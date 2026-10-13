نفذّت أمانة منطقة نجران، ممثلةً بالإدارة العامة للحدائق وعمارة البيئة عددًا من الأعمال الميدانية التي تعني بالحدائق والمنتزهات والمرافق العامة وصيانتها خلال شهر سبتمبر 2026م، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز الغطاء النباتي، وتحسين المشهد الحضري وجودة الحياة.

وشملت الأعمال، العناية بالمسطحات الخضراء بمساحة 2,810,000 متر مربع، وتقليم 19,500 شجرة وشجيرة، إلى جانب صيانة 710 أعمدة إنارة، و49 نافورة، و37 دورة مياه، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة المرافق العامة والمحافظة على جاهزيتها.

كما تضمنت زراعة 248 شجرة وشجيرة، وصيانة الألعاب والملاعب بمساحة 720 مترًا مربعًا، وذلك في إطار خطط الأمانة الرامية لزيادة الرقعة الخضراء، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للسكان والزوار، وتوفير بيئة حضرية جاذبة ومرافق عامة تلبي احتياجات مختلف فئات المجتمع.

من جانبه، أكد المتحدث الرسمي للأمانة، عبدالله آل فاضل، أن تلك الجهود تأتي امتدادًا لاهتمام الأمانة في العناية بالحدائق والمرافق العامة، وزيادة الغطاء النباتي، ورفع مستوى كفاءة التشغيل والصيانة، بما يواكب مستهدفات تحسين جودة الحياة، ويعزز الاستفادة من المساحات الخضراء والمرافق الترفيهية.

مشيرًا إلى استمرار أعمال المتابعة والصيانة الدورية لضمان جاهزية المرافق وتحقيق تطلعات السكان والزوار.