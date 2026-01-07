سجّل مسجد قباء في عام 2025 أكثر من 26 مليون زائر، في رقم يعكس حجم الإقبال الكبير على أحد أبرز المواقع الدينية في المدينة المنورة.

وتكشف الإحصائياتمنظومة خدمات متكاملة، شملت تأهيل أكثر من 2500 متر مربع من الساحات المخصصة للصلاة، إلى جانب تركيب أكثر من 150 مظلة خارجية، أسهمت في تحسين تجربة الزائر وتنظيم الحركة، خصوصاً في أوقات الذروة.

كما شملت أعمال التطوير تعزيز منظومة التكييف بطاقة تجاوزت 160 طناً، وفرش أكثر من 3,000 متر مربع من السجاد في الساحات، إضافة إلى أكثر من 160 ساعة لتطوير نظام الصوت، بما انعكس على مستوى الراحة وجودة التنظيم داخل الموقع ومحيطه.

ولا تقف أهمية هذه الأرقام عند كونها تحسينات خدمية، بل تعكس قراءة مختلفة لإدارة الزيارة في قباء، إذ باتت التجربة أكثر سلاسة وتنظيماً، وتستوعب الأعداد المتزايدة دون الإخلال بطبيعة المكان أو خصوصيته.

وتتكامل هذه الجاهزية مع ما يحيط بمسجد قباء من نقاط جذب، تسهم في أن يعيش الزائر تجربة متكاملة ويؤدي الصلاة في بيئة منظمة ومهيأة، إذ يبرز في محيطه بستان المستظل، وساحة قباء، والممشى، الواجهة، وساحة المطاعم، وتجربة السيرة التفاعلية، ومسار الهجرة، إلى جانب الساحات المطوّرة في المنطقة المركزية وممرات المشاة المحيطة بالمسجد النبوي.

ويعكس هذا المشهد تحوّل زيارة قباء إلى تجربة متصلة، تجمع بين الصلاة وسهولة الحركة وتكامل المكان، في نموذج يواكب حجم الإقبال ويمنح الزائر حضورًا أعمق للمكان دون أن يفقد بساطته.