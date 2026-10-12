The hand of terrorism has reached a civilian airport bustling with travelers, revealing to the world a military moral bankruptcy that has reached the point of violating safe lives and turning facilities of life into arenas of death and terror. For the third time, King Khalid International Airport has been subjected to brutal Houthi attacks, resulting in innocent victims and injuries from multiple nationalities, and painful humanitarian scenes of families who have lost their loved ones, while others await the recovery of their injured. This is a crime that transcends the boundaries of place, touches the human conscience, and places the international community before its responsibilities towards a rogue group that poses a danger no less than that of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, operating under the guise of a state that has made targeting civilians a means of political and military blackmail!

The Houthi militia has crossed all boundaries in its repeated aggression against the Kingdom, deluding itself that targeting airports and civilian facilities can impose new equations on the ground, while ignoring that Saudi Arabia is a state that possesses the strength, capability, and military experience necessary to protect its sovereignty and deter aggressors on its territory. The Kingdom has proven, through a long history of facing threats, that restraint is a decision made by a state confident in its capabilities, and that firmness, when necessary, comes calculated in its timing and objectives, governed by the responsibility of "protecting humanity and preserving national security" on both sides. Hence, the affirmations of the coalition leadership regarding a firm response gain their political and military significance, as the violation of blood and the terrorizing of the safe necessitate a deterrent stance that ends the aggressor's ability to repeat its crimes and restores the sanctity of civilian facilities and the safety of their patrons.

Perhaps what is most thought-provoking about these attacks is that the terrorism targeting the Kingdom's security affects victims from multiple homelands, who found in its land a home for work, life, stability, and security above all else. This amplifies the humanitarian responsibility that the state bears in protecting all who live on its soil. In turn, the Kingdom remains capable of managing this confrontation with the stability of its institutions, the efficiency of its defense and security apparatuses, and the wisdom of its leadership, which understands that protecting the homeland requires constant vigilance and decisiveness that cuts off the sources of danger.

With God's help, the Kingdom will remain resilient against terrorism, impervious to the crimes of aggression, capable of safeguarding its security "and avenging its victims" and deterring anyone who dares to tamper with its sovereignty. This land, which has known how to build its glory amidst storms, possesses the strength and wisdom that make it more capable of extinguishing the fires of discord and thwarting the bets of aggressors. No matter how severe the trials, the security of the people will remain the greatest responsibility of the state, and Riyadh will continue to be a city of life, pulsating with reassurance and opening its arms to the world. As for those who delude themselves that terrorism can subjugate nations, the days will teach them a harsh lesson: that Saudi Arabia has the strength to protect its borders, the firmness to preserve its dignity, and a will that does not bend in the face of aggression. May God protect our country and its people, make the fire of aggression upon it coolness and peace, and sustain it with the blessings of security, dignity, and stability.