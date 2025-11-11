أعلن الفنان المصري كريم محمود عبد العزيز انفصاله رسميًا عن زوجته آن الرفاعي، بعد سنوات من الزواج التي أنجب خلالها ابنتيهما.

الفنان المصري كريم محمود عبد العزيز وطليقته آن الرفاعي

كواليس قرار الطلاق

وأكد كريم في بيان عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «إنستغرام» أن القرار جاء بعد محاولات طويلة لاستمرار الحياة الزوجية دون جدوى، مشيرًا إلى أن الطلاق تم بطريقة ودية وباحترام متبادل، وستظل العلاقة قائمة من أجل أبنائهما.

نفي أي تدخل خارجي في الانفصال

وشدد كريم محمود عبدالعزيز على أن أي شخص ظهرت سيرته أخيرا لا علاقة له بالمشاكل التي أدت للانفصال، لا من قريب ولا من بعيد، لافتًا إلى أن الانفصال لم يكن سهلاً على الإطلاق، وأنه لم يرغب في الوصول لهذا الحل.

تأكيد احترام الخصوصية حياته الشخصية

وختم كريم حديثه مؤكّدًا احترامه لخصوصية حياته الشخصية وحرصه على تقدير كل الأطراف المعنية، وقال:«البيوت أسرار، وما كنت أفضل التحدث عن حياتي الخاصة احتراما لجميع الأطراف، لكن تقديرًا لجمهوري الذي يهتم بأموري، وجب علي توضيح الأمر».

أول تعليق من طليقة كريم محمود عبدالعزيز

لم تمر ساعات قليلة على إعلان كريم محمود عبد العزيز الانفصال، حتى خرجت آن الرفاعي، زوجته السابقة، لتكشف كواليس الانفصال بينهما عبر منشور على حسابها الشخصي بمنصة «إنستغرام».

مفاجأة في كواليس الطلاق

وكشفت آن مفاجأة قائلة إنها علمت بالطلاق عبر ستوري على حسابه الشخصي في إنستغرام بعد 14 سنة زواج، دون أي ورقة طلاق رسمية أو إخطار من مأذون.