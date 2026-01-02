كشفت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية، عن نقاشات داخل تل أبيب حول احتمال الانتقال إلى مواجهة عسكرية مع حزب الله اللبناني، حال انتهاء المهلة المحددة لنزع سلاحه من دون أي تغيير فعلي على الأرض.


وحسب العميد المتقاعد في الجيش الإسرائيلي أورين سولومون، فإن انتهاء المهلة لا يعني تلقائياً بدء عملية عسكرية فورية. وقال: في عالم مثالي، كان انتهاء الإنذار سيؤدي إلى تحرك مباشر، لكن في قضايا الأمن القومي لا تُتخذ القرارات بهذه الطريقة. ولفت إلى وجود متغيرات عديدة تؤثر على القرار، أبرزها العلاقات الدولية والتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة، الذي ازداد عمقاً بعد التطورات الأخيرة المرتبطة بإيران.


وأفاد سولومون بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يواصل الاستعداد لمختلف السيناريوهات، كاشفاً أن الخيارات تشمل توجيه ضربات نارية واسعة، أو خوض أيام قتال محدودة، إضافة إلى التحضيرات لاحتمال تنفيذ عملية برية داخل الأراضي اللبنانية إذا اتّخذ القرار السياسي بذلك.


وحذر من الوقوع في وهم الاطمئنان نتيجة النجاحات العسكرية الإسرائيلية الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن حزب الله لا يزال يمتلك قدرات كبيرة.


وذكر أن الحزب يحتفظ بآلاف الصواريخ الدقيقة والطائرات المسيّرة، إضافة إلى ترسانة صاروخية واسعة، مشيراً إلى أن قوة «الرضوان» خضعت لعمليات إعادة تنظيم وتأهيل، ليس على البر فقط بل أيضاً في المجال البحري، -وفق قوله-.


واعتبر الخبير العسكري أن أي مواجهة محتملة مع حزب الله ستكون أكثر تعقيداً، وقد تتضمن احتكاكات واسعة وخسائر في صفوف الجيش الإسرائيلي، معتبراً أن الحرب القادمة، إن وقعت، ستكون أشد قسوة من المعارك التي شهدتها غزة.


ورأى أن إسرائيل لا تستطيع «تدمير حزب الله بالكامل»، لكنها قادرة على إلحاق أضرار جسيمة به وفرض أثمان باهظة، مشدداً على أن النقاش الحقيقي داخل المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية يتركز حالياً على توقيت المواجهة وشكلها وحدودها، لا على مبدأ الاستعداد لها.