يخوض الفنان المصري الشاب أحمد غزي، تجربة درامية جديدة في مسلسله الرمضاني الجديد، الذي لم يستقر الصناع على اسمه ويجمعه لأول مرة بالنجم المصري أمير كرارة.
تفاصيل مسلسل أمير كرارة الجديد
يتألف المسلسل من 30 حلقة، مليئة بالإثارة والتشويق، ويشارك في بطولته نخبة من الفنانين، على رأسهم شريف منير، والعمل من تأليف هاني سرحان، إخراج محمد بكير.
إنتاج درامي ضخم
ويعد العمل من أضخم الإنتاجات الدرامية المنتظر عرضها في الموسم الرمضاني القادم، إذ يضم فريقًا فنيًا وتمثيليًا متنوعًا يجمع بين نجوم الصف الأول والجيل الجديد.
أمير كرارة يعود بعد غياب عن الدراما
وكان غاب أمير كرارة عن موسم دراما رمضان الماضي لعام 2024، واجتمع مع المؤلف هاني سرحان في مسلسل «سوق الكانتو»، الذي عرض خلال شهر رمضان عام 2023، وحقق نجاحاً كبيراً.
آخر أعمال أحمد غزي في دراما رمضان
ومن جانبه، شارك أحمد غزي في موسم رمضان الماضي بمسلسل «قهوة المحطة»، الذي لاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ودارت أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي مليء بالتشويق.
وضم العمل كلا من بيومي فؤاد، هالة صدقي، رياض الخولي، انتصار، أحمد خالد صالح، حسن أبو الروس، فاتن سعيد، وأحمد ماجد، وعدد آخر من النجوم، ومن تأليف عبدالرحيم كمال وإخراج إسلام خيري.
The young Egyptian artist Ahmed Ghazi is embarking on a new dramatic experience in his upcoming Ramadan series, which the producers have not yet settled on a name for, and it marks his first collaboration with the Egyptian star Amir Karara.
Details of Amir Karara's New Series
The series consists of 30 episodes, filled with excitement and suspense, featuring a distinguished cast of artists, led by Sherif Mounir. The work is written by Hani Sarhan and directed by Mohamed Bakir.
Massive Dramatic Production
This work is considered one of the largest dramatic productions anticipated for the upcoming Ramadan season, as it includes a diverse artistic and acting team that brings together first-class stars and the new generation.
Amir Karara Returns After Absence from Drama
Amir Karara was absent from the last Ramadan drama season of 2024, and he collaborated with writer Hani Sarhan in the series "Souq El Kanto," which aired during Ramadan in 2023 and achieved great success.
Ahmed Ghazi's Latest Works in Ramadan Drama
For his part, Ahmed Ghazi participated in the last Ramadan season with the series "Qahwa El Mahatta," which received wide interaction on social media, and its events unfolded in a social context filled with suspense.
The work featured actors including Bayoumi Fouad, Hala Sedky, Riad El Khouly, Entsar, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Hassan Abu El Ros, Faten Saeed, and Ahmed Magid, along with several other stars, and was written by Abdel Rahim Kamal and directed by Islam Khairy.