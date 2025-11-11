On an exceptional night, the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition will host a ceremony to honor the Kuwaiti artist Nabil Shaeil, one of the most prominent pillars of Gulf music, in appreciation of his rich artistic career that has left a lasting mark in the hearts of the Arab audience.

Rotana Announces Ceremony Details

Rotana Audio Company announced the details of the honoring ceremony through its personal account on the "X" platform, announcing a special night titled "Honoring Nabil Shaeil" with the participation of stars Matarif Al-Matarif and Aydh.

Date and Venue of the Ceremony

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 21, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, conducted by maestro Mohamed Khamis.

Ticket Reservations Open on November 13

Fans of Nabil Shaeil are eagerly awaiting the opening of ticket reservations for the ceremony on November 13, with expectations of a large audience and fans of the artist from various countries.

Honoring Abdul Rab Idris

This event will also honor several Gulf singers, including Saudi artist and doctor Abdul Rab Idris, as part of a series of musical concerts featuring major stars of Arab singing, including Kazem El Saher, Wael Kfoury, Elissa, and Mohammed Abdu.