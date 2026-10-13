يرى المستشار الأكاديمي في القانون الدكتور حسن رديف أن اشتراك ناديين أو أكثر في المالك نفسه لا يعد سببًا تلقائيًا للاستبعاد من المسابقات في جميع الحالات؛ بل يُنظر في هذه المسألة إلى طبيعة الملكية والسيطرة والتأثير في القرارات، وإلى الضوابط الاستثنائية الواردة في لائحة المسابقة. قد تنتهي بعض الحالات إلى استبعاد أحد الأندية العائدة لمالك واحد، بينما يُسمح لأندية أخرى بالمشاركة في نفس المسابقة رغم أن مالكها واحد بعد تعديل هيكل الملكية والحوكمة في اتخاذ قراراتها.


لذلك تحرص الاتحادات القارية على هذه المسألة لتأثيرها على النزاهة والشفافية في المنافسة على مسابقاتها، ولذلك قام الاتحاد الآسيوي، أسوةً بالاتحاد الأوروبي الذي سبقه بسنوات، بتعديل المواد الخاصة بالمادة الثامنة من لائحة الدخول لمسابقات الاتحاد الآسيوي 2026، والمتعلقة بمسائل الملكية والسيطرة، علمًا بأن هذا التعديل سيكون نافذًا ابتداءً من موسم 2026–2027.


لذلك فإن توصيف هذه المخالفة لا يتعلق بمجرد امتلاك المستثمر أكثر من نادٍ في دولة واحدة أو دول مختلفة، بل تتمثل في عدم تحقق معايير الاستقلال التي تفرضها المادة الثامنة من اللائحة الآسيوية. والتي حددت في الفقرة (8-6) من المادة الثامنة بأربعة مؤشرات أساسية لإثبات السيطرة أو التأثير، وهي:


1. امتلاك أغلبية حقوق التصويت للمساهمين في الناديين.


2. الحق في تعيين أغلبية أعضاء مجالس الإدارة أو الهيئات الإدارية أو الرقابية في الناديين أو عزلهم.


3. امتلاك أسهم مع السيطرة، بموجب اتفاق مع مساهمين آخرين، على أغلبية حقوق التصويت.


4. القدرة بأي وسيلة على ممارسة تأثير حاسم في قرارات الناديين. هذه المؤشرات لا تعني أن كل ملكية مشتركة ممنوعة تلقائيًا؛ بل يجب أن يتحقق أحد المؤشرات الأربعة الواردة أعلاه، بما قد يمثل خطرًا جوهريًا فعليًا أو محتملاً على نزاهة المسابقة أو إحدى مبارياتها.


وفي حالة وجود هذا الخطر الجوهري الفعلي أو المحتمل، يمكن رفض قبول مشاركة أحد الناديين في المسابقة الآسيوية التي تأهل إليها، ويتم معالجة هذا الأمر في اختيار النادي المشارك واستبعاد الآخر وفق قواعد الأولوية والاستثناءات المنصوص عليها في المادة (8-12) من اللائحة الآسيوية، علمًا بأن عبء الإثبات في عدم وجود السيطرة التي تشكل خطرًا جوهريًا على نزاهة المنافسة يقع على النادي في إثبات امتثاله لقواعد الملكية والسيطرة.


علمًا بأنه وفقًا للائحة الآسيوية يمكن للأندية السعودية إبرام اتفاقيات مع الاتحاد الآسيوي بشأن إعادة هيكلة الأندية بما يضمن استقلاليتها في اتخاذ قراراتها من حيث مجالسها ورعاتها المستقلين عن الأندية الأخرى المملوكة للصندوق، مع تقديم ما يثبت عدم سيطرة صندوق الاستثمارات عليها وعلى قراراتها.


وفي حقيقة الأمر يسعى الصندوق جاهدًا مع الأندية الثلاثة لإنهاء مثل هذه الإشكالية ومنها قرار حل مجالس مؤسسات الأندية غير الربحية وإعادة تشكيل مجالس شركات الأندية وغيرها من الإجراءات التي أرى أنها غير كافية لحل مثل هذه الإشكالية حلًا نهائيًا، بل لابد من إيجاد حلول أخرى منها بيع تلك الأندية أسوة بنادي الهلال وغيره من الأندية، لأنه يمكن أن نواجه هذه المشكلة مستقبلًا، لأنه في حالة عدم اعتماد المعالجة المقترحة من الصندوق للأندية والمقدمة للاتحاد الآسيوي، فمستقبلًا لن يُسمح إلا لنادٍ واحد من الأندية المعنية بالمشاركة في المسابقة الآسيوية ذاتها، وستتم معالجة مشاركتهم وفق آلية الأولوية المنصوص عليها في اللائحة، مما يتوجب معه التحرك العاجل لمعالجة وضع الأندية الثلاثة بما يتوافق مع المؤشرات الأساسية المنصوص عليها في الفقرة (8-6) من المادة الثامنة من لائحة الدخول في المسابقات الآسيوية لعام 2026.