The Egyptian artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz officially announced his separation from his wife, Ann Al-Rifai, after years of marriage during which they had two daughters.

Behind the Scenes of the Divorce Decision

Karim confirmed in a statement via his personal account on the "Instagram" platform that the decision came after long attempts to continue the marital life without success, noting that the divorce was done amicably and with mutual respect, and that the relationship will remain for the sake of their children.

Denying Any External Interference in the Separation

Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz emphasized that anyone whose name has recently come up has no relation to the problems that led to the separation, neither directly nor indirectly, pointing out that the separation was not easy at all and that he did not wish to reach this solution.

Affirming Respect for the Privacy of His Personal Life

Karim concluded his remarks by affirming his respect for the privacy of his personal life and his commitment to appreciating all parties involved, saying: "Homes are secrets, and I would have preferred not to talk about my private life out of respect for all parties, but out of appreciation for my audience who cares about my matters, I felt it necessary to clarify the situation."

First Comment from Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz's Ex-Wife

Just a few hours after Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz announced the separation, Ann Al-Rifai, his ex-wife, came forward to reveal the details of their separation through a post on her personal account on the "Instagram" platform.

A Surprise in the Divorce Details

Ann revealed a surprise, stating that she learned about the divorce through a story on his personal Instagram account after 14 years of marriage, without any official divorce papers or notification from a marriage officiant.