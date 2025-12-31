The updated municipal regulations for temporary accommodations in Mecca and Medina have been issued to enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, ensure compliance with safety standards, and improve the urban environment during the Hajj season.



These regulations apply exclusively to temporary accommodations designated for use during Hajj, ensuring the organization and selection of their locations in suitable areas to serve the pilgrims and achieve the highest levels of safety and readiness.



The updated regulations aim to improve the efficiency of temporary hospitality buildings, enhance compliance with municipal regulations, and achieve an architectural identity that aligns with the heritage and environmental character of the two holy cities, contributing to the improvement of the urban landscape and elevating the experience of the guests of Allah.



The licensing requirements include obtaining approvals from civil defense and supervising authorities, in addition to spatial requirements related to area, building ratios, setbacks, and commercial signage. The regulations also include technical requirements linked to the Saudi building code and safety standards.



The regulations require temporary accommodations to implement a number of operational requirements, including cleanliness and regular maintenance standards, waste management, provision of security surveillance cameras, and ensuring the safety of restrooms, washing areas, and prayer rooms, along with specific requirements for workers, the most notable of which is obtaining health certificates and adhering to approved regulations.