The WOW Festival, which kicks off on November 19 as part of the Riyadh Season, offers a unique experience that blends art, sports, and entertainment.

The festival will begin with artist Oumima Taleb, followed by artist Haifa Wehbe on November 20, and then artist Nancy Ajram on November 21, concluding the event on November 22 with a performance by Saudi artist Ayed Yousef.

The WOW Festival combines golf, luxury cars, and live music, and golf enthusiasts will have the chance to see some of the world's top players, including Joaquin Niemann, Tyrell Hatton, and Dustin Johnson, as they compete in the finale of the International Series, part of the Asian Tour, in a vibrant atmosphere in the capital, Riyadh.