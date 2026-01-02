قضت محكمة باكستانية معنية بمكافحة الإرهاب غيابياً، بالسجن المؤبد على 8 من الصحفيين والمعلقين على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد إدانتهم بتهم مرتبطة بـ«الإرهاب»؛ بسبب نشاطهم على الإنترنت لدعم رئيس الوزراء السابق عمران خان المسجون منذ أغسطس من عام 2023.


وقالت المحكمة في حكمها، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن أفعال المتهمين «تندرج ضمن نطاق الإرهاب، بموجب القانون الباكستاني، وإن المحتوى الذي أطلقوه على الإنترنت نشر الخوف والاضطرابات في المجتمع».


وأظهرت وثائق المحكمة أن معظم المدانين يُعتقد أنهم خارج باكستان ولم يحضروا جلسات المحاكمة. وتتعلق الإدانات بقضايا سُجلت بعد احتجاجات عنيفة في الـ9 من مايو 2023، حين هاجم أنصار خان منشآت عسكرية عقب اعتقاله.


وأصدرت محكمة باكستانية في 20 ديسمبر الماضي، أحكاماً بحق رئيس الوزراء السابق عمران خان وزوجته بشرى بيبي بالسجن 17 عاماً لكل منهما، على خلفية قضية فساد تتعلق بـ«التصرف في هدايا مقدمة للدولة بأقل من قيمتها الحقيقية».


وأضافت المحكمة أنه حُكم عليهما ‌بالسجن 10 سنوات مع الأشغال الشاقة بموجب قانون العقوبات الباكستاني بتهمة «خيانة الأمانة»، و7 سنوات أخرى بموجب قوانين «مكافحة الفساد»، إضافة إلى غرامات قدرها 16.4 مليون روبية لكل منهما. وتتعلق القضية بهدايا فاخرة.


وقال ممثلو الادعاء إن خان وزوجته اشترياها لاحقاً من الدولة بسعر مخفض للغاية، في انتهاك لقوانين الهدايا الباكستانية.