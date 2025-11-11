في ليلة استثنائية، يشهد موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة إقامة حفل لتكريم الفنان الكويتي نبيل شعيل، أحد أبرز أعمدة الأغنية الخليجية، تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية الزاخرة التي تركت بصمة راسخة في وجدان الجمهور العربي.
روتانا تعلن تفاصيل الحفل
وأعلنت شركة روتانا للصوتيات تفاصيل حفل التكريم، عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «إكس»، عن إقامة ليلة خاصة بعنوان تكريم نبيل شعيل بمشاركة النجمين مطرف المطرف وعايض.
موعد ومكان الحفل
ومن المقرر أن يقام يوم الجمعة الموافق 21 نوفمبر على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا بقيادة المايسترو الموسيقي مدحت خميس.
فتح حجز التذاكر في 13 نوفمبر
وينتظر عاشق نبيل شعيل فتح حجز تذاكر الحفل للحضور يوم 13 نوفمبر القادم، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري كبير ومحبي الفنان من مختلف الدول.
تكريم عبد الرب إدريس
يأتي إلى جانب تكريم عدد من مطربي الخليج الدكتور والفنان السعودي عبدالرب إدريس، ضمن سلسلة حفلات موسيقية يشارك فيها كبار نجوم الغناء العربي، من أبرزهم كاظم الساهر، وائل كفوري، إليسا، ومحمد عبده.
On an exceptional night, the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition will host a ceremony to honor the Kuwaiti artist Nabil Shaeil, one of the most prominent pillars of Gulf music, in appreciation of his rich artistic career that has left a lasting mark in the hearts of the Arab audience.
Rotana Announces Ceremony Details
Rotana Audio Company announced the details of the honoring ceremony through its personal account on the "X" platform, announcing a special night titled "Honoring Nabil Shaeil" with the participation of stars Matarif Al-Matarif and Aydh.
Date and Venue of the Ceremony
The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 21, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, conducted by maestro Mohamed Khamis.
Ticket Reservations Open on November 13
Fans of Nabil Shaeil are eagerly awaiting the opening of ticket reservations for the ceremony on November 13, with expectations of a large audience and fans of the artist from various countries.
Honoring Abdul Rab Idris
This event will also honor several Gulf singers, including Saudi artist and doctor Abdul Rab Idris, as part of a series of musical concerts featuring major stars of Arab singing, including Kazem El Saher, Wael Kfoury, Elissa, and Mohammed Abdu.