شهدت الرياض فعاليات مؤتمر النقد السينمائي الدولي 2025، الذي تنظمه هيئة الأفلام السعودية بمشاركة نخبة من النقاد والأكاديميين والمهتمين بصناعة السينما. وتركزت أعمال الجلسة الأولى حول فلسفة المكان ودور الذاكرة في تشكيل الصورة السينمائية، بوصفهما عنصرين محوريين في بناء السرد البصري والتعبير عن هوية المجتمع ووعيه الثقافي.
وتناول المتحدثون البُعد الرمزي للمكان في السينما؛ باعتباره أكثر من مجرد خلفية للأحداث، بل فضاء يحمل الذاكرة الجمعية ويستدعي التجارب الإنسانية التي تتقاطع فيها الأزمنة والوجوه والعواطف. وأشار المشاركون إلى أن المكان في الفيلم هو بطلٌ صامت يختزن التاريخ ويعكس تحولات الوعي، وأن الذاكرة السينمائية تُعيد تشكيله بوصفه مرآة للإنسان والزمن والمجتمع.
وأكد النقاد أن النقد السينمائي المعاصر بحاجة إلى تجاوز القراءة الجمالية نحو تحليل البنية الفكرية للمكان وعلاقته بالذاكرة، لاسيما في السينما السعودية التي باتت تعبّر عن تنوّع البيئات الجغرافية والثقافية للمملكة. كما استعرضت الجلسة أمثلة لأفلام عالمية ومحلية قدّمت المكان كعنصر فلسفي يجمع بين الجمال والمعنى والهوية.
Riyadh hosted the events of the International Film Criticism Conference 2025, organized by the Saudi Film Commission with the participation of a select group of critics, academics, and those interested in the film industry. The first session focused on the philosophy of place and the role of memory in shaping the cinematic image, as they are two pivotal elements in building visual narrative and expressing the identity of society and its cultural awareness.
The speakers discussed the symbolic dimension of place in cinema; as it is more than just a backdrop for events, but a space that carries collective memory and evokes human experiences that intersect across times, faces, and emotions. Participants pointed out that the place in the film is a silent hero that holds history and reflects shifts in consciousness, and that cinematic memory reshapes it as a mirror of humanity, time, and society.
Critics emphasized that contemporary film criticism needs to move beyond aesthetic reading towards analyzing the intellectual structure of place and its relationship with memory, especially in Saudi cinema, which has begun to express the diversity of the geographical and cultural environments of the Kingdom. The session also reviewed examples of global and local films that presented place as a philosophical element that combines beauty, meaning, and identity.