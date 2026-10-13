أوضح مصدر مطلع في نادي الوحدة لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة النادي لم تتلق أي إشعار رسمي بشأن الاحتجاج المتداول عن تقدم نادي الطائي باحتجاج على عدم نظامية قائمة لاعبي الوحدة، مؤكدا عدم وجود أي معلومات لدى الإدارة بهذا الشأن، ومشددا على سلامة موقف النادي، بقوله: «قائمة فريق الوحدة نظامية، ووضعنا سليم 100%».


وكان نادي الطائي تقدم باحتجاج رسمي على نادي الوحدة عقب نهاية المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين (الإثنين) الماضي، وانتهت بانتصار الوحدة بنتيجة 1/6 ضمن مباريات الجولة السابعة من دوري أندية الدرجة الأولى، وارتكز احتجاج نادي الطائي على عدم نظامية قائمة فريق الوحدة للموسم الرياضي، وليس لمباراة الفريقين، والتي تشتمل بحسب الاحتجاج على 20 لاعباً فوق الأعمار المفتوحة في حين أن التنظيمات تسمح فقط بـ 18 لاعباً مسموحاً بتسجيلهم فوق الأعمار بما فيهم اللاعبين الأجانب مع 7 لاعبين مواليد 2004 بحيث يكون الإجمالي 25 لاعباً.


من جانب آخر، استعاد فريق الوحدة ورفع رصيده إلى 11 نقطة لينافس على مراكز المقدمة في دوري الدرجة الأولى، وجاء هذا الانتصار نتيجة لعدة عوامل رئيسية، منها انسجام جميع اللاعبين مع بعضهم في كافة الخطوط، وتغيير جلد الفريق عن الموسم الماضي من خلال جلب عناصر محلية وأخرى أجنبية بأكثر من 11 لاعبًا، وتوفير الدعم المعنوي من قبل إدارة النادي والجهاز الإداري من خلال منحهم مكافأة فوز عقب كل انتصار، من أجل مواصلة المشوار نحو المنافسة على الصعود لدوري روشن السعودي المحترفين.


من جانب آخر، أكد رئيس النادي حازم اللحياني أن الانتصار الذي تحقق على فريق الطائي هو البداية الفعلية لفريقنا للمنافسة على العودة لمكانه الطبيعي بين فرق دوري روشن. وبارك اللحياني لكافة الجماهير الوحداوية الفوز الكبير، متمنيًا منهم مواصلة الوقوف مع الفريق حتى نهاية الموسم لأننا ما زلنا في بدايته، والفريق يحتاج إلى كافة محبيه المخلصين.