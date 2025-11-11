The Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi announced the release date of the second part of her album "The Last Embrace," eagerly awaited by her fans, stating that it will be released on various music platforms before the end of this year.

Release Date of Her New Album

Ahlam responded to a follower's question about the release date of her new album, saying through her personal account on the "X" platform that she was going to postpone the release of her new album for the time being, but she decided to finish filming the album before the end of this year.

Songs from the First Part of the Album

It is worth mentioning that Ahlam released the first part of the album "The Last Embrace" on January 22, 2025, which included a distinctive collection of songs that varied in their lyrics and melodies.

The first part of the album includes a diverse bouquet of songs, most notably the song "The Last Embrace," written by Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaad, along with several other works such as "I Missed You," "To You," "I Paid," "I Know You Changed," "And What After," "I Want to Wake Up," "That Was the First," "The Night is Dark," and "Oh My Heart."

Ahlam Sparks Controversy with Announcement of 100,000 Dirham Reward

Ahlam had previously announced a reward of 100,000 dirhams for anyone who writes her a poem about a man for her to sing, which sparked widespread interaction among her fans on various social media platforms.