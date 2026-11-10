Residents of Abha city have called for the reinstatement of the Abha Municipality, which was abolished after years of serving the tourist city and its suburbs. They emphasized that it played multiple municipal roles and was attentive to the details of the services provided to people and places. They also demanded the return of the historical kasbah to its previous location in its famous roundabout, considering it one of the most prominent heritage landmarks linked to the city's history and its tourist identity, after it was demolished on 12/6/1433 AH.

Ali Al-Akasi told "Okaz" that the decision to abolish the Abha Municipality, which is considered one of the important landmarks in the Asir region historically and developmentally, was hasty in his view, pointing out that the city has lost many services since the decision was implemented. He expressed hope for the municipality's return to carry out its duties, questioning the role of the Abha Municipal Council at that time in opposing the decision, given its proximity to the city's needs and its knowledge of the services that the municipality used to provide.

For his part, Sultan Muslat called for interaction with the demands of Abha residents and for working to achieve their aspirations by reinstating the municipality, which would contribute to improving and developing municipal services and meeting the needs of the city and its residents.

The Kasbah.. A Missing Landmark

Regarding the historical kasbah, Said Mashhour stated that the Abha kasbah was a historical and heritage beacon that the city was famous for, to the extent that its name became associated with several commercial shops in the vicinity of the kasbah roundabout previously. He explained that the region's municipality promised to return it to its location, but this has not yet been realized, which has kept the demands for its revival present among the residents.

He added that memories of the kasbah are still alive among the city's residents, visitors, and vacationers, and social media platforms continue to circulate images of this landmark that formed part of Abha's tourist and heritage memory, expressing hope for its reconstruction and the revival of its famous roundabout.

Mashhour pointed out that the previous location of the kasbah witnesses heavy traffic on the two surrounding streets, which necessitates addressing the existing traffic congestion, noting that there is space at the site that he sees as suitable for reinstating the roundabout, while benefiting from the existing side branches and expanding its center to accommodate traffic flow in both directions.

The residents' demands for the return of the municipality and the historical kasbah are renewed in light of their aspirations to develop municipal services, preserve the heritage landmarks linked to Abha's history and identity, and address the traffic challenges in vital locations in the city.