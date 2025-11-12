يقدم مهرجان WOW الذي ينطلق 19 نوفمبر الجاري ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض تجربة فريدة تمزج بين الفن والرياضة والترفيه.

وينطلق المهرجان مع الفنانة أميمة طالب، تليها الفنانة هيفاء وهبي يوم 20 نوفمبر، ثم الفنانة نانسي عجرم في 21 نوفمبر، ويُختتم الحدث يوم 22 نوفمبر بعرض للفنان السعودي عايض يوسف

ويجمع مهرجان WOW بين رياضة الجولف والسيارات الفاخرة والموسيقى الحيّة، وسيحظى عشّاق الجولف بفرصة مشاهدة أبرز نجوم اللعبة العالميين، من بينهم خواكين نيمان، وتايريل هاتون، وداستن جونسون، حيث سيتنافسون في ختام موسم سلسلة البطولات الدولية (The International Series) التابعة للجولة الآسيوية (Asian Tour)، وسط أجواء مفعمة بالحيوية في العاصمة الرياض.