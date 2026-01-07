توفيت المؤثرة الإيطالية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، يوليا بورتسيفا، عن عمر يناهز 38 عاماً، بعد خضوعها لإجراء تجميلي في عيادة خاصة بالعاصمة الروسية موسكو. وأثارت وفاتها صدمة واسعة بين متابعيها على «إنستغرام»، حيث كانت توثق حياتها اليومية مع زوجها جوزيبي وابنتهما الصغيرة.
أفاد موقع MSK1 الإخباري الروسي أن بورتسيفا أجرت العملية يوم 4 يناير، ثم تدهورت حالتها الصحية سريعاً، ما استدعى نقلها إلى المستشفى، حيث أُعلن عن وفاتها لاحقاً. وحتى الآن، لم تُكشف تفاصيل الإجراء الطبي أو السبب المباشر للوفاة.
تحقيق رسمي في موسكو
وعلى خلفية الحادثة، بدأت السلطات الروسية تحقيقاً رسمياً، وفتحت لجنة التحقيق في موسكو قضية جنائية لفحص احتمالات الإهمال الطبي. وتشمل التحقيقات جمع السجلات الطبية والإدارية للعيادة، وإجراء فحوصات جنائية وطبية متخصصة لتحديد أي تقصير أو مخالفة.
حياة رقمية محبوبة ومتابعة واسعة
كانت يوليا تقيم مع أسرتها في نابولي الإيطالية، وتركز محتواها على تفاصيل الحياة اليومية وتجارب الأمومة، ما أكسبها قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة داخل إيطاليا وخارجها. وكان آخر ظهور لها على «إنستغرام» في 5 ديسمبر، إذ نشرت فيديو يجمعها بابنتها، كما شاركت صباح يوم الجراحة فيديو من أحد مقاهي موسكو.
حزن وتعاطف كبير من المتابعين
انهالت رسائل التعزية والمواساة على حساباتها الرسمية، معبرة عن الحزن لفقدان شخصية محبوبة، ومضيفة نقاشاً واسعاً حول مخاطر جراحات التجميل وأهمية التشديد على الرقابة الطبية والمساءلة المهنية.
تحقيق مستمر ومخاوف صحية
ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة ملابسات الوفاة، وسط ترقب نتائج الفحوصات والتقارير الرسمية التي قد تكشف المسؤوليات وتحدد أسباب هذه المأساة.
The Italian social media influencer, Yulia Portseva, passed away at the age of 38 after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a private clinic in the Russian capital, Moscow. Her death has shocked her followers on Instagram, where she documented her daily life with her husband Giuseppe and their young daughter.
The Russian news site MSK1 reported that Portseva underwent the procedure on January 4, and her health deteriorated rapidly, necessitating her transfer to the hospital, where her death was later announced. So far, details of the medical procedure or the direct cause of death have not been revealed.
Official Investigation in Moscow
In light of the incident, Russian authorities have initiated an official investigation, and the Moscow Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case to examine potential medical negligence. The investigations include gathering the medical and administrative records of the clinic and conducting specialized forensic and medical examinations to determine any shortcomings or violations.
A Beloved Digital Life and Wide Following
Yulia lived with her family in Naples, Italy, focusing her content on the details of daily life and motherhood experiences, which earned her a large following both in Italy and abroad. Her last appearance on Instagram was on December 5, where she posted a video with her daughter, and she shared a video from a café in Moscow on the morning of the surgery.
Great Sadness and Sympathy from Followers
Messages of condolences and sympathy flooded her official accounts, expressing sadness over the loss of a beloved figure and sparking a wide discussion about the risks of cosmetic surgeries and the importance of emphasizing medical oversight and professional accountability.
Ongoing Investigation and Health Concerns
Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death, amid anticipation of the results of examinations and official reports that may reveal responsibilities and clarify the causes of this tragedy.