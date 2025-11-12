Riyadh hosted the events of the International Film Criticism Conference 2025, organized by the Saudi Film Commission with the participation of a select group of critics, academics, and those interested in the film industry. The first session focused on the philosophy of place and the role of memory in shaping the cinematic image, as they are two pivotal elements in building visual narrative and expressing the identity of society and its cultural awareness.

The speakers discussed the symbolic dimension of place in cinema; as it is more than just a backdrop for events, but a space that carries collective memory and evokes human experiences that intersect across times, faces, and emotions. Participants pointed out that the place in the film is a silent hero that holds history and reflects shifts in consciousness, and that cinematic memory reshapes it as a mirror of humanity, time, and society.

Critics emphasized that contemporary film criticism needs to move beyond aesthetic reading towards analyzing the intellectual structure of place and its relationship with memory, especially in Saudi cinema, which has begun to express the diversity of the geographical and cultural environments of the Kingdom. The session also reviewed examples of global and local films that presented place as a philosophical element that combines beauty, meaning, and identity.