The Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri stated, "What is being circulated in the media and among people about the movements of supporters of the former Syrian regime in Lebanon is concerning."



He called on the Lebanese security agencies to verify its accuracy and take appropriate measures.. This is their duty, and it is incumbent upon them, and all of us must avert the risks of any actions that could harm the unity of Syria or threaten its security and stability, whether in Lebanon or emanating from it.



Mitri urged the government "to further cooperate with the Syrian authorities based on mutual trust and respect for the sovereignty of both countries and common interests."



The Lebanese minister's warning sparked a wave of questions, as activists on social media felt that instead of warning on the platform "X," the minister should ask the government to take action. One Twitter user noted that the minister forgot he is part of the government and questioned: why doesn’t he ask them to verify?



Mitri responded to these comments by stating that he informed the Cabinet about this.



In contrast, some Syrians praised the stance of the Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister, while others mentioned that information about the presence of Assad's officers in Lebanese territory has been known for several months by everyone, but the Lebanese authorities have not taken action, according to their claims.



Media reports had mentioned the presence of about 20 pilots from the former Syrian regime in Lebanon, attempting to join the "remnants," and revealed that the former Syrian officer named Suhail al-Hassan had set up a large office in Lebanon near the Syrian border to serve as a command and operations management center.



In December, the Deputy Director of Syrian Intelligence, Abdulrahman al-Dabbagh, visited the capital Beirut and held a series of security meetings with Lebanese officials, discussing the issue of handing over officers from the former regime who fled to Lebanon and are involved in killings against Syrians.