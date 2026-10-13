تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالين هاتفيين من المستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فريدريش ميرتس، والرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، أكدا خلالهما إدانة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف المملكة وأمنها واستقرارها.
وخلال اتصال المستشار الألماني، عبّر ميرتس عن إدانة بلاده للهجمات الإرهابية الحوثية على المملكة، مؤكدًا دعم ألمانيا وتضامنها مع المملكة، فيما جرى بحث أوجه التعاون بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها في عدد من المجالات.
وفي اتصال آخر، أدان الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون الاعتداءات التي تستهدف المملكة ومنشآتها الحيوية وتهدد أمنها واستقرارها، مؤكدًا تضامن الجمهورية اللبنانية الكامل مع المملكة ووقوفها إلى جانبها تجاه كل ما يمس أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received two phone calls from the Federal Minister of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, during which they condemned the attacks targeting the Kingdom and its security and stability.
During the call with the German Minister, Merz expressed his country's condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on the Kingdom, affirming Germany's support and solidarity with the Kingdom, while discussing aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance it in various fields.
In another call, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks targeting the Kingdom and its vital facilities that threaten its security and stability, affirming the full solidarity of the Lebanese Republic with the Kingdom and its support in all matters affecting its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.