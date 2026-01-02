The intensity of the debate in the American political and artistic arena has escalated following global actor George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal Alamuddin obtaining French citizenship along with their 8-year-old twins, after years of residing on their farm in France and enrolling their children in school there.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to the digital platform "Truth Social" to mock George Clooney, describing the news as "good news" in a sarcastic manner, attacking the movie star's support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He claimed that Clooney "was not a real movie star, but an ordinary man who constantly complains," emphasizing that his fame comes more from his political stances than his artistic works.

In response, George Clooney addressed these criticisms in a striking manner, stating: "I completely agree with the current president. We need to make America great again, and we will start that in November," referring to the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

It is worth noting that George Clooney is known for his continuous support of the Democratic Party, having stood by Joe Biden in the 2020 and 2024 elections, before publishing an op-ed in the "New York Times" urging him to withdraw from the presidential race, which Biden later did. Clooney then continued to support Vice President Kamala Harris. The interaction of this crisis between the Hollywood star and the U.S. president reflects the ongoing overlap between politics and art in the United States and reignites the discussion about the impact of celebrities on political and social life.