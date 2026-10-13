A source familiar with Al-Wehda Club clarified to "Okaz" regarding what has been circulated on some social media sites about Al-Tai Club filing a protest against Al-Wehda's player list, claiming it is not compliant. The source indicated that the club's management has not been officially informed about this protest and we have no information about it, confirming that Al-Wehda's team list is compliant and our situation is 100% sound.



Al-Tai Club submitted an official protest against Al-Wehda following the end of the match between the two teams last Monday, which ended with Al-Wehda winning 1-6 in the seventh round of the first division league. The protest from Al-Tai was based on the non-compliance of Al-Wehda's team list for the sports season, not for the match between the two teams, which according to the protest includes 20 players over the open age limit, while regulations only allow for 18 players to be registered over the age limit, including foreign players, along with 7 players born in 2004, making the total 25 players.



On another note, Al-Wehda team has regained its form and raised its points to 11 to compete for the top positions in the first division league. This victory resulted from several key factors, including the harmony among all players across all lines, a complete overhaul of the team from last season by bringing in more than 11 local and foreign players, and the moral support provided by the club's management and administrative staff through awarding them a victory bonus after each win, in order to continue the journey towards competing for promotion to the Saudi Professional League.



Additionally, the club president Hazem Al-Lihyani confirmed that the victory achieved over Al-Tai is the actual beginning for our team to compete for a return to its rightful place among the teams in the Roshan League. Al-Lihyani congratulated all Al-Wehda fans on the significant win, wishing them to continue supporting the team until the end of the season because we are still at the beginning, and the team needs all its loyal fans.



