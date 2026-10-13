أكثر ما يفضح خصوم السعودية عجزهم عن فهمها. يراقبون المشهد من ثقب الكراهية، ويحسبون أن ضجيجاً عابراً يستطيع زحزحة دولة صنعت مكانتها عبر تاريخ طويل من التحديات. يتوارثون الوهم نفسه، ويعيدون الرهان ذاته، كأن سقوط رهانات أسلافهم لم يترك في ذاكرتهم درساً يستحق القراءة.


راهن على انكسارها خصوم من دول ورؤساء وتكتلات، واستنزفوا المال والخطاب والتحالفات لتطويق حضورها. تعثرت رهاناتهم، وبقيت السعودية تبني وتتقدم وتصعد. سرّ هذا البقاء قدرة الدولة على تحويل التحديات إلى خبرة، والخبرة إلى قوة، والقوة إلى مشروع يتجاوز لحظة المواجهة.


هنا قبلة المسلمين، وقلب القوة الإقليمية، ووجهة الاستثمارات الدولية، وصمام أمان الطاقة، وحجر الزاوية في استقرار المنطقة. هذه المكانة تتجسد في شبكة مصالح واسعة، وثقل سياسي واقتصادي وروحي يجعل أمن السعودية متصلاً بأمن محيطها واستقرار العالم. من يختزل هذا الوزن في مشهد هجوم أو موجة تهليل يكشف ضآلة أدواته في قراءة موازين القوة.


أيّ وهم يدفع الحوثي والمهلّلين له إلى تصور أن مليشيا تستطيع كسر دولة بهذا الحجم؟ السعودية دولة تصنع التوازنات، وتملك من القوة والموارد والعمق السياسي ما يجعل حسابات الميليشيا أصغر من أن تستوعب وزنها. اختزال هذا الثقل في اعتداء يكشف عمى إستراتيجياً يخلط بين ضجيج اللحظة ومسار التاريخ. تحتفل الميليشيا بما ارتكبته، فيما تفتح على نفسها أبواب حسابٍ تجهل مداه.


المأزق في حسابات الحوثي ومن يقفون خلفهم أنهم يقيسون أثر الاعتداء بحجم الضجيج الذي يثيره، بينما تُقاس النتائج الإستراتيجية بما يتغيّر في قرارات الدول ومصالحها وقدرتها على مواصلة مشروعها. ماذا يجني الحوثي من اعتداء يهدد مصالح مرتبطة باستقرار السعودية، ويعمّق صورته مصدراً للفوضى وتهديداً للأمن؟ كلما اتسعت دائرة تهديده، اتسعت دائرة المتضررين منه، وازدادت احتمالات تشكّل مصالح مشتركة لمواجهته. هنا تصبح نشوة اللحظة عبئاً سياسياً وإستراتيجياً يعجز التهليل عن إخفائه.


أما الذين يمنحون الجريمة أسماء البطولة، ويخلطون بين إيذاء الناس والانتصار على الدول، فإنهم يكشفون خواء خطابهم وعجزه عن تقديم معنى يتجاوز التحريض. من يحتفل بالجريمة يكشف إفلاسه الأخلاقي، ومن يتوهّمها انتصاراً يفضح جهله بموازين القوة.


السعودية تعرف وزنها، وتعرف أن مسؤولية الدولة تقتضي اختيار التوقيت والأداة وحساب النتائج. هدوؤها قرار، وثباتها قوة، واستمرارها في البناء أبلغ رد على أحلام تعطيلها. قوة الدولة تظهر في قدرتها على حماية أمنها وصون قرارها ومواصلة مشروعها، وفي إدارتها للمواجهة وفق مصالحها، بعيداً عن التوقيت الذي يحاول خصمها فرضه.


ضجيجكم لا يغيّر موازين القوة، والجريمة لا تصنع انتصاراً. السعودية أكبر من أوهامكم، وأرسخ من رهاناتكم؛ ومن يستخف بقدرتها يغامر بأن يتعلم الدرس بثمن يتجاوز حساباته.