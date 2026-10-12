Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, is accustomed to putting his personal touches in the speeches he delivers at events, meetings, and dialogues in which he participates. He surprises us each time with his clever hints, important messages, and eloquent references that transcend the context of the occasion he is speaking at to something further. He employs the occasion with his experience and wisdom to convey something to the world that has meanings understood by those who discern the deep meanings hidden within the folds of the words.

At the International Energy Forum and the World Petroleum Conference held in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom is like a "Phoenix" that always rises from the ashes to soar again. He made a fitting analogy and conveyed the meaning that describes the Kingdom both in the past and present. The first Saudi state fell due to overwhelming circumstances, but it did not remain long under the ashes; it was reborn as the second Saudi state. When it fell, its downfall did not last long, as it was rescued by the Falcon of the Peninsula, King Abdulaziz, the founder of the third Saudi state, which became a modern unified entity known as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Many conspired against it, fought it, and opposed it, yet it remained steadfast against all storms, and every time it faced a crisis, it emerged from it stronger and more resilient.

Prince Abdulaziz also emphasized in his speech that work must continue under Vision 2030 "under any circumstances." Here we find a strong and clear message to the whole world that no matter how complicated matters become or how political conditions and economic fluctuations arise, the vision project will continue on its path, as it is a project for a nation, a people, a state, and a future that will not retreat or stop. The timeframe for some of its components or the prioritization of its elements may be reconsidered, but it will continue to achieve its great goals that the current generation and future generations will reap.

The resilience that the Kingdom has gained against crises and changing circumstances makes it capable of successfully overcoming obstacles and dealing with any impediments with intelligence, skill, and experience. It always excels in passing any test, and time has proven this truth.