صدرت الاشتراطات البلدية المحدَّثة الخاصة بالنُزل المؤقتة في مكة والمدينة لتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وضمان الامتثال لمعايير السلامة، وتحسين البيئة العمرانية في موسم الحج.


ويقتصر تطبيق هذه الاشتراطات على النُزل المؤقتة المخصصة للعمل في الحج، بما يضمن تنظيم مواقعها واختيارها في المواقع الملائمة لخدمة الحجاج، وتحقيق أعلى مستويات السلامة والجاهزية.


وتهدف الاشتراطات المحدَّثة إلى رفع كفاءة مباني الضيافة المؤقتة، وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة البلدية، وتحقيق هوية عمرانية منسجمة مع الطابع التراثي والبيئي للمدينتين المقدستين، بما يسهم في تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن.


وتشمل متطلبات الترخيص الحصول على موافقات الدفاع المدني والجهات المشرفة، إضافة إلى متطلبات مكانية تتعلق بالمساحة ونسب البناء والارتدادات واللوحات التجارية، كما تضمنت الاشتراطات متطلبات فنية مرتبطة بكود البناء السعودي، ومعايير السلامة.


وألزمت الاشتراطات النُزل المؤقتة بتطبيق عدد من المتطلبات التشغيلية، تشمل معايير النظافة والصيانة الدورية، وإدارة النفايات، وتوفير كاميرات المراقبة الأمنية، وضمان سلامة دورات المياه والمغاسل والمصليات، إلى جانب اشتراطات خاصة بالعاملين، من أبرزها الحصول على الشهادات الصحية والالتزام بالأنظمة المعتمدة.