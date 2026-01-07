The Italian social media influencer, Yulia Portseva, passed away at the age of 38 after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a private clinic in the Russian capital, Moscow. Her death has shocked her followers on Instagram, where she documented her daily life with her husband Giuseppe and their young daughter.

The Russian news site MSK1 reported that Portseva underwent the procedure on January 4, and her health deteriorated rapidly, necessitating her transfer to the hospital, where her death was later announced. So far, details of the medical procedure or the direct cause of death have not been revealed.

Official Investigation in Moscow



In light of the incident, Russian authorities have initiated an official investigation, and the Moscow Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case to examine potential medical negligence. The investigations include gathering the medical and administrative records of the clinic and conducting specialized forensic and medical examinations to determine any shortcomings or violations.

A Beloved Digital Life and Wide Following



Yulia lived with her family in Naples, Italy, focusing her content on the details of daily life and motherhood experiences, which earned her a large following both in Italy and abroad. Her last appearance on Instagram was on December 5, where she posted a video with her daughter, and she shared a video from a café in Moscow on the morning of the surgery.

Great Sadness and Sympathy from Followers



Messages of condolences and sympathy flooded her official accounts, expressing sadness over the loss of a beloved figure and sparking a wide discussion about the risks of cosmetic surgeries and the importance of emphasizing medical oversight and professional accountability.

Ongoing Investigation and Health Concerns



Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death, amid anticipation of the results of examinations and official reports that may reveal responsibilities and clarify the causes of this tragedy.