نفذّت أمانة منطقة نجران، ممثلةً بالإدارة العامة للحدائق وعمارة البيئة عددًا من الأعمال الميدانية التي تعني بالحدائق والمنتزهات والمرافق العامة وصيانتها خلال شهر سبتمبر 2026م، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز الغطاء النباتي، وتحسين المشهد الحضري وجودة الحياة.
وشملت الأعمال، العناية بالمسطحات الخضراء بمساحة 2,810,000 متر مربع، وتقليم 19,500 شجرة وشجيرة، إلى جانب صيانة 710 أعمدة إنارة، و49 نافورة، و37 دورة مياه، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة المرافق العامة والمحافظة على جاهزيتها.
كما تضمنت زراعة 248 شجرة وشجيرة، وصيانة الألعاب والملاعب بمساحة 720 مترًا مربعًا، وذلك في إطار خطط الأمانة الرامية لزيادة الرقعة الخضراء، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للسكان والزوار، وتوفير بيئة حضرية جاذبة ومرافق عامة تلبي احتياجات مختلف فئات المجتمع.
من جانبه، أكد المتحدث الرسمي للأمانة، عبدالله آل فاضل، أن تلك الجهود تأتي امتدادًا لاهتمام الأمانة في العناية بالحدائق والمرافق العامة، وزيادة الغطاء النباتي، ورفع مستوى كفاءة التشغيل والصيانة، بما يواكب مستهدفات تحسين جودة الحياة، ويعزز الاستفادة من المساحات الخضراء والمرافق الترفيهية.
مشيرًا إلى استمرار أعمال المتابعة والصيانة الدورية لضمان جاهزية المرافق وتحقيق تطلعات السكان والزوار.
The Municipality of Najran, represented by the General Administration of Parks and Environmental Development, carried out a number of field works related to parks, recreational areas, and public facilities maintenance during September 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance vegetation cover, improve the urban landscape, and quality of life.
The works included caring for green spaces covering an area of 2,810,000 square meters, pruning 19,500 trees and shrubs, as well as maintaining 710 lighting poles, 49 fountains, and 37 restrooms, which contributes to increasing the efficiency of public facilities and maintaining their readiness.
It also included planting 248 trees and shrubs, and maintaining playgrounds and sports fields covering an area of 720 square meters, as part of the municipality's plans aimed at increasing green areas, enhancing the level of services provided to residents and visitors, and providing an attractive urban environment and public facilities that meet the needs of various community segments.
For his part, the municipality's official spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Fadhil, confirmed that these efforts are an extension of the municipality's interest in caring for parks and public facilities, increasing vegetation cover, and improving operational and maintenance efficiency, in line with the targets for improving quality of life and enhancing the benefits from green spaces and recreational facilities.
He pointed out the continuation of follow-up and regular maintenance works to ensure the readiness of facilities and meet the aspirations of residents and visitors.