ارتفعت حصيلة الإصابات المؤكدة بفيروس إيبولا في كينيا إلى 9 حالات، بعد تسجيل إصابة جديدة، فيما أكدت السلطات الصحية عدم رصد انتقال مجتمعي للعدوى خارج سلسلة الحالات المرتبطة بالمصاب الأول.

وأوضحت وزارة الصحة الكينية أن الحالة الجديدة تعود إلى شاب يبلغ 24 عامًا، وهو أحد أقارب الحالة الأولى، وكان ضمن المخالطين المعروفين ويخضع للحجر الصحي قبل ظهور الأعراض عليه وتأكيد إصابته مخبريًا.

الحالات مرتبطة ببؤرة واحدة

وأكدت الوزارة أن الحالات التسع المسجلة حتى الآن مرتبطة بسلسلة انتقال واحدة بدأت من الحالة الأولى، التي وصلت إلى نيروبي مطلع أكتوبر الجاري بعد قدومها من جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية.

وتشمل الإصابات عددًا من أقارب الحالة الأولى، إلى جانب عاملين صحيين تعرضوا للعدوى أثناء تقديم الرعاية الطبية.

متابعة المخالطين

وتواصل السلطات الصحية عمليات تتبع المخالطين ومراقبتهم خلال فترة الحضانة، في إطار إجراءات تهدف إلى اكتشاف أي إصابات جديدة مبكرًا ومنع انتقال الفيروس إلى نطاق أوسع.

وأكدت الوزارة أن اكتشاف الحالات الجديدة بين أشخاص كانوا معروفين مسبقًا ضمن دائرة المخالطين ويخضعون للمراقبة، يعد مؤشرًا مهمًا على بقاء سلسلة العدوى محصورة حتى الآن.

لا مؤشرات على انتشار مجتمعي

وشددت السلطات الصحية على عدم وجود أدلة حتى الآن على انتقال واسع للفيروس داخل المجتمع، مع استمرار إجراءات العزل والمراقبة والفحوص المخبرية للمخالطين.

وتواصل كينيا تعزيز إجراءات الاستجابة الصحية بالتزامن مع متابعة تطورات تفشي إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، التي ارتبطت بها الحالة الأولى المسجلة في البلاد.