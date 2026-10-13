The Spanish player Iñigo Martínez made a remarkable presence during the match between Al-Nassr and Neftchi, as he topped the statistics related to successful passes and ball touches, confirming his pivotal role in the Al-Nassr team system, and his ability to contribute to building play, linking lines, and smoothly transferring the ball between areas of the pitch.



Martínez successfully completed 71 passes, making him the most successful player in passing during the match, an indicator that reflects his accuracy in handling the ball and his effectiveness in contributing to its circulation, in addition to his role in providing his teammates with multiple options to build attacks and move towards the opponent's areas.



The excellence of the Spanish defender did not stop at passing; it extended to his continuous presence in the flow of play, as he became the player with the most ball touches, with 87 touches, surpassing the other players from both teams, which reflects the extent of his participation in Al-Nassr's movements during the match.



These numbers highlight Martínez's importance in terms of possession and playmaking from the back, as his role is not limited to defensive duties but extends to contributing to organizing movements and initiating attacks.