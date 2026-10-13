حذرت هيئة الدواء المصرية من مخاطر الالتهاب السحائي، مؤكدة أن المرض قد يتطور بسرعة ويشكل تهديدًا صحيًا خطيرًا إذا لم يُكتشف ويُعالج مبكرًا، داعية إلى رفع الوعي بأعراضه وطرق الوقاية منه.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الالتهاب السحائي هو التهاب يصيب الأغشية المحيطة بالمخ والحبل الشوكي، وقد ينجم عن عدوى بكتيرية أو فايروسية أو فطرية؛ ما يستدعي الالتزام بالإرشادات الصحية لتقليل احتمالات الإصابة والحد من انتشار العدوى.

وحددت الهيئة سبع وسائل رئيسية للوقاية، تتصدرها الالتزام بالتطعيمات الموصى بها وفق الإرشادات الطبية، إلى جانب المحافظة على النظافة الشخصية وغسل اليدين بانتظام، واتباع آداب السعال والعطس، وتنظيف الأسطح وتعقيمها بصورة دورية.

كما شملت التوصيات تجنب مخالطة المصابين وعدم مشاركة الأدوات الشخصية، والحرص على سلامة الأغذية والمياه وتفادي استهلاك الحليب غير المبستر، إضافة إلى اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة للوقاية من لدغات الحشرات والبعوض.

وأكدت الهيئة أهمية تبني نمط حياة صحي يقوم على التغذية المتوازنة والنوم الكافي وممارسة النشاط البدني، لما لذلك من دور في دعم جهاز المناعة وتعزيز مقاومة الأمراض.

وشددت في ختام تحذيرها على ضرورة طلب الرعاية الطبية العاجلة عند ظهور أعراض مقلقة، مثل الحمى الشديدة والصداع الحاد وتيبس الرقبة أو اضطرابات الوعي، مؤكدة أن سرعة التشخيص والتدخل الطبي تمثلان العامل الأهم في الحد من مضاعفات المرض وحماية المصابين ومن حولهم.