The Saudi artist Marwa Mohammed recounted the details of her experience with fraud and the sale of her luxurious home in Dubai for less than half its actual value due to her illness.

Marwa said during her appearance on the Al-Malz podcast that her home was very large "like a palace," but she decided to sell it to buy a smaller house and use the remaining amount for her treatment, explaining: "I was sick and receiving many job offers, but I couldn't work, so I decided to sell the house and get treated with the money."

She added: "I fell victim to a group of scammers; I encountered people who were con artists and thieves. They saw that I wanted to sell the house, so the buyer and the office met and set a price, and every time someone came to buy, they would tell them: it has been sold," noting that she was in Saudi Arabia and unaware of what was happening in Dubai.

She continued: "They convinced me that property prices were dropping due to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, and they made me feel like the world was coming to an end, and that we would die soon, so I decided to sell for less than half the value and signed the contract."

She confirmed that her family later alerted her that the actual value of the house was much higher, but she was going through a state of emotional weakness and breakdown, adding: "The buyer refused to cancel the contract, saying that I had signed a contract that was considered a waiver."