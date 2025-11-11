أعلنت المطربة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي موعد طرح الجزء الثاني من ألبوم «العناق الأخير»، المنتظر بشغف من جمهورها، موضحة أنه سيطرح على المنصات الموسيقية المختلفة قبل نهاية العام الحالي.

الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي.

موعد طرح ألبومها الجديد

وردت أحلام على سؤال أحد المتابعين عن موعد طرح ألبومها الجديد، وقالت عبر حسابها الشخصي على منصة «إكس» إنها كانت ستؤجل طرح ألبومها الجديد في الفترة الحالية إلا أنها قررت الانتهاء من تصوير ألبومها قبل نهاية العام الحالي.

أغاني الجزء الأول من الألبوم

يذكر أن أحلام طرحت الجزء الأول من ألبوم «العناق الأخير»، في 22 يناير 2025، وضم مجموعة مميزة من الأغاني التي تنوعت في كلماتها وألحانها.

ويتضمن الجزء الأول من الألبوم باقة متنوعة من الأغاني، أبرزها أغنية «العناق الأخير» من كلمات الأمير عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، إلى جانب عدد من الأعمال الأخرى مثل «وحشتوني»، «إلّاك»، «جازيت»، «أدري تغير»، «وماذا بعد»، «أريد أفوق»، «هذاك أول»، «الليل سادة»، و«آه من قلبي».

أحلام تثير الجدل بإعلان مكافأة 100 ألف درهم

وسبق أن أعلنت أحلام مكافأة قدرها 100 ألف درهم لمن يكتب لها قصيدة عن الرجل لتغنيها، ما أثار تفاعلا واسعا بين جمهورها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.