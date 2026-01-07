سجّل مسجد قباء في عام 2025 أكثر من 26 مليون زائر، في رقم يعكس حجم الإقبال الكبير على أحد أبرز المواقع الدينية في المدينة المنورة.
وتكشف الإحصائياتمنظومة خدمات متكاملة، شملت تأهيل أكثر من 2500 متر مربع من الساحات المخصصة للصلاة، إلى جانب تركيب أكثر من 150 مظلة خارجية، أسهمت في تحسين تجربة الزائر وتنظيم الحركة، خصوصاً في أوقات الذروة.
كما شملت أعمال التطوير تعزيز منظومة التكييف بطاقة تجاوزت 160 طناً، وفرش أكثر من 3,000 متر مربع من السجاد في الساحات، إضافة إلى أكثر من 160 ساعة لتطوير نظام الصوت، بما انعكس على مستوى الراحة وجودة التنظيم داخل الموقع ومحيطه.
ولا تقف أهمية هذه الأرقام عند كونها تحسينات خدمية، بل تعكس قراءة مختلفة لإدارة الزيارة في قباء، إذ باتت التجربة أكثر سلاسة وتنظيماً، وتستوعب الأعداد المتزايدة دون الإخلال بطبيعة المكان أو خصوصيته.
وتتكامل هذه الجاهزية مع ما يحيط بمسجد قباء من نقاط جذب، تسهم في أن يعيش الزائر تجربة متكاملة ويؤدي الصلاة في بيئة منظمة ومهيأة، إذ يبرز في محيطه بستان المستظل، وساحة قباء، والممشى، الواجهة، وساحة المطاعم، وتجربة السيرة التفاعلية، ومسار الهجرة، إلى جانب الساحات المطوّرة في المنطقة المركزية وممرات المشاة المحيطة بالمسجد النبوي.
ويعكس هذا المشهد تحوّل زيارة قباء إلى تجربة متصلة، تجمع بين الصلاة وسهولة الحركة وتكامل المكان، في نموذج يواكب حجم الإقبال ويمنح الزائر حضورًا أعمق للمكان دون أن يفقد بساطته.
In 2025, Quba Mosque recorded more than 26 million visitors, a figure that reflects the significant turnout at one of the most prominent religious sites in Medina.
The statistics reveal an integrated service system, which included the rehabilitation of more than 2,500 square meters of prayer areas, in addition to the installation of more than 150 external canopies, which contributed to enhancing the visitor experience and organizing movement, especially during peak times.
The development works also included enhancing the air conditioning system with a capacity exceeding 160 tons, laying more than 3,000 square meters of carpet in the courtyards, in addition to over 160 hours dedicated to developing the sound system, which positively impacted the level of comfort and the quality of organization within the site and its surroundings.
The significance of these figures goes beyond being mere service improvements; they reflect a different approach to managing visits in Quba, as the experience has become smoother and more organized, accommodating the increasing numbers without compromising the nature or privacy of the place.
This readiness complements the attractions surrounding Quba Mosque, contributing to a comprehensive experience for visitors, allowing them to pray in an organized and prepared environment. Notable features in its vicinity include the shaded garden, Quba Square, the promenade, the facade, the restaurant area, the interactive biography experience, and the migration path, along with the developed courtyards in the central area and the pedestrian walkways surrounding the Prophet's Mosque.
This scene reflects the transformation of visiting Quba into a connected experience, combining prayer, ease of movement, and the integration of the place, in a model that keeps pace with the influx and provides visitors with a deeper presence in the location without losing its simplicity.