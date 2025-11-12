تشارك هيئة الأفلام السعودية في سوق الأفلام الأمريكي (AFM) لعام 2025، الذي يُقام في مدينة لوس أنجلوس حتى 16 نوفمبر الجاري، وهو أحد أبرز الأسواق السينمائية المتخصصة في التمويل والتوزيع والإنتاج المشترك للأفلام، ويُعد منصة رئيسية لصنّاع الأفلام والمستثمرين والموزعين.
وتهدف الهيئة من خلال مشاركتها في السوق إلى تعزيز حضور السينما السعودية في المحافل الدولية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة لصناعة الأفلام من خلال عرض الفرص الاستثمارية في القطاع، وتمكين الشراكات مع الجهات المنتجة والموزعين، وإبراز قطاع الأفلام السعودي ضمن الأسواق العالمية.
وتشارك هيئة الأفلام عبر جناح يعرض تطور القطاع السينمائي في المملكة، ويبرز مواقع التصوير المتنوعة والجاذبة، ويعرّف ببرامج التمويل والحوافز السينمائية، إلى جانب حضور وفد رسمي من الهيئة يهدف إلى بناء العلاقات المهنية وتعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين في مجالات الإنتاج المشترك والتوزيع والتمويل والخدمات السينمائية، بالإضافة إلى دعم نمو الصناعة السينمائية الوطنية وبناء شبكة علاقات فاعلة مع أبرز المؤسسات والشركات في السوق الأمريكي.
The Saudi Film Commission is participating in the American Film Market (AFM) for 2025, which is being held in Los Angeles until November 16, and is one of the most prominent film markets specializing in financing, distribution, and co-production of films. It serves as a key platform for filmmakers, investors, and distributors.
The Commission aims, through its participation in the market, to enhance the presence of Saudi cinema in international forums, establish the Kingdom's position as a destination for film production by showcasing investment opportunities in the sector, enabling partnerships with production entities and distributors, and highlighting the Saudi film sector within global markets.
The Film Commission is participating through a pavilion that showcases the development of the film sector in the Kingdom, highlights diverse and attractive filming locations, and introduces funding programs and cinematic incentives. Additionally, an official delegation from the Commission is present to build professional relationships and enhance cooperation with international partners in the fields of co-production, distribution, financing, and film services, as well as to support the growth of the national film industry and build an effective network of relationships with leading institutions and companies in the American market.