قدم الفنان المصري ياسر جلال اعتذارا رسميا للمرة الثانية عن التصريح الذي أدلى به خلال مهرجان وهران الدولي بالجزائر، معترفا بأن المعلومة التي ذكرها عن حرب 1967 كانت خاطئة.
هدف التصريح تقوية العلاقات
وقال ياسر جلال في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه الشخصي بـ«إنستغرام» إنه نقل ما رواه والده، وأن تلك الفترة كانت مليئة بالشائعات، موضحا أن تصريحه كان بهدف تعزيز العلاقة بين مصر والجزائر باعتباره فنانا وسفيرا لبلاده.
فخر واعتذار للجمهور
وأضاف ياسر جلال: «أنا فخور بغيرة الناس على مصر وجيشها، وأعتذر عن الخطأ بعد متابعة آراء بعض المتخصصين».
انتقادات لتصريحات ياسر جلال
أثار تصريح ياسر جلال موجة جديدة من الانتقادات بين المتخصصين والنقاد والإعلاميين، الذين نفوا صحة حديثه عن إرسال الجزائر قوات صاعقة إلى ميدان التحرير بعد حرب يونيو 1967 لحماية المواطنين.
ورغم ظهور جلال في مقطع فيديو لتوضيح مقصده من التصريحات المثيرة للجدل، فإن حالة الغضب لم تهدأ داخل الشارع المصري، بل تصاعدت حدة الانتقادات ضده عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
