روت الفنانة السعودية مروة محمد تفاصيل تعرضها لعملية نصب وبيع منزلها الفخم في دبي بأقل من نصف قيمته الحقيقية بسبب مرضها.

وقالت مروة خلال ظهورها في بودكاست الملز إن منزلها كان كبيراً جداً «مثل القصر»، لكنها قررت بيعه لشراء منزل أصغر واستخدام المبلغ المتبقي في علاجها، موضحة: «كنت مريضة وتجيني عروض شغل كثيرة، لكن ما كنت أقدر أشتغل، فقررت أبيع البيت وأتعالج بالمبلغ».

وأضافت: «وقعت ضحية لمجموعة من المحتالين، طحت على ناس نصابين حرامية، شافوا إني أبغى أبيع البيت، فاجتمع المشتري والمكتب وحددوا مبلغاً، وكل ما يجي أحد يشتري يقولون له: تم البيع»، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت في السعودية ولا تعلم بما يحدث في دبي.

وتابعت: «أقنعوني بأن أسعار العقارات نازلة بسبب كورونا وحرب روسيا وأوكرانيا، وجعلوني أشعر أن خلاص الدنيا بتنتهي، ونحن بعد شوي راح نموت، فقررت البيع بأقل من نصف القيمة ووقعت العقد».

وأكدت أن أهلها لاحقاً نبهوها إلى أن قيمة المنزل الحقيقية كانت أعلى بكثير، لكنها كانت تمر بحالة ضعف نفسي وانكسار، مضيفة: «المشتري رفض فسخ العقد، وقال إني وقّعت على عقد يعتبر تنازلاً».