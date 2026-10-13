تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالين هاتفيين من المستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فريدريش ميرتس، والرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، أكدا خلالهما إدانة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف المملكة وأمنها واستقرارها.

وخلال اتصال المستشار الألماني، عبّر ميرتس عن إدانة بلاده للهجمات الإرهابية الحوثية على المملكة، مؤكدًا دعم ألمانيا وتضامنها مع المملكة، فيما جرى بحث أوجه التعاون بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها في عدد من المجالات.
وفي اتصال آخر، أدان الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون الاعتداءات التي تستهدف المملكة ومنشآتها الحيوية وتهدد أمنها واستقرارها، مؤكدًا تضامن الجمهورية اللبنانية الكامل مع المملكة ووقوفها إلى جانبها تجاه كل ما يمس أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.