توفيت المؤثرة الإيطالية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، يوليا بورتسيفا، عن عمر يناهز 38 عاماً، بعد خضوعها لإجراء تجميلي في عيادة خاصة بالعاصمة الروسية موسكو. وأثارت وفاتها صدمة واسعة بين متابعيها على «إنستغرام»، حيث كانت توثق حياتها اليومية مع زوجها جوزيبي وابنتهما الصغيرة.

أفاد موقع MSK1 الإخباري الروسي أن بورتسيفا أجرت العملية يوم 4 يناير، ثم تدهورت حالتها الصحية سريعاً، ما استدعى نقلها إلى المستشفى، حيث أُعلن عن وفاتها لاحقاً. وحتى الآن، لم تُكشف تفاصيل الإجراء الطبي أو السبب المباشر للوفاة.

تحقيق رسمي في موسكو


وعلى خلفية الحادثة، بدأت السلطات الروسية تحقيقاً رسمياً، وفتحت لجنة التحقيق في موسكو قضية جنائية لفحص احتمالات الإهمال الطبي. وتشمل التحقيقات جمع السجلات الطبية والإدارية للعيادة، وإجراء فحوصات جنائية وطبية متخصصة لتحديد أي تقصير أو مخالفة.

حياة رقمية محبوبة ومتابعة واسعة


كانت يوليا تقيم مع أسرتها في نابولي الإيطالية، وتركز محتواها على تفاصيل الحياة اليومية وتجارب الأمومة، ما أكسبها قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة داخل إيطاليا وخارجها. وكان آخر ظهور لها على «إنستغرام» في 5 ديسمبر، إذ نشرت فيديو يجمعها بابنتها، كما شاركت صباح يوم الجراحة فيديو من أحد مقاهي موسكو.

حزن وتعاطف كبير من المتابعين


انهالت رسائل التعزية والمواساة على حساباتها الرسمية، معبرة عن الحزن لفقدان شخصية محبوبة، ومضيفة نقاشاً واسعاً حول مخاطر جراحات التجميل وأهمية التشديد على الرقابة الطبية والمساءلة المهنية.

تحقيق مستمر ومخاوف صحية


ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة ملابسات الوفاة، وسط ترقب نتائج الفحوصات والتقارير الرسمية التي قد تكشف المسؤوليات وتحدد أسباب هذه المأساة.