The process of sorting through the belongings of a deceased woman turned into a shocking discovery when her daughter found the body of an infant inside an old refrigerator, in a mysterious incident that has brought to light a puzzle believed to have been hidden for over 20 years, prompting authorities to launch an extensive investigation to uncover the truth.

The incident occurred in the town of Alarís (northwestern Spain), where the daughter was sorting through her late mother's possessions before she stumbled upon the body inside a refrigerator located in a storage room on the ground floor of the house.

Initial examinations indicated that the infant was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, ranging between 32 and 34 weeks, while estimates suggest that the body belongs to a child who died more than two decades ago. The mystery surrounding the case remains, as investigators have not yet been able to determine whether the child was born alive or the circumstances surrounding its death, which has made the case the focus of ongoing criminal and medical investigations. The body was transferred to the forensic institute in Galicia for thorough examinations and analyses, including a complete autopsy and assessment of available biological evidence, aimed at determining the cause of death and whether there is any suspicion of neglect or unusual circumstances.

In parallel, authorities began procedures to identify the child's parents through DNA analysis and listening to testimonies from family members, in an attempt to reconstruct what happened before the body was placed inside the refrigerator.

As the questions grew, a specialized judge imposed confidentiality on the investigation proceedings, limiting the official information available regarding the case or the individuals potentially connected to it.

After completing the medical and legal procedures, the infant's body was buried in the municipal cemetery, while investigators continue to search for answers to a mystery that remained frozen for many years before being revealed by an unexpected discovery inside a family home.