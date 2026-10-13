The taekwondo champion, Saudi Sabah Asiri, did not lose her composure in the moment of the Houthi militia's cowardly attack on Riyadh Airport. The cowardly attack knocked her gold medal from her hand, but it did not shake her determination and insistence on the values of sacrifice, as she says, "They did not break my spirit."



She was on her way back from Riyadh to Jeddah, proud of her gold medal for first place and her record of multiple championships in Gulf and Arab competitions.



She recounted her story while recovering from an injury to her hand, which is skilled in winning championships. Her story can be summed up in "Everything is trivial for the sake of the homeland."



Sabah says: "In the moment of the cowardly attack, I was busy talking on my phone, and with the intensity of the attack, the phone flew from my hand. At that moment, I felt like I had lost my hand forever. I rushed to a safe place away from the Houthi attack before being taken to the hospital, where I underwent the first surgery to repair the bones in my hand, and I am scheduled to undergo two more surgeries. I received a visit from the Minister of Health, who checked on my health status."



The gold medal did not leave Sabah Asiri during her recovery, and she continued to raise it proudly in front of the cameras, concluding her remarks with, "I won gold... the spirits of Saudis are always high and strong; they do not break."