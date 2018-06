Madinah - Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov arrived in Madinah today to pay a visit and pray at the Prophet's Holy Mosque.





He was received at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region and a number of officials.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov left Madinah, as he was seen off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region and a number of officials.