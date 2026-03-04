وافق مجلس الوزراء برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على السياسة الوطنية لتعزيز النمط التغذوي الصحي، وعلى السياسة الوطنية لحماية الطفل في المؤسسات التعليمية.


و استعرض المجلس - عبر الاتصال المرئي- مستجدات الأحداث الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار إقليميًا ودوليًا، مؤكدًا أن المملكة ستتّخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للذود عن أمنها وحماية أراضيها والمواطنين والمقيمين.


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضامين الاتصالات والمشاورات التي جرت في الأيام الماضية حول التطورات الإقليمية وانعكاساتها الخطيرة، مثمنًا ما عبّر عنه قادة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة من إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي طالت المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.


التضامن مع الدول التي تعرضت للعدوان


جدّد المجلس وقوف المملكة وتضامنها الكامل مع الدول الشقيقة التي تعرضت أراضيها للعدوان الإيراني السافر، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات لمساندتها في كل ما تتّخذه من إجراءات تجاه تلك الهجمات المقوضة لأمن المنطقة واستقرارها.


وتابع المجلس ما يُقدم لمواطني دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية العالقين في مطارات المملكة من ضيافة وتسهيلات لتوفير كل سبل راحتهم في بلدهم الثاني؛ حتى تتهيّأ الظروف المناسبة لعودتهم إلى بلدانهم سالمين.


دعم حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني وقضيته العادلة


أوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، في بيانه عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تناول إثر ذلك نتائج مشاركات المملكة في الاجتماعات الإقليمية والدولية، متطلعًا إلى إسهام مخرجات الاجتماع الاستثنائي لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي في تعزيز آليات تنسيق مواقف الدول الأعضاء وجهودها الداعمة لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق وقضيته العادلة.


إرساء مقومات الاستقرار في اليمن


عدّ المجلس الدعم الاقتصادي الجديد الذي قدمته المملكة العربية السعودية لموازنة الجمهورية اليمنية؛ امتدادًا لمساندة شعبها الشقيق وإرساء مقومات الاستقرار والتنمية، وتجسيدًا لعمق العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية بين البلدين.


خطة طموحة لزيادة إنتاج الغاز


في الشأن المحلي؛ أشاد مجلس الوزراء بالتقدم الكبير الذي تم إحرازه ضمن الخطة الطموحة لزيادة إنتاج الغاز، وذلك ببدء الإنتاج في المرحلة الأولى من حقل «الجافورة»، وانطلاق الأعمال التشغيلية في «معمل غاز تناقيب»، إضافة إلى الاستمرار في تطوير عدد من مشاريع الغاز الأخرى التي ستساهم في تحقيق مستهدفات النمو الاقتصادي للمملكة.


قرارات


اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى:


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية للتعاون في مجال الطاقة.


- الموافقة على نموذج استرشادي لمذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار في المملكة العربية السعودية والجهات النظيرة لها في الدول الأخرى للتعاون في مجال البحث والتطوير والابتكار، وتفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجهات النظيرة في الدول الأخرى، في شأن مشروع مذكرة التفاهم، والتوقيع عليه، في ضوء النموذج الاسترشادي.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الدفاع المدني والحماية المدنية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية طاجيكستان.


- الموافقة على اتفاقية عامة للتعاون بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية غانا.


- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب النيوزيلندي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة نيوزيلندا للتعاون في المجالات الزراعية والثروة الحيوانية، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الكندي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصناعة في كندا بشأن الاستثمار في الذكاء الاصطناعي وتنمية المهارات، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووكالة وزارة السياحة في جمهورية قبرص.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية هندوراس للتعاون في مجال تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة دولة الكويت في مجال الاقتصاد والتخطيط.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة الدولة لتنظيم السوق في جمهورية الصين الشعبية للتعاون في مجال تقويم المطابقة.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون وحكومة دولة الكويت ممثلة بوزارة الإعلام.


- الموافقة على مذكرات تفاهم في مجال منع الفساد ومكافحته بين هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد في المملكة العربية السعودية وكل من الهيئة المستقلة لممارسات الفساد والجرائم الأخرى ذات الصلة في جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية، والوكالة الوطنية لمكافحة الفساد وتعزيز الحكم الرشيد في جمهورية غينيا، والمكتب الوطني للمساءلة في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، وصندوق البيئة، والمعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني والتعليمي، والبرنامج الوطني لتنمية قطاع تقنية المعلومات لعامين ماليين سابقين.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة السياحة، وصندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين، وصندوق التنمية الثقافي.


ترقيات وتعيينات


الموافقة على ترقيات وتعيينات بالمرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و (الرابعة عشرة)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:


ــ ترقية خالد بن عبداللّه بن هزاع السبيعي العنزي إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة الدفاع.


ــ ترقية حوّال بن صنيتان بن حويل العضيلة المطيري إلى وظيفة (مدير عام) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة الدفاع.


ــ ترقية أنور بن محمد بن عبداللّه آل سويعد الشمراني إلى وظيفة (مستشار تسويق) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة التجارة.


ــ ترقية سلطان بن عبداللّه بن سعد الحمياني إلى وظيفة (مستشار قانوني) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة التجارة.


ــ ترقية سالم بن سليمان بن سلمان الوباري العطوي إلى وظيفة (مدير فرع) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة التجارة.


ــ تعيين الدكتورة / أمل بنت راشد بن محمد الحمدان على وظيفة (مستشار أساليب تعليم) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة التعليم.


ــ تعيين الدكتورة / سارة بنت نايف بن عقاب المحيا على وظيفة (مستشار أساليب تعليم) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة التعليم.


ــ تعيين الدكتور/ يوسف بن عبدالرحمن بن محمد الحمود على وظيفة (مستشار أساليب تعليم) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة التعليم.


ــ ترقية عواد بن تركي بن برجس الشمري إلى وظيفة (مدير مكتب) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بالرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء.