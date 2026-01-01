The writer and literary figure Hussein Ali Hussein has passed away, and prayers will be held for him in the city of Riyadh after the afternoon prayer today (Thursday).

The deceased was born in Medina in 1949 and pursued a career in literary writing in several newspapers; "Al-Madina," "Al-Riyadh," "Al-Jazeera," "Okaz," "Al-Bilad," "Al-Yamamah Magazine," and a number of specialized magazines and periodicals. He wrote short stories, and several collections of stories and novels were published under his name; "The Edge of Al-Yamamah," "Faces of the Courtyard," and among his story collections are "Departure," "The Song of the Hunted Man," "The Iron Water Queue," "The Great Status," "The Scent of the City," "The Café," and "Muzika."

Our heartfelt condolences to his family and relatives. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.