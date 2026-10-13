Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received two phone calls from the Federal Minister of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, during which they condemned the attacks targeting the Kingdom and its security and stability.

During the call with the German Minister, Merz expressed his country's condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on the Kingdom, affirming Germany's support and solidarity with the Kingdom, while discussing aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance it in various fields.

In another call, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks targeting the Kingdom and its vital facilities that threaten its security and stability, affirming the full solidarity of the Lebanese Republic with the Kingdom and its support in all matters affecting its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.