The Chairman of the Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Advisor Turki Al Sheikh, gathered a select group of prominent Syrian drama stars in an extensive artistic meeting to discuss new dramatic projects and production collaborations aimed at enhancing joint Arab work.

Notable attendance of over 100 artists and producers

The meeting witnessed the attendance of more than 100 artists and producers from Syria and Lebanon, including Taim Hassan, Qusay Khouli, Basel Khayat, Muna Wasef, Dureid Lahham, Abed Fahd, Saloum Haddad, and Amal Arafa, in a step described as potentially a turning point in Arab drama.

Behind the scenes of the meeting

For his part, Turki Al Sheikh shared on his personal account on the "Facebook" platform a collage of the most prominent Syrian stars who attended the meeting, revealing behind-the-scenes details that he held a meeting lasting three hours, resulting in preparations for upcoming artistic surprises.

Turki Al Sheikh continued that he met during this time with several artists he had not gathered with for over 15 years, affirming that the Syrian people hold a special place in our hearts.

Syrian drama returns in a new guise

This meeting comes as part of the Saudi Entertainment Authority's efforts to enhance Arab artistic cooperation and launch major production projects that bring Syrian and Lebanese drama back to the forefront.