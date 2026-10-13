The Municipality of Najran, represented by the General Administration of Parks and Environmental Development, carried out a number of field works related to parks, recreational areas, and public facilities maintenance during September 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance vegetation cover, improve the urban landscape, and quality of life.

The works included caring for green spaces covering an area of 2,810,000 square meters, pruning 19,500 trees and shrubs, as well as maintaining 710 lighting poles, 49 fountains, and 37 restrooms, which contributes to increasing the efficiency of public facilities and maintaining their readiness.

It also included planting 248 trees and shrubs, and maintaining playgrounds and sports fields covering an area of 720 square meters, as part of the municipality's plans aimed at increasing green areas, enhancing the level of services provided to residents and visitors, and providing an attractive urban environment and public facilities that meet the needs of various community segments.

For his part, the municipality's official spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Fadhil, confirmed that these efforts are an extension of the municipality's interest in caring for parks and public facilities, increasing vegetation cover, and improving operational and maintenance efficiency, in line with the targets for improving quality of life and enhancing the benefits from green spaces and recreational facilities.

He pointed out the continuation of follow-up and regular maintenance works to ensure the readiness of facilities and meet the aspirations of residents and visitors.