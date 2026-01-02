The Israeli Channel 14 revealed discussions within Tel Aviv regarding the possibility of transitioning to a military confrontation with the Lebanese Hezbollah, should the deadline for disarming it expire without any actual change on the ground.



According to retired Israeli army brigadier general Oren Solomon, the expiration of the deadline does not automatically mean the immediate start of a military operation. He stated: In an ideal world, the end of the warning would lead to direct action, but in national security matters, decisions are not made in this way. He pointed out that there are many variables affecting the decision, the most significant of which are international relations and coordination with the United States, which has deepened after recent developments related to Iran.



Solomon reported that the Israeli army continues to prepare for various scenarios, revealing that the options include launching extensive fire strikes or engaging in limited days of combat, in addition to preparations for the possibility of conducting a ground operation inside Lebanese territory if a political decision is made to do so.



He warned against falling into the illusion of reassurance due to recent Israeli military successes, emphasizing that Hezbollah still possesses significant capabilities.



He mentioned that the party retains thousands of precise missiles and drones, in addition to a vast missile arsenal, noting that the "Radwan" force has undergone reorganization and rehabilitation processes, not only on land but also in the maritime domain, according to him.



The military expert considered that any potential confrontation with Hezbollah would be more complex and could involve extensive clashes and losses within the Israeli army, asserting that the next war, if it occurs, will be harsher than the battles witnessed in Gaza.



He observed that Israel cannot "completely destroy Hezbollah," but it can inflict severe damage and impose high costs, stressing that the real discussion within the Israeli security establishment currently focuses on the timing, nature, and limits of the confrontation, rather than on the principle of being prepared for it.