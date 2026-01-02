A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced 8 journalists and social media commentators to life imprisonment in absentia, after convicting them on charges related to "terrorism"; due to their online activities supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023.



The court stated in its ruling today (Friday) that the actions of the defendants "fall within the scope of terrorism under Pakistani law, and that the content they released online spread fear and unrest in society."



Documents from the court revealed that most of the convicted individuals are believed to be outside Pakistan and did not attend the trial sessions. The convictions relate to cases recorded after violent protests on May 9, 2023, when Khan's supporters attacked military facilities following his arrest.



A Pakistani court issued sentences on December 20 of last year against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, sentencing each to 17 years in prison in connection with a corruption case involving "misappropriating gifts presented to the state at less than their true value."



The court added that they were sentenced to 10 years of hard labor under the Pakistani Penal Code for "breach of trust," and an additional 7 years under "anti-corruption" laws, along with fines of 16.4 million rupees each. The case pertains to luxury gifts.



Prosecutors stated that Khan and his wife later purchased them from the state at a significantly reduced price, in violation of Pakistani gift laws.