كشف المطرب اللبناني وائل كفوري تفاصيل حفله الغنائي المنتظر في منطقة العلا بالسعودية، والمقرر إقامته في قاعة مرايا يوم 19 ديسمبر 2025، وسط أجواء موسيقية مميزة وحضور جماهيري كبير متوقع.
فتح حجز تذاكر حفل السعودية

وشوّق كفوري جمهوره للحفل من خلال نشر بوستر الحفل عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، كاشفًا بدء حجز التذاكر عبر الصفحة الرسمية للشركة المنظمة.
حفلات رأس السنة المنتظرة

ومن جانب آخر، يعيش وائل كفوري حالة من النشاط الفني المكثف، إذ يستعد لإحياء سلسلة من الحفلات في ختام العام، من أبرزها حفل ضخم ليلة رأس السنة 2026 في دبي بمشاركة الفنانة اللبنانية نجوى كرم.

كما يستعد وائل كفوري لإحياء حفل آخر في إسطنبول يوم 28 ديسمبر 2025، ليختتم عامًا حافلًا بالنجاحات الفنية في الوطن العربي وخارجه.
نجاح ومفاجآت حفل موسم الرياض

وكان تألق وائل كفوري سابقاً بحفله الأخير في موسم الرياض بنسخته السادسة، إلى جانب الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا، وسط حضور جماهيري واسع رفع الحفل حينها شعار كامل العدد.

وقدم كفوري بحفله مجموعة من المفاجآت للجمهور السعودية، أبرزها موال خاص عن المملكة العربية السعودية وأداء أغنية محمد عبده «إبعاد كنتم» بأسلوبه المميز الذي نال إعجاب الحاضرين.
