يخوض الفنان المصري الشاب أحمد غزي، تجربة درامية جديدة في مسلسله الرمضاني الجديد، الذي لم يستقر الصناع على اسمه ويجمعه لأول مرة بالنجم المصري أمير كرارة.

تفاصيل مسلسل أمير كرارة الجديد

يتألف المسلسل من 30 حلقة، مليئة بالإثارة والتشويق، ويشارك في بطولته نخبة من الفنانين، على رأسهم شريف منير، والعمل من تأليف هاني سرحان، إخراج محمد بكير.

إنتاج درامي ضخم

ويعد العمل من أضخم الإنتاجات الدرامية المنتظر عرضها في الموسم الرمضاني القادم، إذ يضم فريقًا فنيًا وتمثيليًا متنوعًا يجمع بين نجوم الصف الأول والجيل الجديد.

أمير كرارة يعود بعد غياب عن الدراما

وكان غاب أمير كرارة عن موسم دراما رمضان الماضي لعام 2024، واجتمع مع المؤلف هاني سرحان في مسلسل «سوق الكانتو»، الذي عرض خلال شهر رمضان عام 2023، وحقق نجاحاً كبيراً.

آخر أعمال أحمد غزي في دراما رمضان

ومن جانبه، شارك أحمد غزي في موسم رمضان الماضي بمسلسل «قهوة المحطة»، الذي لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ودارت أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي مليء بالتشويق.

وضم العمل كلا من بيومي فؤاد، هالة صدقي، رياض الخولي، انتصار، أحمد خالد صالح، حسن أبو الروس، فاتن سعيد، وأحمد ماجد، وعدد آخر من النجوم، ومن تأليف عبدالرحيم كمال وإخراج إسلام خيري.