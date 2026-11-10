طالب عدد من سكان مدينة أبها بإعادة بلدية أبها التي أُلغيت بعد سنوات من خدمة المدينة السياحية وضواحيها، مؤكدين أنها كانت تضطلع بأدوار بلدية متعددة، وتهتم بتفاصيل الخدمات المقدمة للإنسان والمكان. كما طالبوا بإعادة القصبة التاريخية إلى موقعها السابق في دوارها الشهير، باعتبارها أحد أبرز المعالم التراثية التي ارتبطت بتاريخ المدينة وهويتها السياحية، بعد هدمها في 12/6/1433هـ.
وقال علي العكاسي لـ«عكاظ»، إن قرار إلغاء بلدية أبها، التي تُعد من الصروح المهمة في منطقة عسير تاريخياً وتنموياً، جاء متسرعاً من وجهة نظره، مشيراً إلى أن المدينة افتقدت كثيراً من الخدمات منذ تنفيذ القرار. وأعرب عن أمله في إعادة البلدية لممارسة مهامها، متسائلاً عن دور مجلس أبها البلدي آنذاك في التصدي للقرار، بحكم قربه من حاجات المدينة ومعرفته بالخدمات التي كانت تقدمها البلدية.
من جانبه، دعا سلطان مسلط، إلى التفاعل مع مطالب سكان أبها، والعمل على تحقيق تطلعاتهم بإعادة البلدية، بما يسهم في تحسين الخدمات البلدية وتطويرها، ومواكبة حاجات المدينة وسكانها.
القصبة.. معلم غائب
وفي ما يتعلق بالقصبة التاريخية، قال سعيد مشهور: إن القصبة الأبهاوية كانت منارةً تاريخيةً وتراثيةً اشتهرت بها المدينة، حتى ارتبط اسمها بعدد من المحلات التجارية في محيط دوار القصبة سابقاً. وأوضح أن أمانة المنطقة وعدت بإعادتها إلى موقعها، إلا أن ذلك لم يتحقق حتى الآن، الأمر الذي أبقى مطالب إحيائها حاضرةً لدى السكان.
وأضاف، أن ذكريات القصبة لا تزال حاضرةً لدى سكان المدينة وزائريها والمصطافين، كما تواصل منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تداول صور لهذا المعلم الذي شكّل جزءاً من ذاكرة أبها السياحية والتراثية، معرباً عن أمله في إعادة بنائها وإحياء دوارها الشهير.
وأشار مشهور، إلى أن موقع القصبة السابق يشهد كثافةً مروريةً على الشارعين المحيطين به، ما يستدعي معالجة الاختناقات المرورية القائمة، لافتاً إلى وجود مساحةٍ في الموقع يراها مناسبةً لإعادة الدوار، مع الاستفادة من التفرعات الجانبية الموجودة وتوسعة مركزه بما يستوعب الحركة المرورية في الاتجاهين.
وتتجدد مطالب الأهالي بإعادة البلدية والقصبة التاريخية، في ظل تطلعاتهم إلى تطوير الخدمات البلدية، والمحافظة على المعالم التراثية التي ارتبطت بتاريخ أبها وهويتها، ومعالجة التحديات المرورية في المواقع الحيوية بالمدينة.
Residents of Abha city have called for the reinstatement of the Abha Municipality, which was abolished after years of serving the tourist city and its suburbs. They emphasized that it played multiple municipal roles and was attentive to the details of the services provided to people and places. They also demanded the return of the historical kasbah to its previous location in its famous roundabout, considering it one of the most prominent heritage landmarks linked to the city's history and its tourist identity, after it was demolished on 12/6/1433 AH.
Ali Al-Akasi told "Okaz" that the decision to abolish the Abha Municipality, which is considered one of the important landmarks in the Asir region historically and developmentally, was hasty in his view, pointing out that the city has lost many services since the decision was implemented. He expressed hope for the municipality's return to carry out its duties, questioning the role of the Abha Municipal Council at that time in opposing the decision, given its proximity to the city's needs and its knowledge of the services that the municipality used to provide.
For his part, Sultan Muslat called for interaction with the demands of Abha residents and for working to achieve their aspirations by reinstating the municipality, which would contribute to improving and developing municipal services and meeting the needs of the city and its residents.
The Kasbah.. A Missing Landmark
Regarding the historical kasbah, Said Mashhour stated that the Abha kasbah was a historical and heritage beacon that the city was famous for, to the extent that its name became associated with several commercial shops in the vicinity of the kasbah roundabout previously. He explained that the region's municipality promised to return it to its location, but this has not yet been realized, which has kept the demands for its revival present among the residents.
He added that memories of the kasbah are still alive among the city's residents, visitors, and vacationers, and social media platforms continue to circulate images of this landmark that formed part of Abha's tourist and heritage memory, expressing hope for its reconstruction and the revival of its famous roundabout.
Mashhour pointed out that the previous location of the kasbah witnesses heavy traffic on the two surrounding streets, which necessitates addressing the existing traffic congestion, noting that there is space at the site that he sees as suitable for reinstating the roundabout, while benefiting from the existing side branches and expanding its center to accommodate traffic flow in both directions.
The residents' demands for the return of the municipality and the historical kasbah are renewed in light of their aspirations to develop municipal services, preserve the heritage landmarks linked to Abha's history and identity, and address the traffic challenges in vital locations in the city.