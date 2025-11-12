The Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury revealed details about his anticipated concert in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place at the Maraya Hall on December 19, 2025, amidst a distinctive musical atmosphere and a large expected audience.



Ticket Booking for the Saudi Concert Opens

Kfoury excited his fans for the concert by posting the event's poster on his Instagram account, announcing that ticket bookings have started through the official page of the organizing company.



Upcoming New Year's Eve Concerts

On another note, Wael Kfoury is experiencing a period of intense artistic activity, as he prepares to hold a series of concerts to conclude the year, the most notable of which is a massive concert on New Year's Eve 2026 in Dubai, featuring Lebanese artist Najwa Karam.

Kfoury is also preparing for another concert in Istanbul on December 28, 2025, to wrap up a year filled with artistic successes both in the Arab world and beyond.



Success and Surprises at the Riyadh Season Concert

Wael Kfoury previously shone at his last concert during the sixth edition of the Riyadh Season, alongside Lebanese artist Elissa, with a wide audience that raised the event's banner of full capacity.

Kfoury presented a series of surprises to the Saudi audience during his concert, the most notable of which was a special medley about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a performance of Mohammed Abdu's song "Iba'ad Kuntum" in his distinctive style, which impressed the attendees.

