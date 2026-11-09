تحولت عملية ترتيب منزل سيدة متوفاة إلى اكتشافٍ صادم، بعدما عثرت ابنتها على جثة رضيع داخل ثلاجة قديمة، في واقعة غامضة أعادت إلى الواجهة لغزاً يُعتقد أنه ظل مخبأ لأكثر من 20 عاماً، ودفع السلطات إلى فتح تحقيق موسع لكشف الحقيقة.

ووقعت الحادثة في بلدة ألاريس (شمال غربي إسبانيا)، حيث كانت الابنة تفرز مقتنيات والدتها الراحلة، قبل أن تعثر على الجثة داخل ثلاجة موجودة في غرفة تخزين بالطابق الأرضي من المنزل.

وأفادت المعاينات الأولية بأن الرضيع كان في مرحلة متقدمة من الحمل تراوحت بين الأسبوعين 32 و34، فيما تشير التقديرات إلى أن الجثة تعود لطفل توفي قبل أكثر من عقدين. ولا يزال الغموض يحيط بالقضية، إذ لم يتمكن المحققون حتى الآن من تحديد ما إذا كان الطفل قد وُلد حياً أو معرفة الظروف التي أحاطت بوفاته، وهو ما جعل الملف محور تحقيقات جنائية وطبية متواصلة. ونُقلت الجثة إلى معهد الطب الشرعي في غاليسيا لإخضاعها لفحوص وتحاليل دقيقة، تشمل تشريحاً كاملاً وتقييم الأدلة البيولوجية المتاحة؛ بهدف تحديد سبب الوفاة وما إذا كانت هناك شبهة إهمال أو ملابسات غير طبيعية.

وفي موازاة ذلك، بدأت السلطات إجراءات لتحديد هوية والدي الطفل من خلال تحاليل الحمض النووي والاستماع إلى إفادات أفراد الأسرة، في محاولة لإعادة بناء ما جرى قبل وضع الجثة داخل الثلاجة.

ومع اتساع دائرة التساؤلات، فرض قاضٍ مختص السرية على مجريات التحقيق، ما حدّ من المعلومات الرسمية المتاحة حول القضية أو الأشخاص المحتمل ارتباطهم بها.

وبعد استكمال الإجراءات الطبية والقانونية، وُوريت جثة الرضيع الثرى في المقبرة البلدية، بينما يواصل المحققون البحث عن إجابات لسر بقي مجمداً لسنوات طويلة قبل أن يكشفه اكتشاف غير متوقع داخل منزل عائلي.