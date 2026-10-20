أعاد تحليل الحمض النووي وبصمات الأصابع فتح واحدة من أقدم قضايا القتل غير المحلولة في شيكاغو، بعدما أعلنت الشرطة أن أدلة حديثة ربطت محققًا سابقًا بجريمة قتل طفلة تبلغ 8 أعوام وقعت عام 1960.

وكانت غلوريا كواليفيتش قد اختفت صباح 12 نوفمبر 1960 أثناء توجهها إلى الكنيسة، قبل أن يُعثر عليها مقتولة بالرصاص داخل حفرة في منطقة غابات في اليوم نفسه، لتبقى القضية بلا حل لعقود.

أدلة محفوظة منذ 1960

وأوضحت شرطة شيكاغو أن إعادة فحص أدلة احتُفظ بها منذ وقوع الجريمة، بينها ملابس الطفلة وحقيبتها، أتاح للمحققين الاستفادة من تقنيات الطب الشرعي الحديثة في تحليل الحمض النووي وبصمات الأصابع.

وقادت النتائج إلى توماس إف. ماكينيرني جونيور، الذي التحق بشرطة شيكاغو عام 1959، قبل أن يعمل لاحقًا محققًا في جرائم القتل والقضايا العنيفة.

المشتبه به توفي قبل كشفه

وتوفي ماكينيرني عام 2006، بعد تقاعده من الشرطة عام 1987، ما حال دون مواجهته باتهامات قضائية في القضية.

وأكدت الشرطة أن التطور الكبير في تقنيات تحليل الأدلة كان عاملًا حاسمًا في الوصول إلى هذه النتيجة بعد أكثر من 6 عقود من وقوع الجريمة.


مراجعة قضايا قديمة

وتتعاون السلطات مع مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي «FBI» لمراجعة خيوط وقضايا قديمة قد تكون ذات صلة، دون أن تعلن حتى الآن ربط المحقق السابق بجرائم قتل أخرى.

وتعد القضية مثالًا جديدًا على الدور المتزايد لتقنيات الحمض النووي وعلم الأنساب الجنائي في كشف ملابسات جرائم ظلت غامضة لعشرات السنين.