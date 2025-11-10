The Egyptian artist Yasser Jalal issued a formal apology for the second time regarding the statement he made during the Oran International Festival in Algeria, admitting that the information he mentioned about the 1967 war was incorrect.

The aim of the statement was to strengthen relations

Yasser Jalal stated in a video clip he posted on his personal Instagram account that he relayed what his father had told him, and that period was filled with rumors, explaining that his statement aimed to enhance the relationship between Egypt and Algeria as he is an artist and ambassador for his country.

Pride and apology to the audience

Yasser Jalal added: "I am proud of the people's concern for Egypt and its army, and I apologize for the mistake after following the opinions of some specialists."

Criticism of Yasser Jalal's statements

Yasser Jalal's statement sparked a new wave of criticism among specialists, critics, and journalists, who denied the accuracy of his claim about Algeria sending special forces to Tahrir Square after the June 1967 war to protect citizens.

Despite Jalal appearing in a video to clarify his intent behind the controversial statements, the anger did not subside within the Egyptian street; rather, the intensity of the criticism against him escalated across social media platforms.