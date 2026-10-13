من أعظم نعم الله على الإنسان أن ينام مطمئن القلب آمناً في وطنه لا يخشى على نفسه ولا على أهله وأن يستيقظ كل صباح وهو يحمد الله على نعمة الأمن والأمان.
(هكذا نحن في المملكة العربية السعودية)

فهناك نعمٌ عظيمة نعيشها كل يوم حتى نكاد ننسى حجمها ومن أعظمها أن نضع رؤوسنا على وسائدنا كل ليلة وننام مطمئنين لا يساورنا خوف ولا يثقل قلوبنا قلق ولا يشغل تفكيرنا ما قد يحمله الغد من مخاوف.

ننام لأننا نتوكل على الله ونؤمن أن الأمر كله بيده ثم نستند إلى ثقتنا بقيادةٍ حكيمة جعلت أمن الوطن واستقراره وطمأنينة المواطن والمقيم في مقدمة أولوياتها.

إن الأمن ليس مجرد شعور عابر بل هو نعمة تبنى على يقظة الرجال وقوة المؤسسات وحكمة القيادة واستعداد لا يتوقف لحماية الأرض وصون كرامة الإنسان.

وهو نعمة تجعل الأم تنام مطمئنة على أبنائها وتجعل الأبناء يعيشون أيامهم بثقة وتجعل البيوت تنعم بالسكينة وتمضي الحياة في مساراتها الطبيعية.

وفي المملكة العربية السعودية نفخر بقيادة رشيدة نعتز بها ونثق بحكمتها ونستشعر مسؤوليتها في حماية الوطن ومقدراته.. قيادة نستلهم منها الثبات والعزم ونرى في تلاحمها مع شعبها مصدرا للقوة والاعتزاز.

وحين تتعاظم التحديات من حولنا يبقى إيماننا بالله أولاً ثم ثقتنا بقيادتنا ووطننا راسخةً لا تهزها المخاوف ولا تضعفها الظروف، فالمملكة وطن يعرف كيف يحمي مكتسباته ويصون أمنه ويمضي بعزيمة وثبات نحو المستقبل.

لسنا غافلين عن التحديات، ولسنا ممن يجهلون قيمة الأمن، بل ندرك أن وراء الطمأنينة عيونا ساهرة وجهودا عظيمة ورجالاً يؤدون واجبهم بإخلاص وتفان وقيادة تضع مصلحة الوطن فوق كل اعتبار.

ومن هنا فإن شكر هذه النعمة لا يكون بالكلمات وحدها بل بالوعي والمسؤولية والالتفاف حول القيادة والمحافظة على وحدتنا الوطنية واستشعار قيمة هذا الوطن الذي يستحق منا الوفاء والعمل والإخلاص.

ما أجمل أن ننام وقلوبنا مطمئنة وأن نستيقظ وأملنا بالله كبير وثقتنا بقيادتنا راسخة وانتماؤنا لوطننا يزداد قوة يوما بعد يوم.

حفظ الله المملكة العربية السعودية وأدام عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان والاستقرار وحفظ قيادتها الحكيمة وأيد جنودها ورجال أمنها وأبقى راية هذا الوطن عالية خفاقة ودام وطننا عزيزاً آمناً مطمئناً في ظل توكلنا على الله ثم قيادتنا الرشيدة.

فالحمد لله على نعمة الأمن والحمد لله على وطن نعتز به وقيادة نفخر بها وثقة لا تتزعزع.

فما أعظم وطنا ننام فيه آمنين، وما أعظم نعمة تجعل الطمأنينة جزءاً من حياتنا، وما أعظم قيادة نزداد بها ثقة واعتزازاً ونحن نسأل الله أن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره وأن يحفظه من كل سوء وأن يبقى علم المملكة العربية السعودية شامخا بالعز والمجد والأمان.