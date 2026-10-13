عادت الفنانة المصرية سميرة أحمد إلى دائرة الاهتمام بعد ظهورها في صورة حديثة برفقة الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي، عقب تداول أنباء عن فقدانها البصر، مما أثار قلق جمهورها وتساؤلاته بشأن حقيقة حالتها الصحية.

لقاء يلفت الأنظار

ونشرت شمس البارودي الصورة عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، موثقة لقاءها بسميرة أحمد، في ظهور حظي بتفاعل المتابعين، خصوصاً في ظل الشائعات التي انتشرت خلال الأيام الماضية بشأن صحة الفنانة المصرية.

ظهور نادر لشمس البارودي

ولفتت الصورة الأنظار أيضاً إلى شمس البارودي، التي ابتعدت عن الأضواء منذ سنوات، إذ أعاد ظهورها إلى الواجهة، بالتزامن مع اهتمام متابعي الفنانتين بالاطمئنان على الحالة الصحية لسميرة أحمد.

مرض سميرة أحمد

وسبق أن طمأنت سميرة أحمد جمهورها، في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ»، بشأن حالتها الصحية، مشيرة إلى معاناتها من التهاب واحمرار في الجزء العلوي من العين، صاحبهما صداع وشعور بالإجهاد، كما طلبت من محبيها الدعاء لها حتى تتجاوز مرحلة التعافي.

ابتعاد عن الدراما

وغابت سميرة أحمد عن الساحة الفنية لسنوات طويلة، إذ يعود آخر حضور لها على شاشة التلفزيون إلى مسلسل «ماما في القسم»، الذي عرض عام 2010، قبل أن تتوقف عن تقديم أعمال درامية جديدة.

نجوم «ماما في القسم»

وجمعت أحداث المسلسل، الذي كتب نصه يوسف معاطي وأخرجته رباب حسين، مجموعة من الفنانين، من بينهم محمود ياسين، ورانيا فريد شوقي، وياسر جلال، وأحمد فهمي، إلى جانب عمر الحريري، وخيرية أحمد، وأحمد وفيق، وصبري عبد المنعم، وأسامة عباس، وأيمن عزب وآخرون.