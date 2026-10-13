سجّل الإسباني إينيغو مارتينيز حضوراً لافتاً خلال مواجهة النصر ونيفيتشي، بعدما تصدّر الإحصاءات المتعلقة بالتمريرات الناجحة ولمسات الكرة، ليؤكد دوره المحوري في منظومة الفريق النصراوي، وقدرته على الإسهام في بناء اللعب وربط الخطوط ونقل الكرة بسلاسة بين مناطق الملعب.


ونجح مارتينيز في إكمال 71 تمريرة ناجحة، ليكون أكثر اللاعبين نجاحاً في التمرير خلال المباراة، في مؤشر يعكس دقته في التعامل مع الكرة وفاعليته في المساهمة في تداولها، إلى جانب دوره في منح زملائه خيارات متعددة لبناء الهجمات والتحرك نحو مناطق المنافس.


ولم يتوقف تميّز المدافع الإسباني عند التمريرات، بل امتد إلى حضوره المستمر في مجريات اللعب، بعدما أصبح أكثر اللاعبين لمساً للكرة بـ87 لمسة، متقدماً على بقية لاعبي الفريقين، وهو ما يعكس حجم مشاركته في تحركات النصر خلال المواجهة.


وتبرز هذه الأرقام أهمية مارتينيز في الجانب المتعلق بالاستحواذ وصناعة اللعب من الخلف، إذ لا يقتصر دوره على الواجبات الدفاعية، بل يمتد إلى الإسهام في تنظيم التحركات وبداية الهجمات.