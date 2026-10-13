The Egyptian Drug Authority has warned about the dangers of meningitis, emphasizing that the disease can progress rapidly and pose a serious health threat if not detected and treated early, calling for increased awareness of its symptoms and prevention methods.

The authority explained that meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, which can result from bacterial, viral, or fungal infections; this necessitates adherence to health guidelines to reduce the likelihood of infection and limit the spread of the disease.

The authority identified seven main preventive measures, with the foremost being adherence to recommended vaccinations according to medical guidelines, along with maintaining personal hygiene, regularly washing hands, following cough and sneeze etiquette, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

The recommendations also included avoiding close contact with infected individuals and not sharing personal items, ensuring the safety of food and water, and avoiding the consumption of unpasteurized milk, in addition to taking necessary precautions to prevent insect and mosquito bites.

The authority emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle based on balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and physical activity, as this plays a role in supporting the immune system and enhancing disease resistance.

In conclusion, it stressed the necessity of seeking urgent medical care when concerning symptoms appear, such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, or altered consciousness, affirming that the speed of diagnosis and medical intervention is the most crucial factor in reducing the complications of the disease and protecting those affected and those around them.