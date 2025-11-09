روت الفنانة السعودية مروة محمد تفاصيل تعرضها لعملية نصب وبيع منزلها الفخم في دبي بأقل من نصف قيمته الحقيقية بسبب مرضها.
وقالت مروة خلال ظهورها في بودكاست الملز إن منزلها كان كبيراً جداً «مثل القصر»، لكنها قررت بيعه لشراء منزل أصغر واستخدام المبلغ المتبقي في علاجها، موضحة: «كنت مريضة وتجيني عروض شغل كثيرة، لكن ما كنت أقدر أشتغل، فقررت أبيع البيت وأتعالج بالمبلغ».
وأضافت: «وقعت ضحية لمجموعة من المحتالين، طحت على ناس نصابين حرامية، شافوا إني أبغى أبيع البيت، فاجتمع المشتري والمكتب وحددوا مبلغاً، وكل ما يجي أحد يشتري يقولون له: تم البيع»، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت في السعودية ولا تعلم بما يحدث في دبي.
وتابعت: «أقنعوني بأن أسعار العقارات نازلة بسبب كورونا وحرب روسيا وأوكرانيا، وجعلوني أشعر أن خلاص الدنيا بتنتهي، ونحن بعد شوي راح نموت، فقررت البيع بأقل من نصف القيمة ووقعت العقد».
وأكدت أن أهلها لاحقاً نبهوها إلى أن قيمة المنزل الحقيقية كانت أعلى بكثير، لكنها كانت تمر بحالة ضعف نفسي وانكسار، مضيفة: «المشتري رفض فسخ العقد، وقال إني وقّعت على عقد يعتبر تنازلاً».
The Saudi artist Marwa Mohammed recounted the details of her experience with fraud and the sale of her luxurious home in Dubai for less than half its actual value due to her illness.
Marwa said during her appearance on the Al-Malz podcast that her home was very large "like a palace," but she decided to sell it to buy a smaller house and use the remaining amount for her treatment, explaining: "I was sick and receiving many job offers, but I couldn't work, so I decided to sell the house and get treated with the money."
She added: "I fell victim to a group of scammers; I encountered people who were con artists and thieves. They saw that I wanted to sell the house, so the buyer and the office met and set a price, and every time someone came to buy, they would tell them: it has been sold," noting that she was in Saudi Arabia and unaware of what was happening in Dubai.
She continued: "They convinced me that property prices were dropping due to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, and they made me feel like the world was coming to an end, and that we would die soon, so I decided to sell for less than half the value and signed the contract."
She confirmed that her family later alerted her that the actual value of the house was much higher, but she was going through a state of emotional weakness and breakdown, adding: "The buyer refused to cancel the contract, saying that I had signed a contract that was considered a waiver."