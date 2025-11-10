The young Egyptian artist Ahmed Ghazi is embarking on a new dramatic experience in his upcoming Ramadan series, which the producers have not yet settled on a name for, and it marks his first collaboration with the Egyptian star Amir Karara.

Details of Amir Karara's New Series

The series consists of 30 episodes, filled with excitement and suspense, featuring a distinguished cast of artists, led by Sherif Mounir. The work is written by Hani Sarhan and directed by Mohamed Bakir.

Massive Dramatic Production

This work is considered one of the largest dramatic productions anticipated for the upcoming Ramadan season, as it includes a diverse artistic and acting team that brings together first-class stars and the new generation.

Amir Karara Returns After Absence from Drama

Amir Karara was absent from the last Ramadan drama season of 2024, and he collaborated with writer Hani Sarhan in the series "Souq El Kanto," which aired during Ramadan in 2023 and achieved great success.

Ahmed Ghazi's Latest Works in Ramadan Drama

For his part, Ahmed Ghazi participated in the last Ramadan season with the series "Qahwa El Mahatta," which received wide interaction on social media, and its events unfolded in a social context filled with suspense.

The work featured actors including Bayoumi Fouad, Hala Sedky, Riad El Khouly, Entsar, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Hassan Abu El Ros, Faten Saeed, and Ahmed Magid, along with several other stars, and was written by Abdel Rahim Kamal and directed by Islam Khairy.