واصل النادي الأهلي السعودي ترسيخ حضوره القوي في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما حقق فوزاً جديداً على حساب الوصل الإماراتي بنتيجة 3-1، ليضيف انتصاراً آخر إلى سجله المميز في مرحلة الدوري من البطولة القارية.
ووفقاً للإحصائية المتداولة، خاض الأهلي 18 مباراة في مرحلة الدوري، نجح خلالها في تحقيق 13 انتصاراً، مقابل 4 تعادلات، فيما لم يتعرض للخسارة سوى مرة واحدة، في أرقام تعكس الاستمرارية والقدرة على المنافسة بقوة على الساحة الآسيوية.
ويؤكد هذا السجل المميز مكانة «الراقي» بين أبرز الأندية المنافسة في البطولة، في ظل النتائج الإيجابية التي يحققها أمام منافسيه، والطموحات المتزايدة لجماهيره بمواصلة المشوار القاري والمنافسة على اللقب.
The Saudi Al-Ahli Club continues to solidify its strong presence in the AFC Champions League, having achieved a new victory against the Emirati Al-Wasl with a score of 3-1, adding another win to its impressive record in the league stage of the continental tournament.
According to the circulating statistics, Al-Ahli has played 18 matches in the league stage, during which it has achieved 13 victories, alongside 4 draws, while suffering only one defeat, figures that reflect consistency and the ability to compete strongly on the Asian stage.
This remarkable record confirms the "Raqi's" position among the top competing clubs in the tournament, given the positive results it achieves against its rivals, and the increasing ambitions of its fans to continue the continental journey and compete for the title.