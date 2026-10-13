The Saudi Al-Ahli Club continues to solidify its strong presence in the AFC Champions League, having achieved a new victory against the Emirati Al-Wasl with a score of 3-1, adding another win to its impressive record in the league stage of the continental tournament.

According to the circulating statistics, Al-Ahli has played 18 matches in the league stage, during which it has achieved 13 victories, alongside 4 draws, while suffering only one defeat, figures that reflect consistency and the ability to compete strongly on the Asian stage.

This remarkable record confirms the "Raqi's" position among the top competing clubs in the tournament, given the positive results it achieves against its rivals, and the increasing ambitions of its fans to continue the continental journey and compete for the title.