فاعلة مع أبرز المؤسسات والشركات في السوق الأمريكي.