تصاعدت حدة الجدل في الساحة السياسية والفنية الأمريكية بعد حصول الممثل العالمي جورج كلوني وزوجته المحامية أمل علم الدين على الجنسية الفرنسية إلى جانب توأميهما البالغين من العمر 8 سنوات، وذلك بعد سنوات من الإقامة في مزرعتهم بفرنسا وإلحاق أبنائهم بالمدرسة هناك.

واستغل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المنصة الرقمية «تروث سوشيال» للسخرية من جورج كلوني، واصفًا الأمر بأنه «خبر سار» بطريقة ساخرة، مهاجمًا دعم النجم السينمائي للرئيس جو بايدن ونائبته كامالا هاريس، واعتبر أن كلوني «لم يكن نجمًا سينمائيًا حقيقيًا، بل رجل عادي يشكو باستمرار»، مشددًا على أن شهرته تأتي من مواقفه السياسية أكثر من أعماله الفنية.

في المقابل، ردّ جورج كلوني على هذه الانتقادات بطريقة لافتة، قائلاً: «أتوافق تمامًا مع الرئيس الحالي. يجب علينا أن نجعل أمريكا عظيمة مرة أخرى، وسنبدأ بذلك في نوفمبر»، في إشارة إلى الانتخابات النصفية المقررة في الثالث من نوفمبر القادم.

يذكر أن جورج كلوني معروف بدعمه المستمر للحزب الديمقراطي، إذ وقف إلى جانب جو بايدن في انتخابات 2020 و2024، قبل أن ينشر مقالة رأي في صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» حثّه فيها على الانسحاب من السباق الرئاسي، وهو ما فعله بايدن لاحقًا، ثم واصل دعمه لنائب الرئيس كامالا هاريس. ويعكس تفاعل هذه الأزمة بين نجم هوليوود والرئيس الأمريكي التداخل المستمر بين السياسة والفن في الولايات المتحدة، ويعيد طرح النقاش حول تأثير المشاهير في الحياة السياسية والمجتمعية.