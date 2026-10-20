أعاد تحليل الحمض النووي وبصمات الأصابع فتح واحدة من أقدم قضايا القتل غير المحلولة في شيكاغو، بعدما أعلنت الشرطة أن أدلة حديثة ربطت محققًا سابقًا بجريمة قتل طفلة تبلغ 8 أعوام وقعت عام 1960.
وكانت غلوريا كواليفيتش قد اختفت صباح 12 نوفمبر 1960 أثناء توجهها إلى الكنيسة، قبل أن يُعثر عليها مقتولة بالرصاص داخل حفرة في منطقة غابات في اليوم نفسه، لتبقى القضية بلا حل لعقود.
أدلة محفوظة منذ 1960
وأوضحت شرطة شيكاغو أن إعادة فحص أدلة احتُفظ بها منذ وقوع الجريمة، بينها ملابس الطفلة وحقيبتها، أتاح للمحققين الاستفادة من تقنيات الطب الشرعي الحديثة في تحليل الحمض النووي وبصمات الأصابع.
وقادت النتائج إلى توماس إف. ماكينيرني جونيور، الذي التحق بشرطة شيكاغو عام 1959، قبل أن يعمل لاحقًا محققًا في جرائم القتل والقضايا العنيفة.
المشتبه به توفي قبل كشفه
وتوفي ماكينيرني عام 2006، بعد تقاعده من الشرطة عام 1987، ما حال دون مواجهته باتهامات قضائية في القضية.
وأكدت الشرطة أن التطور الكبير في تقنيات تحليل الأدلة كان عاملًا حاسمًا في الوصول إلى هذه النتيجة بعد أكثر من 6 عقود من وقوع الجريمة.
مراجعة قضايا قديمة
وتتعاون السلطات مع مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي «FBI» لمراجعة خيوط وقضايا قديمة قد تكون ذات صلة، دون أن تعلن حتى الآن ربط المحقق السابق بجرائم قتل أخرى.
وتعد القضية مثالًا جديدًا على الدور المتزايد لتقنيات الحمض النووي وعلم الأنساب الجنائي في كشف ملابسات جرائم ظلت غامضة لعشرات السنين.
The analysis of DNA and fingerprints has reopened one of the oldest unsolved murder cases in Chicago, after police announced that recent evidence linked a former investigator to the murder of an 8-year-old girl that occurred in 1960.
Gloria Qualevich disappeared on the morning of November 12, 1960, while heading to church, before being found shot dead in a hole in a wooded area on the same day, leaving the case unsolved for decades.
Evidence preserved since 1960
The Chicago Police explained that re-examining evidence preserved since the crime, including the girl's clothing and her bag, allowed investigators to utilize modern forensic techniques in analyzing DNA and fingerprints.
The results led to Thomas F. McKinney Jr., who joined the Chicago Police in 1959, before later working as a detective in homicide and violent crime cases.
The suspect died before being revealed
McKinney died in 2006, after retiring from the police in 1987, which prevented him from facing criminal charges in the case.
The police confirmed that the significant advancement in evidence analysis techniques was a crucial factor in reaching this conclusion after more than 6 decades since the crime occurred.
Reviewing old cases
Authorities are collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to review leads and old cases that may be related, without yet announcing any connection of the former investigator to other murders.
The case is a new example of the increasing role of DNA techniques and forensic genealogy in uncovering the circumstances of crimes that remained mysterious for decades.