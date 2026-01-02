قال نائب رئيس الوزراء اللبناني طارق متري، إن «ما يجري تداوله في الإعلام وبين الناس عن تحركات أنصار النظام السوري السابق في لبنان يدعو إلى القلق».


ودعا الأجهزة الأمنية اللبنانية أن تتحقق من صحته وتتخذ التدابير المناسبة.. فهذا واجبها، ويترتب عليها، وعلينا جميعاً أن ندرأ مخاطر القيام بأي أعمال تسيء الى وحدة سورية أو تهدد أمنها واستقرارها، في لبنان أو انطلاقاً منه.


وحث متري الحكومة «على المزيد من التعاون مع السلطات السورية على أساس الثقة والاحترام المتبادل لسيادة البلدين والمصلحة المشتركة».


وأثار تحذير الوزير اللبناني موجة من التساؤلات، إذ رأى نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنه يتعين على الوزير بدل التحذير على منصة «إكس»، الطلب من الحكومة التبرع. واعتبر أحد المغردين أن الوزير نسي أنه جزء من الحكومة، وتساءل: لماذا لا يطلب منها التحقق؟


ورد متري على هذه التعليقات بأنه أعلم مجلس الوزراء بذلك.


وفي مقابل ذلك، نوه سوريون بموقف نائب رئيس الوزراء اللبناني، فيما تحدث آخرون أن المعلومات عن تواجد ضباط الأسد في الأراضي اللبنانية معروفة منذ أشهر عدة من قبل الجميع، لكن السلطات اللبنانية لم تتحرك، وفق زعمهم.


وكانت تقارير إعلامية تحدثت عن تواجد نحو 20 طياراً من قوات النظام السوري السابق في لبنان، يحاولون الانضمام إلى «الفلول»، وكشفت أن الضابط السوري السابق المدعو سهيل الحسن جهز مكتباً ضخماً في لبنان قرب الحدود السورية ليكون مقر قيادة وإدارة العمليات.


وزار نائب مدير المخابرات السورية عبدالرحمن الدبّاغ في ديسمبر الماضي العاصمة بيروت وعقد سلسلة لقاءات أمنية مع مسؤولين لبنانيين، وأثار معهم مسألة تسليم ضباط من النظام السابق فرّوا إلى لبنان ومتورّطين بأعمال قتل ضد سوريين.