انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الكاتب الأديب حسين علي حسين، وسيُصلّى عليه في مدينة الرياض عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الخميس).

والفقيد من مواليد المدينة المنورة عام 1949، امتهن الكتابة الأدبية في صحف عدة؛ «المدينة»، «الرياض»، «الجزيرة»، «عكاظ»، «البلاد»، «مجلة اليمامة»، وعدد من المجلات والدوريات المتخصصة. كتب القصة القصيرة، وصدرت له عدة مجموعات قصصية وروايات؛ «حافة اليمامة»، «وجوه الحوش»، ومن مجموعاته القصصية «الرحيل»، «ترنيمة الرجل المطارد»، «طابور المياه الحديدية»، «كبير المقام»، «رائحة المدينة»، «المقهى»، «مزيكا».

خالص التعازي لأهله وذويه، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.