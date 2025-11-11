أكدت الفنانة الكويتية هيا الشعيبي أن التسجيل الصوتي المنسوب للفنانة إلهام الفضالة، والذي تسبب في سجنها 21 يوماً على ذمة التحقيق، ليس مفبركاً. وقالت في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على «السناب شات»: «مفيش حاجة متفبركة، وياريت أنا اللي سربت التسجيل، بس مش أنا».

تصريح الشعيبي فُهم على نطاق واسع كنوع من الشماتة بصديقتها السابقة، خصوصا في ظل الخلاف المعروف بينهما منذ سنوات.