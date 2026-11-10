طالب عدد من سكان مدينة أبها بإعادة بلدية أبها التي أُلغيت بعد سنوات من خدمة المدينة السياحية وضواحيها، مؤكدين أنها كانت تضطلع بأدوار بلدية متعددة، وتهتم بتفاصيل الخدمات المقدمة للإنسان والمكان. كما طالبوا بإعادة القصبة التاريخية إلى موقعها السابق في دوارها الشهير، باعتبارها أحد أبرز المعالم التراثية التي ارتبطت بتاريخ المدينة وهويتها السياحية، بعد هدمها في 12/6/1433هـ.

وقال علي العكاسي لـ«عكاظ»، إن قرار إلغاء بلدية أبها، التي تُعد من الصروح المهمة في منطقة عسير تاريخياً وتنموياً، جاء متسرعاً من وجهة نظره، مشيراً إلى أن المدينة افتقدت كثيراً من الخدمات منذ تنفيذ القرار. وأعرب عن أمله في إعادة البلدية لممارسة مهامها، متسائلاً عن دور مجلس أبها البلدي آنذاك في التصدي للقرار، بحكم قربه من حاجات المدينة ومعرفته بالخدمات التي كانت تقدمها البلدية.

من جانبه، دعا سلطان مسلط، إلى التفاعل مع مطالب سكان أبها، والعمل على تحقيق تطلعاتهم بإعادة البلدية، بما يسهم في تحسين الخدمات البلدية وتطويرها، ومواكبة حاجات المدينة وسكانها.

القصبة.. معلم غائب

وفي ما يتعلق بالقصبة التاريخية، قال سعيد مشهور: إن القصبة الأبهاوية كانت منارةً تاريخيةً وتراثيةً اشتهرت بها المدينة، حتى ارتبط اسمها بعدد من المحلات التجارية في محيط دوار القصبة سابقاً. وأوضح أن أمانة المنطقة وعدت بإعادتها إلى موقعها، إلا أن ذلك لم يتحقق حتى الآن، الأمر الذي أبقى مطالب إحيائها حاضرةً لدى السكان.

وأضاف، أن ذكريات القصبة لا تزال حاضرةً لدى سكان المدينة وزائريها والمصطافين، كما تواصل منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تداول صور لهذا المعلم الذي شكّل جزءاً من ذاكرة أبها السياحية والتراثية، معرباً عن أمله في إعادة بنائها وإحياء دوارها الشهير.

وأشار مشهور، إلى أن موقع القصبة السابق يشهد كثافةً مروريةً على الشارعين المحيطين به، ما يستدعي معالجة الاختناقات المرورية القائمة، لافتاً إلى وجود مساحةٍ في الموقع يراها مناسبةً لإعادة الدوار، مع الاستفادة من التفرعات الجانبية الموجودة وتوسعة مركزه بما يستوعب الحركة المرورية في الاتجاهين.

وتتجدد مطالب الأهالي بإعادة البلدية والقصبة التاريخية، في ظل تطلعاتهم إلى تطوير الخدمات البلدية، والمحافظة على المعالم التراثية التي ارتبطت بتاريخ أبها وهويتها، ومعالجة التحديات المرورية في المواقع الحيوية بالمدينة.