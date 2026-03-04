The Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, approved the national policy to promote a healthy dietary pattern and the national policy for child protection in educational institutions.



The council reviewed - via video conference - the latest developments in the current events in the region and their implications for security and stability both regionally and internationally, affirming that the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents.



The Council of Ministers was briefed on the contents of the communications and consultations that took place in the past days regarding the regional developments and their serious repercussions, appreciating the condemnation expressed by the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries regarding the heinous Iranian attacks that targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



Solidarity with Countries Subjected to Aggression



The council renewed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with the brotherly countries whose territories have been subjected to blatant Iranian aggression, committing all resources to assist them in whatever measures they take in response to those attacks that undermine the security and stability of the region.



The council followed up on the hospitality and facilities provided to the citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries stranded in the Kingdom's airports to ensure their comfort in their second homeland until suitable conditions arise for their safe return to their countries.



Support for the Rights of the Palestinian People and Their Just Cause



Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari clarified, in his statement following the session, that the Council of Ministers discussed the results of the Kingdom's participation in regional and international meetings, looking forward to the contributions of the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in enhancing the mechanisms for coordinating the positions of member states and their efforts supporting the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause.



Establishing Stability in Yemen



The council considered the new economic support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the budget of the Republic of Yemen as an extension of its support for its brotherly people and the establishment of the foundations for stability and development, embodying the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries.



Aspirational Plan to Increase Gas Production



On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers praised the significant progress made under the ambitious plan to increase gas production, with the commencement of production in the first phase of the "Jafurah" field and the launch of operational activities at the "Tanajib Gas Plant," in addition to continuing the development of several other gas projects that will contribute to achieving the Kingdom's economic growth targets.



Decisions



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying. It also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Council of Political and Security Affairs and the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, as well as the General Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Experts Authority of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded with the following:



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh for cooperation in the field of energy.



- Approval of a model memorandum of understanding between the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its counterparts in other countries for cooperation in the field of research, development, and innovation, and authorizing the Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors - or his representative - to negotiate with the counterparts in other countries regarding the draft memorandum of understanding and to sign it, in light of the model memorandum.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.



- Approval of a general agreement for cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Ghana.



- Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture - or his representative - to negotiate with the New Zealand side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of New Zealand for cooperation in agricultural and livestock fields, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Communications and Information Technology - or his representative - to negotiate with the Canadian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Industry in Canada regarding investment in artificial intelligence and skill development, and to sign it.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Tourism Agency in the Republic of Cyprus.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Honduras for cooperation in promoting direct investment.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the State of Kuwait in the field of economy and planning.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State Administration for Market Regulation in the People's Republic of China for cooperation in the field of conformity assessment.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and the Government of the State of Kuwait represented by the Ministry of Information.



- Approval of memoranda of understanding in the field of preventing and combating corruption between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and each of the Independent Commission for Corruption Practices and Other Related Crimes in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Agency for Combating Corruption and Promoting Good Governance in the Republic of Guinea, and the National Accountability Bureau in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.



- Adoption of the final accounts of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Environmental Fund, the National Institute for Professional and Educational Development, and the National Program for the Development of the Information Technology Sector for the previous two financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Ministry of Tourism, the Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Persons Fund, and the Cultural Development Fund.



Promotions and Appointments



Approval of promotions and appointments at the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth), as follows:



– Promotion of Khalid bin Abdullah bin Hazaa Al-Subaie Al-Anzi to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the (fifteenth) rank in the Ministry of Defense.



– Promotion of Hawal bin Snaitan bin Huwail Al-Odailah Al-Mutairi to the position of (General Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Defense.



– Promotion of Anwar bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Suwaid Al-Shamrani to the position of (Marketing Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Commerce.



– Promotion of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Saad Al-Humayani to the position of (Legal Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Commerce.



– Promotion of Salem bin Sulayman bin Salman Al-Wabari Al-Atwi to the position of (Branch Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Commerce.



– Appointment of Dr. Amal bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hamdan to the position of (Teaching Methods Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Education.



– Appointment of Dr. Sarah bint Nayef bin Iqab Al-Muhaya to the position of (Teaching Methods Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Education.



– Appointment of Dr. Yusuf bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hamoud to the position of (Teaching Methods Consultant) at the (fourteenth) rank in the Ministry of Education.



– Promotion of Awad bin Turki bin Barjas Al-Shammari to the position of (Office Manager) at the (fourteenth) rank in the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta.