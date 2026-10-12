امتدت يد الإرهاب إلى مطار مدني يعج بالمسافرين لتكشف للعالم عن إفلاس أخلاقي عسكري بلغ حد استباحة الأرواح الآمنة، وتحويل مرافق الحياة إلى ساحات للموت والفزع، وللمرة الثالثة يتعرّض مطار الملك خالد الدولي لاعتداءات حوثية غاشمة، مخلفة ضحايا أبرياء ومصابين من جنسيات متعددة، ومشاهد إنسانية موجعة لعائلات فقدت أحباءها، وأخرى تنتظر شفاء مصابيها. إنها جريمة تتجاوز حدود المكان، وتمس الضمير الإنساني، وتضع المجتمع الدولي أمام مسؤولياته تجاه جماعة مارقة لا تقل خطراً عن القاعدة وداعش، وتنضوي تحت غطاء دولة جعلت من استهداف المدنيين وسيلة للابتزاز السياسي والعسكري!

لقد تجاوزت المليشيا الحوثية كل الحدود في عدوانها المتكرر على المملكة، متوهمة أن استهداف المطارات والمنشآت المدنية يمكن أن يفرض معادلات جديدة على الأرض، ومتجاهلة أن السعودية دولة تملك من القوة والقدرة والخبرة العسكرية ما يكفل حماية سيادتها وردع المعتدين على أراضيها. وقد أثبتت المملكة عبر تاريخ طويل من مواجهة التهديدات أن ضبط النفس قرار تتخذه الدولة الواثقة من قدراتها، وأن الحزم حين تقتضيه الضرورة يأتي محسوباً في توقيته وأهدافه، محكوماً بمسؤولية «حماية الإنسان وصيانة الأمن الوطني» على كلا الكفتين. ومن هنا تكتسب تأكيدات قيادة التحالف بالرد الحازم دلالتها السياسية والعسكرية، فاستباحة الدماء وترويع الآمنين يستوجبان موقفاً رادعاً ينهي قدرة المعتدي على تكرار جرائمه، ويعيد الاعتبار لحرمة المنشآت المدنية وسلامة مرتاديها.

ولعل أكثر ما يستدعي التأمل في هذه الاعتداءات أن الإرهاب الذي يستهدف أمن المملكة يطال في ضحاياه أبناء أوطان متعددة، ممن وجدوا في أرضها موطناً للعمل والحياة والاستقرار والأمن قبل كل شيء، وهذا ما يضاعف المسؤولية الإنسانية التي تضطلع بها الدولة في حماية كل من يعيش على ترابها، وفي المقابل تظل المملكة قادرة على إدارة هذه المواجهة بثبات مؤسساتها، وكفاءة أجهزتها الدفاعية والأمنية، وحكمة قيادتها التي تدرك أن حماية الوطن تستلزم يقظة دائمة وحسماً يقطع الطريق على مصادر الخطر.

ستبقى المملكة، بعون الله، عصية على الإرهاب، منيعة أمام جرائم العدوان، قادرة على صون أمنها «والاقتصاص لضحاياها» وردع كل من تسوّل له نفسه العبث بسيادتها. فهذه الأرض التي عرفت كيف تبني مجدها وسط العواصف، تملك من القوة والحكمة ما يجعلها أقدر على إخماد نيران الفتن وإحباط رهانات المعتدين، ومهما اشتدت المحن سيبقى أمن الإنسان أعظم مسؤوليات الدولة، وستظل الرياض مدينة للحياة، تنبض بالطمأنينة وتفتح ذراعيها للعالم، أما الذين توهموا أن الإرهاب قادر على إخضاع الأوطان، فستعلمهم الأيام درساً قاسياً: أن للسعودية بأساً يحمي حدودها، وحزماً يصون كرامتها، وإرادة لا تلين أمام العدوان. حفظ الله بلادنا وأهلها، وجعل نار العدوان عليها برداً وسلاماً، وأدام عليها نعمة الأمن والعزة والاستقرار.