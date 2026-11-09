تحولت عملية ترتيب منزل سيدة متوفاة إلى اكتشافٍ صادم، بعدما عثرت ابنتها على جثة رضيع داخل ثلاجة قديمة، في واقعة غامضة أعادت إلى الواجهة لغزاً يُعتقد أنه ظل مخبأ لأكثر من 20 عاماً، ودفع السلطات إلى فتح تحقيق موسع لكشف الحقيقة.
ووقعت الحادثة في بلدة ألاريس (شمال غربي إسبانيا)، حيث كانت الابنة تفرز مقتنيات والدتها الراحلة، قبل أن تعثر على الجثة داخل ثلاجة موجودة في غرفة تخزين بالطابق الأرضي من المنزل.
وأفادت المعاينات الأولية بأن الرضيع كان في مرحلة متقدمة من الحمل تراوحت بين الأسبوعين 32 و34، فيما تشير التقديرات إلى أن الجثة تعود لطفل توفي قبل أكثر من عقدين. ولا يزال الغموض يحيط بالقضية، إذ لم يتمكن المحققون حتى الآن من تحديد ما إذا كان الطفل قد وُلد حياً أو معرفة الظروف التي أحاطت بوفاته، وهو ما جعل الملف محور تحقيقات جنائية وطبية متواصلة. ونُقلت الجثة إلى معهد الطب الشرعي في غاليسيا لإخضاعها لفحوص وتحاليل دقيقة، تشمل تشريحاً كاملاً وتقييم الأدلة البيولوجية المتاحة؛ بهدف تحديد سبب الوفاة وما إذا كانت هناك شبهة إهمال أو ملابسات غير طبيعية.
وفي موازاة ذلك، بدأت السلطات إجراءات لتحديد هوية والدي الطفل من خلال تحاليل الحمض النووي والاستماع إلى إفادات أفراد الأسرة، في محاولة لإعادة بناء ما جرى قبل وضع الجثة داخل الثلاجة.
ومع اتساع دائرة التساؤلات، فرض قاضٍ مختص السرية على مجريات التحقيق، ما حدّ من المعلومات الرسمية المتاحة حول القضية أو الأشخاص المحتمل ارتباطهم بها.
وبعد استكمال الإجراءات الطبية والقانونية، وُوريت جثة الرضيع الثرى في المقبرة البلدية، بينما يواصل المحققون البحث عن إجابات لسر بقي مجمداً لسنوات طويلة قبل أن يكشفه اكتشاف غير متوقع داخل منزل عائلي.
The process of sorting through the belongings of a deceased woman turned into a shocking discovery when her daughter found the body of an infant inside an old refrigerator, in a mysterious incident that has brought to light a puzzle believed to have been hidden for over 20 years, prompting authorities to launch an extensive investigation to uncover the truth.
The incident occurred in the town of Alarís (northwestern Spain), where the daughter was sorting through her late mother's possessions before she stumbled upon the body inside a refrigerator located in a storage room on the ground floor of the house.
Initial examinations indicated that the infant was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, ranging between 32 and 34 weeks, while estimates suggest that the body belongs to a child who died more than two decades ago. The mystery surrounding the case remains, as investigators have not yet been able to determine whether the child was born alive or the circumstances surrounding its death, which has made the case the focus of ongoing criminal and medical investigations. The body was transferred to the forensic institute in Galicia for thorough examinations and analyses, including a complete autopsy and assessment of available biological evidence, aimed at determining the cause of death and whether there is any suspicion of neglect or unusual circumstances.
In parallel, authorities began procedures to identify the child's parents through DNA analysis and listening to testimonies from family members, in an attempt to reconstruct what happened before the body was placed inside the refrigerator.
As the questions grew, a specialized judge imposed confidentiality on the investigation proceedings, limiting the official information available regarding the case or the individuals potentially connected to it.
After completing the medical and legal procedures, the infant's body was buried in the municipal cemetery, while investigators continue to search for answers to a mystery that remained frozen for many years before being revealed by an unexpected discovery inside a family home.