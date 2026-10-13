The academic advisor in law, Dr. Hassan Radeef, believes that the participation of two or more clubs under the same ownership does not automatically constitute grounds for exclusion from competitions in all cases; rather, this issue is examined based on the nature of ownership, control, and influence over decisions, as well as the exceptional controls outlined in the competition regulations. Some cases may lead to the exclusion of one club owned by a single owner, while other clubs may be allowed to participate in the same competition even though they share the same owner after modifying the ownership structure and governance in their decision-making.



Therefore, continental federations are keen on this matter due to its impact on the integrity and transparency of competition in their tournaments. Consequently, the Asian Football Confederation, following in the footsteps of the European Federation which did so years earlier, has amended the provisions related to Article 8 of the entry regulations for the Asian competitions in 2026, concerning ownership and control issues. It is worth noting that this amendment will be effective starting from the 2026–2027 season.



Thus, the characterization of this violation does not merely relate to an investor owning more than one club in a single country or different countries, but rather to the failure to meet the independence criteria imposed by Article 8 of the Asian regulations. This article specifies in paragraph (8-6) four key indicators to prove control or influence, which are:



1. Ownership of the majority of voting rights of the shareholders in both clubs.



2. The right to appoint the majority of the board members or administrative or supervisory bodies in both clubs or to dismiss them.



3. Ownership of shares with control, under an agreement with other shareholders, over the majority of voting rights.



4. The ability, by any means, to exert decisive influence over the decisions of both clubs. These indicators do not mean that all shared ownership is automatically prohibited; rather, one of the four indicators mentioned above must be met, which may represent a substantial actual or potential risk to the integrity of the competition or one of its matches.



In the case of a substantial actual or potential risk, the participation of one of the clubs in the Asian competition to which it has qualified can be rejected. This matter is addressed in selecting the participating club and excluding the other according to the priority rules and exceptions stipulated in Article (8-12) of the Asian regulations, noting that the burden of proof regarding the absence of control that poses a substantial risk to the integrity of the competition lies with the club to demonstrate its compliance with the ownership and control rules.



It is worth noting that according to the Asian regulations, Saudi clubs can enter into agreements with the Asian Confederation regarding the restructuring of clubs to ensure their independence in decision-making in terms of their boards and independent sponsors from other clubs owned by the fund, while providing evidence that the Investment Fund does not control them or their decisions.



In fact, the fund is striving hard with the three clubs to resolve such issues, including the decision to dissolve the boards of non-profit club institutions and to restructure the boards of club companies, among other measures that I believe are insufficient to resolve such issues definitively. Rather, other solutions must be found, including selling those clubs similar to Al-Hilal and other clubs, as we may face this problem in the future. If the proposed treatment from the fund for the clubs, submitted to the Asian Confederation, is not approved, then in the future, only one of the concerned clubs will be allowed to participate in the same Asian competition, and their participation will be addressed according to the priority mechanism stipulated in the regulations. This necessitates urgent action to address the situation of the three clubs in accordance with the key indicators outlined in paragraph (8-6) of Article 8 of the entry regulations for Asian competitions in 2026.