واصل النادي الأهلي السعودي ترسيخ حضوره القوي في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما حقق فوزاً جديداً على حساب الوصل الإماراتي بنتيجة 3-1، ليضيف انتصاراً آخر إلى سجله المميز في مرحلة الدوري من البطولة القارية.

ووفقاً للإحصائية المتداولة، خاض الأهلي 18 مباراة في مرحلة الدوري، نجح خلالها في تحقيق 13 انتصاراً، مقابل 4 تعادلات، فيما لم يتعرض للخسارة سوى مرة واحدة، في أرقام تعكس الاستمرارية والقدرة على المنافسة بقوة على الساحة الآسيوية.

ويؤكد هذا السجل المميز مكانة «الراقي» بين أبرز الأندية المنافسة في البطولة، في ظل النتائج الإيجابية التي يحققها أمام منافسيه، والطموحات المتزايدة لجماهيره بمواصلة المشوار القاري والمنافسة على اللقب.