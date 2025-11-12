شهدت الرياض فعاليات مؤتمر النقد السينمائي الدولي 2025، الذي تنظمه هيئة الأفلام السعودية بمشاركة نخبة من النقاد والأكاديميين والمهتمين بصناعة السينما. وتركزت أعمال الجلسة الأولى حول فلسفة المكان ودور الذاكرة في تشكيل الصورة السينمائية، بوصفهما عنصرين محوريين في بناء السرد البصري والتعبير عن هوية المجتمع ووعيه الثقافي.

وتناول المتحدثون البُعد الرمزي للمكان في السينما؛ باعتباره أكثر من مجرد خلفية للأحداث، بل فضاء يحمل الذاكرة الجمعية ويستدعي التجارب الإنسانية التي تتقاطع فيها الأزمنة والوجوه والعواطف. وأشار المشاركون إلى أن المكان في الفيلم هو بطلٌ صامت يختزن التاريخ ويعكس تحولات الوعي، وأن الذاكرة السينمائية تُعيد تشكيله بوصفه مرآة للإنسان والزمن والمجتمع.

وأكد النقاد أن النقد السينمائي المعاصر بحاجة إلى تجاوز القراءة الجمالية نحو تحليل البنية الفكرية للمكان وعلاقته بالذاكرة، لاسيما في السينما السعودية التي باتت تعبّر عن تنوّع البيئات الجغرافية والثقافية للمملكة. كما استعرضت الجلسة أمثلة لأفلام عالمية ومحلية قدّمت المكان كعنصر فلسفي يجمع بين الجمال والمعنى والهوية.