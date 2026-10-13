One of the greatest blessings of God upon humanity is to sleep with a tranquil heart, safe in their homeland, without fearing for themselves or their families, and to wake up every morning thanking God for the blessing of security and safety.

(This is how we are in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

There are great blessings that we experience every day to the point that we almost forget their magnitude, and one of the greatest is that we lay our heads on our pillows every night and sleep peacefully, free from fear, our hearts unburdened by anxiety, and our thoughts not preoccupied with what tomorrow may bring in terms of fears.

We sleep because we trust in God and believe that everything is in His hands, and then we rely on our confidence in a wise leadership that prioritizes the security and stability of the homeland and the tranquility of its citizens and residents.

Security is not just a fleeting feeling; it is a blessing built on the vigilance of men, the strength of institutions, the wisdom of leadership, and an unwavering readiness to protect the land and preserve human dignity.

It is a blessing that allows a mother to sleep peacefully about her children, enables children to live their days with confidence, and brings tranquility to homes, allowing life to proceed in its natural course.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we take pride in a wise leadership that we cherish, trust in its wisdom, and feel its responsibility in protecting the homeland and its resources... a leadership from which we draw strength and determination, and we see in its unity with its people a source of power and pride.

When challenges grow around us, our faith in God comes first, followed by our unwavering trust in our leadership and our homeland, which remains steadfast against fears and unshaken by circumstances. The Kingdom is a homeland that knows how to protect its gains, preserve its security, and move with determination and steadfastness towards the future.

We are not oblivious to the challenges, nor are we among those who underestimate the value of security; rather, we recognize that behind tranquility are vigilant eyes, great efforts, and men who fulfill their duties with sincerity and dedication, alongside a leadership that places the interests of the homeland above all else.

Thus, gratitude for this blessing is not expressed through words alone, but through awareness, responsibility, unity around our leadership, and the preservation of our national unity, as well as recognizing the value of this homeland that deserves our loyalty, work, and sincerity.

How beautiful it is to sleep with our hearts at peace and to wake up with great hope in God, a firm trust in our leadership, and a growing sense of belonging to our homeland day by day.

May God protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and sustain its blessing of security, safety, and stability, safeguard its wise leadership, support its soldiers and security personnel, and keep the flag of this homeland high and waving, and may our homeland remain dear, safe, and tranquil under our reliance on God and then our wise leadership.

So, praise be to God for the blessing of security, and praise be to God for a homeland we cherish, a leadership we take pride in, and an unwavering trust.

How great is the homeland in which we sleep safely, how great is the blessing that makes tranquility a part of our lives, and how great is the leadership that increases our trust and pride, as we ask God to sustain our homeland's security and stability, protect it from all harm, and keep the flag of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia high with honor, glory, and safety.