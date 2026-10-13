What exposes Saudi Arabia's opponents the most is their inability to understand it. They observe the scene through a lens of hatred, believing that fleeting noise can shake a state that has built its stature through a long history of challenges. They inherit the same delusion and repeat the same bets, as if the failure of their ancestors' wagers has left no lesson worth learning in their memory.



Opponents from various countries, presidents, and coalitions have wagered on its downfall, exhausting money, rhetoric, and alliances to encircle its presence. Their bets have faltered, while Saudi Arabia continues to build, advance, and rise. The secret to this endurance is the state's ability to transform challenges into experience, experience into strength, and strength into a project that transcends the moment of confrontation.



This is the qibla of Muslims, the heart of regional power, the destination for international investments, the safety valve for energy, and the cornerstone of regional stability. This status is embodied in a vast network of interests, and a political, economic, and spiritual weight that connects Saudi Arabia's security to the security of its surroundings and the stability of the world. Those who reduce this weight to a scene of attack or a wave of cheering reveal the inadequacy of their tools in reading the balance of power.



What delusion drives the Houthis and their cheerleaders to imagine that a militia can break a state of this size? Saudi Arabia is a state that creates balances and possesses the strength, resources, and political depth that make the militia's calculations too small to comprehend its weight. Reducing this weight to an assault reveals a strategic blindness that confuses the noise of the moment with the course of history. The militia celebrates what it has committed, while opening itself up to a reckoning whose extent it is unaware of.



The dilemma in the calculations of the Houthis and those behind them is that they measure the impact of the attack by the volume of noise it generates, while strategic results are measured by what changes in the decisions of states, their interests, and their ability to continue their projects. What does the Houthi gain from an attack that threatens interests linked to the stability of Saudi Arabia, deepening its image as a source of chaos and a threat to security? The wider the circle of his threats, the wider the circle of those harmed by him, and the greater the chances of forming common interests to confront him. Here, the exhilaration of the moment becomes a political and strategic burden that cheers cannot hide.



As for those who grant the crime names of heroism, mixing up harming people with defeating states, they reveal the emptiness of their rhetoric and its failure to provide a meaning that transcends incitement. Those who celebrate the crime expose their moral bankruptcy, and those who imagine it a victory reveal their ignorance of the balance of power.



Saudi Arabia knows its weight, and it knows that the responsibility of the state requires choosing the timing, the tool, and calculating the results. Its calmness is a decision, its steadfastness is strength, and its continued construction is the most eloquent response to the dreams of its disruption. The strength of the state is evident in its ability to protect its security, preserve its decisions, and continue its project, managing confrontation according to its interests, away from the timing that its adversary tries to impose.



Your noise does not change the balance of power, and crime does not create a victory. Saudi Arabia is greater than your illusions and more solid than your bets; those who underestimate its capabilities risk learning the lesson at a cost that exceeds their calculations.