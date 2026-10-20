ارتفعت حصيلة الإصابات المؤكدة بفيروس إيبولا في كينيا إلى 9 حالات، بعد تسجيل إصابة جديدة، فيما أكدت السلطات الصحية عدم رصد انتقال مجتمعي للعدوى خارج سلسلة الحالات المرتبطة بالمصاب الأول.
وأوضحت وزارة الصحة الكينية أن الحالة الجديدة تعود إلى شاب يبلغ 24 عامًا، وهو أحد أقارب الحالة الأولى، وكان ضمن المخالطين المعروفين ويخضع للحجر الصحي قبل ظهور الأعراض عليه وتأكيد إصابته مخبريًا.
الحالات مرتبطة ببؤرة واحدة
وأكدت الوزارة أن الحالات التسع المسجلة حتى الآن مرتبطة بسلسلة انتقال واحدة بدأت من الحالة الأولى، التي وصلت إلى نيروبي مطلع أكتوبر الجاري بعد قدومها من جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية.
وتشمل الإصابات عددًا من أقارب الحالة الأولى، إلى جانب عاملين صحيين تعرضوا للعدوى أثناء تقديم الرعاية الطبية.
متابعة المخالطين
وتواصل السلطات الصحية عمليات تتبع المخالطين ومراقبتهم خلال فترة الحضانة، في إطار إجراءات تهدف إلى اكتشاف أي إصابات جديدة مبكرًا ومنع انتقال الفيروس إلى نطاق أوسع.
وأكدت الوزارة أن اكتشاف الحالات الجديدة بين أشخاص كانوا معروفين مسبقًا ضمن دائرة المخالطين ويخضعون للمراقبة، يعد مؤشرًا مهمًا على بقاء سلسلة العدوى محصورة حتى الآن.
لا مؤشرات على انتشار مجتمعي
وشددت السلطات الصحية على عدم وجود أدلة حتى الآن على انتقال واسع للفيروس داخل المجتمع، مع استمرار إجراءات العزل والمراقبة والفحوص المخبرية للمخالطين.
وتواصل كينيا تعزيز إجراءات الاستجابة الصحية بالتزامن مع متابعة تطورات تفشي إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، التي ارتبطت بها الحالة الأولى المسجلة في البلاد.
The number of confirmed Ebola virus infections in Kenya has risen to 9 cases, following the registration of a new infection, while health authorities confirmed that there has been no community transmission of the virus outside the chain of cases linked to the first infected person.
The Kenyan Ministry of Health clarified that the new case involves a 24-year-old young man, who is a relative of the first case, and was among the known contacts who were under quarantine before symptoms appeared and his infection was confirmed through laboratory tests.
The cases are linked to a single outbreak
The ministry confirmed that the nine cases recorded so far are linked to a single transmission chain that began with the first case, who arrived in Nairobi in early October after coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The infections include several relatives of the first case, in addition to healthcare workers who were exposed to the virus while providing medical care.
Monitoring contacts
Health authorities continue to track and monitor contacts during the incubation period, as part of measures aimed at early detection of any new infections and preventing the virus from spreading to a wider area.
The ministry emphasized that the discovery of new cases among individuals who were previously known to be within the circle of contacts and are under surveillance is an important indicator that the chain of infection has remained contained so far.
No signs of community spread
Health authorities stressed that there is currently no evidence of widespread transmission of the virus within the community, while isolation, monitoring, and laboratory testing procedures for contacts continue.
Kenya continues to strengthen its health response measures while monitoring the developments of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is linked to the first recorded case in the country.