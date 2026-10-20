The analysis of DNA and fingerprints has reopened one of the oldest unsolved murder cases in Chicago, after police announced that recent evidence linked a former investigator to the murder of an 8-year-old girl that occurred in 1960.

Gloria Qualevich disappeared on the morning of November 12, 1960, while heading to church, before being found shot dead in a hole in a wooded area on the same day, leaving the case unsolved for decades.



Evidence preserved since 1960

The Chicago Police explained that re-examining evidence preserved since the crime, including the girl's clothing and her bag, allowed investigators to utilize modern forensic techniques in analyzing DNA and fingerprints.

The results led to Thomas F. McKinney Jr., who joined the Chicago Police in 1959, before later working as a detective in homicide and violent crime cases.



The suspect died before being revealed

McKinney died in 2006, after retiring from the police in 1987, which prevented him from facing criminal charges in the case.

The police confirmed that the significant advancement in evidence analysis techniques was a crucial factor in reaching this conclusion after more than 6 decades since the crime occurred.



Reviewing old cases

Authorities are collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to review leads and old cases that may be related, without yet announcing any connection of the former investigator to other murders.

The case is a new example of the increasing role of DNA techniques and forensic genealogy in uncovering the circumstances of crimes that remained mysterious for decades.