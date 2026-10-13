عادت الفنانة المصرية سميرة أحمد إلى دائرة الاهتمام بعد ظهورها في صورة حديثة برفقة الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي، عقب تداول أنباء عن فقدانها البصر، مما أثار قلق جمهورها وتساؤلاته بشأن حقيقة حالتها الصحية.
لقاء يلفت الأنظار
ونشرت شمس البارودي الصورة عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، موثقة لقاءها بسميرة أحمد، في ظهور حظي بتفاعل المتابعين، خصوصاً في ظل الشائعات التي انتشرت خلال الأيام الماضية بشأن صحة الفنانة المصرية.
ظهور نادر لشمس البارودي
ولفتت الصورة الأنظار أيضاً إلى شمس البارودي، التي ابتعدت عن الأضواء منذ سنوات، إذ أعاد ظهورها إلى الواجهة، بالتزامن مع اهتمام متابعي الفنانتين بالاطمئنان على الحالة الصحية لسميرة أحمد.
مرض سميرة أحمد
وسبق أن طمأنت سميرة أحمد جمهورها، في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ»، بشأن حالتها الصحية، مشيرة إلى معاناتها من التهاب واحمرار في الجزء العلوي من العين، صاحبهما صداع وشعور بالإجهاد، كما طلبت من محبيها الدعاء لها حتى تتجاوز مرحلة التعافي.
ابتعاد عن الدراما
وغابت سميرة أحمد عن الساحة الفنية لسنوات طويلة، إذ يعود آخر حضور لها على شاشة التلفزيون إلى مسلسل «ماما في القسم»، الذي عرض عام 2010، قبل أن تتوقف عن تقديم أعمال درامية جديدة.
نجوم «ماما في القسم»
وجمعت أحداث المسلسل، الذي كتب نصه يوسف معاطي وأخرجته رباب حسين، مجموعة من الفنانين، من بينهم محمود ياسين، ورانيا فريد شوقي، وياسر جلال، وأحمد فهمي، إلى جانب عمر الحريري، وخيرية أحمد، وأحمد وفيق، وصبري عبد المنعم، وأسامة عباس، وأيمن عزب وآخرون.
The Egyptian artist Samira Ahmed has returned to the spotlight after appearing in a recent photo alongside the retired Egyptian artist Shams Al-Baroudi, following rumors about her losing her eyesight, which raised concerns and questions among her fans regarding the truth of her health condition.
An Eye-Catching Meeting
Shams Al-Baroudi shared the photo on her personal Facebook account, documenting her meeting with Samira Ahmed, in an appearance that garnered interaction from followers, especially amid the rumors that circulated in recent days about the Egyptian artist's health.
A Rare Appearance by Shams Al-Baroudi
The photo also drew attention to Shams Al-Baroudi, who has stayed away from the limelight for years, as her re-emergence coincided with the interest of the two artists' followers in checking on Samira Ahmed's health condition.
Samira Ahmed's Illness
Samira Ahmed had previously reassured her audience in a special interview with "Okaz" regarding her health condition, indicating that she was suffering from inflammation and redness in the upper part of her eye, accompanied by headaches and feelings of fatigue. She also asked her fans to pray for her to overcome this recovery phase.
A Break from Drama
Samira Ahmed has been absent from the artistic scene for many years, with her last appearance on television being in the series "Mama in the Department," which aired in 2010, before she stopped presenting new dramatic works.
Stars of "Mama in the Department"
The events of the series, written by Youssef Maati and directed by Rabab Hussein, brought together a group of artists, including Mahmoud Yassin, Rania Farid Shawqi, Yasser Jalal, Ahmed Fahmy, along with Omar Al-Hariri, Khairiya Ahmed, Ahmed Wafiq, Sabry Abdel Moneim, Osama Abbas, Ayman Azab, and others.