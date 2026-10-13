لم تفقد بطلة التايكندو، السعودية صباح عسيري، في لحظة اعتداء مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على مطار الرياض شيئاً من ثباتها، أسقط الاعتداء الجبان ميداليتها الذهبية من يدها، غير أن الاعتداء لم يفقدها ثباتها وإصرارها على قيم الفداء تقول «لم يكسروا همتي».


كانت في طريق العودة من الرياض إلى جدة فخورة بميداليتها الذهبية عو المركز الأول وبسجل بطولاتها المتعددة في المنافسات الخليجية والعربية


روت قصتها أثناء تعافيها من جرح أصاب يدها البارعة في حصد البطولات. تلخص حكايتها في «كل شيء يهون من أجل الوطن»


تقول صباح: في لحظة الاعتداء الجبان كنت مشغولة بمحادثة في الجوال ومع شدة الاعتداء طار الهاتف من يدي، شعرت لحظتها أنني فقدت يدي للأبد، خرجت مسرعة إلى مأمن من الاعتداء الحوثي قبل أن يتم نقلها إلى المستشفى وخضعت لعملية جراحية أولى لترميم عظام يديها ومن المقرر أن تخضع لعمليتين، وحظيت بزيارة من وزير الصحة الذي اطمأن على وضعها الصحي.


الميدالية الذهبية لم تفارق صباح عسيري أثناء تعافيها، وظلت ترفعها بفخر أمام عدسات التصوير وتختم حديثها «فزت بالذهب.. همم السعوديين دائماً عالية وقوية لا تنكسر».