جمع رئيس هيئة الترفيه في المملكة العربية السعودية المستشار تركي آل الشيخ نخبة من أبرز نجوم الدراما السورية في اجتماع فني موسع، لبحث مشاريع درامية جديدة وتعاونات إنتاجية تهدف إلى تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك.

حضور لافت لأكثر من 100 فنان ومنتج

وشهد اللقاء حضور أكثر من 100 فنان ومنتج من سورية ولبنان، من بينهم تيم حسن، قصي خولي، باسل خياط، منى واصف، دريد لحام، عابد فهد، سلوم حداد، وأمل عرفة، في خطوة وصفت بأنها قد تشكل نقطة تحول في الدراما العربية.

كواليس الاجتماع

ومن جانبه، شارك تركي آل الشيخ، عبر حسابه الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك» صورة مجمعة لأبرز نجوم سورية الذين حضروا الاجتماع، كاشفاً الكواليس أنه عقد اجتماعًا استمر ثلاث ساعات، أسفر عن تحضيرات لمفاجآت فنية قادمة.

وتابع تركي آل الشيخ أنه التقى خلاله بعدد من الفنانين الذين لم يجتمع بهم منذ أكثر من 15 عامًا، مؤكداً أن الشعب السوري له مكانة خاصة في قلوبنا.

الدراما السورية تعود في ثوب جديد

ويأتي الاجتماع ضمن جهود هيئة الترفيه السعودية لتعزيز التعاون الفني العربي، وإطلاق مشاريع إنتاجية كبرى تعيد الدراما السورية واللبنانية إلى الصدارة.