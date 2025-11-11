أكدت الفنانة الكويتية هيا الشعيبي أن التسجيل الصوتي المنسوب للفنانة إلهام الفضالة، والذي تسبب في سجنها 21 يوماً على ذمة التحقيق، ليس مفبركاً. وقالت في مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على «السناب شات»: «مفيش حاجة متفبركة، وياريت أنا اللي سربت التسجيل، بس مش أنا».
تصريح الشعيبي فُهم على نطاق واسع كنوع من الشماتة بصديقتها السابقة، خصوصا في ظل الخلاف المعروف بينهما منذ سنوات.
Kuwaiti artist Haya Al-Shuaibi confirmed that the audio recording attributed to artist Ilham Al-Fadala, which led to her being imprisoned for 21 days pending investigation, is not fabricated. She said in a video clip on her Snapchat account: “There’s nothing fabricated, and I wish I was the one who leaked the recording, but it’s not me.”
Al-Shuaibi's statement was widely understood as a form of schadenfreude towards her former friend, especially in light of the well-known feud between them for years.