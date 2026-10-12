اعتاد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وزير الطاقة ووزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، أن يضع لمساته الخاصة في كلماته التي يلقيها في المناسبات واللقاءات والحوارات التي يشارك فيها، فهو يفاجئنا كل مرة بتلميحاته الذكية ورسائله المهمة وإشاراته البليغة، التي تتجاوز إطار المناسبة التي يتحدث فيها إلى ما هو أبعد. إنه يوظّف المناسبة بخبرته وحصافته، ليقول للعالم شيئاً له دلالات يفهمها الذين يستشفون المعاني العميقة الكامنة في ثنايا الكلمات.

في منتدى الطاقة الدولي ومؤتمر البترول العالمي، الذي عقد في الرياض، قال الأمير عبدالعزيز: إن المملكة مثل «طائر الفينيق» الذي ينهض دائماً من الرماد ليحلّق من جديد. لقد أحسن التشبيه وأوصل المعنى الذي يصف المملكة ماضياً وحاضراً. لقد سقطت الدولة السعودية الأولى بسبب ظروف قاهرة، لكنها لم تلبث طويلاً تحت الرماد بل انبعثت من جديد فكانت الدولة السعودية الثانية، وعندما سقطت لم يلبث سقوطها طويلاً، فقد انتشلها صقر الجزيرة الملك عبدالعزيز، مؤسس الدولة السعودية الثالثة التي أصبحت كياناً موحداً حديثاً اسمه المملكة العربية السعودية، تآمر عليه الكثيرون وحاربه وعاداه الكثيرون، لكنه استمر صامداً أمام كل العواصف، وكلما مرت به أزمة نهض منها أكثر قوةً ومنعة.

وقد أكد الأمير عبدالعزيز، في كلمته أيضاً، على أنه لا بد من استمرار العمل برؤية 2030 «تحت أي ظرف». وهنا نجد رسالة قوية وواضحة لكل العالم، بأنه مهما تعقدت الأمور أو استجدت ظروف سياسية وتقلبات اقتصادية فإن مشروع الرؤية سيمضي في طريقه، لأنه مشروع وطن وشعب ودولة ومستقبل، لن يتراجع أو يتوقف. قد يعاد النظر في الإطار الزمني لبعض أجزائه أو ترتيب أولوياته، لكنه مستمر لتحقيق أهدافه العظيمة التي سيجنيها الجيل الحالي وأجيال المستقبل.

المناعة التي اكتسبتها المملكة ضد الأزمات وتقلبات الظروف، تجعلها قادرة على تخطي العقبات بنجاح، والتعامل مع أي معوقات بذكاء ومهارة وخبرة، هي دائماً تتفوق في اجتياز أي امتحان، وقد أثبت الزمن هذه الحقيقة.