كريم محمود عبدالعزيز يكشف تفاصيل الانفصال.. وتعليق صادم من طليقته
11 نوفمبر 2025 - 11:49
|
آخر تحديث 11 نوفمبر 2025 - 11:49
يمنى محمد (القاهرة)
أعلن الفنان المصري كريم محمود عبد العزيز انفصاله رسميًا عن زوجته آن الرفاعي، بعد سنوات من الزواج التي أنجب خلالها ابنتيهما.
كواليس قرار الطلاق
وأكد كريم في بيان عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «إنستغرام» أن القرار جاء بعد محاولات طويلة لاستمرار الحياة الزوجية دون جدوى، مشيرًا إلى أن الطلاق تم بطريقة ودية وباحترام متبادل، وستظل العلاقة قائمة من أجل أبنائهما.
نفي أي تدخل خارجي في الانفصال
وشدد كريم محمود عبدالعزيز على أن أي شخص ظهرت سيرته أخيرا لا علاقة له بالمشاكل التي أدت للانفصال، لا من قريب ولا من بعيد، لافتًا إلى أن الانفصال لم يكن سهلاً على الإطلاق، وأنه لم يرغب في الوصول لهذا الحل.
تأكيد احترام الخصوصية حياته الشخصية
وختم كريم حديثه مؤكّدًا احترامه لخصوصية حياته الشخصية وحرصه على تقدير كل الأطراف المعنية، وقال:«البيوت أسرار، وما كنت أفضل التحدث عن حياتي الخاصة احتراما لجميع الأطراف، لكن تقديرًا لجمهوري الذي يهتم بأموري، وجب علي توضيح الأمر».
أول تعليق من طليقة كريم محمود عبدالعزيز
لم تمر ساعات قليلة على إعلان كريم محمود عبد العزيز الانفصال، حتى خرجت آن الرفاعي، زوجته السابقة، لتكشف كواليس الانفصال بينهما عبر منشور على حسابها الشخصي بمنصة «إنستغرام».
مفاجأة في كواليس الطلاق
وكشفت آن مفاجأة قائلة إنها علمت بالطلاق عبر ستوري على حسابه الشخصي في إنستغرام بعد 14 سنة زواج، دون أي ورقة طلاق رسمية أو إخطار من مأذون.
The Egyptian artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz officially announced his separation from his wife, Ann Al-Rifai, after years of marriage during which they had two daughters.
Behind the Scenes of the Divorce Decision
Karim confirmed in a statement via his personal account on the "Instagram" platform that the decision came after long attempts to continue the marital life without success, noting that the divorce was done amicably and with mutual respect, and that the relationship will remain for the sake of their children.
Denying Any External Interference in the Separation
Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz emphasized that anyone whose name has recently come up has no relation to the problems that led to the separation, neither directly nor indirectly, pointing out that the separation was not easy at all and that he did not wish to reach this solution.
Affirming Respect for the Privacy of His Personal Life
Karim concluded his remarks by affirming his respect for the privacy of his personal life and his commitment to appreciating all parties involved, saying: "Homes are secrets, and I would have preferred not to talk about my private life out of respect for all parties, but out of appreciation for my audience who cares about my matters, I felt it necessary to clarify the situation."
First Comment from Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz's Ex-Wife
Just a few hours after Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz announced the separation, Ann Al-Rifai, his ex-wife, came forward to reveal the details of their separation through a post on her personal account on the "Instagram" platform.
A Surprise in the Divorce Details
Ann revealed a surprise, stating that she learned about the divorce through a story on his personal Instagram account after 14 years of marriage, without any official divorce papers or notification from a marriage officiant.