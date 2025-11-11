في ليلة استثنائية، يشهد موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة إقامة حفل لتكريم الفنان الكويتي نبيل شعيل، أحد أبرز أعمدة الأغنية الخليجية، تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية الزاخرة التي تركت بصمة راسخة في وجدان الجمهور العربي.

روتانا تعلن تفاصيل الحفل

وأعلنت شركة روتانا للصوتيات تفاصيل حفل التكريم، عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «إكس»، عن إقامة ليلة خاصة بعنوان تكريم نبيل شعيل بمشاركة النجمين مطرف المطرف وعايض.

موعد ومكان الحفل

ومن المقرر أن يقام يوم الجمعة الموافق 21 نوفمبر على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا بقيادة المايسترو الموسيقي مدحت خميس.

فتح حجز التذاكر في 13 نوفمبر

وينتظر عاشق نبيل شعيل فتح حجز تذاكر الحفل للحضور يوم 13 نوفمبر القادم، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير ومحبي الفنان من مختلف الدول.

تكريم عبد الرب إدريس

يأتي إلى جانب تكريم عدد من مطربي الخليج الدكتور والفنان السعودي عبدالرب إدريس، ضمن سلسلة حفلات موسيقية يشارك فيها كبار نجوم الغناء العربي، من أبرزهم كاظم الساهر، وائل كفوري، إليسا، ومحمد عبده.