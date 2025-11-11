Kuwaiti artist Haya Al-Shuaibi confirmed that the audio recording attributed to artist Ilham Al-Fadala, which led to her being imprisoned for 21 days pending investigation, is not fabricated. She said in a video clip on her Snapchat account: “There’s nothing fabricated, and I wish I was the one who leaked the recording, but it’s not me.”

Al-Shuaibi's statement was widely understood as a form of schadenfreude towards her former friend, especially in light of the well-known feud between them for years.