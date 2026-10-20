The number of confirmed Ebola virus infections in Kenya has risen to 9 cases, following the registration of a new infection, while health authorities confirmed that there has been no community transmission of the virus outside the chain of cases linked to the first infected person.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health clarified that the new case involves a 24-year-old young man, who is a relative of the first case, and was among the known contacts who were under quarantine before symptoms appeared and his infection was confirmed through laboratory tests.



The cases are linked to a single outbreak

The ministry confirmed that the nine cases recorded so far are linked to a single transmission chain that began with the first case, who arrived in Nairobi in early October after coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The infections include several relatives of the first case, in addition to healthcare workers who were exposed to the virus while providing medical care.



Monitoring contacts

Health authorities continue to track and monitor contacts during the incubation period, as part of measures aimed at early detection of any new infections and preventing the virus from spreading to a wider area.

The ministry emphasized that the discovery of new cases among individuals who were previously known to be within the circle of contacts and are under surveillance is an important indicator that the chain of infection has remained contained so far.



No signs of community spread

Health authorities stressed that there is currently no evidence of widespread transmission of the virus within the community, while isolation, monitoring, and laboratory testing procedures for contacts continue.

Kenya continues to strengthen its health response measures while monitoring the developments of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is linked to the first recorded case in the country.