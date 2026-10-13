The Egyptian artist Samira Ahmed has returned to the spotlight after appearing in a recent photo alongside the retired Egyptian artist Shams Al-Baroudi, following rumors about her losing her eyesight, which raised concerns and questions among her fans regarding the truth of her health condition.

An Eye-Catching Meeting

Shams Al-Baroudi shared the photo on her personal Facebook account, documenting her meeting with Samira Ahmed, in an appearance that garnered interaction from followers, especially amid the rumors that circulated in recent days about the Egyptian artist's health.

A Rare Appearance by Shams Al-Baroudi

The photo also drew attention to Shams Al-Baroudi, who has stayed away from the limelight for years, as her re-emergence coincided with the interest of the two artists' followers in checking on Samira Ahmed's health condition.

Samira Ahmed's Illness

Samira Ahmed had previously reassured her audience in a special interview with "Okaz" regarding her health condition, indicating that she was suffering from inflammation and redness in the upper part of her eye, accompanied by headaches and feelings of fatigue. She also asked her fans to pray for her to overcome this recovery phase.

A Break from Drama

Samira Ahmed has been absent from the artistic scene for many years, with her last appearance on television being in the series "Mama in the Department," which aired in 2010, before she stopped presenting new dramatic works.

Stars of "Mama in the Department"

The events of the series, written by Youssef Maati and directed by Rabab Hussein, brought together a group of artists, including Mahmoud Yassin, Rania Farid Shawqi, Yasser Jalal, Ahmed Fahmy, along with Omar Al-Hariri, Khairiya Ahmed, Ahmed Wafiq, Sabry Abdel Moneim, Osama Abbas, Ayman Azab, and others.