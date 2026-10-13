كشفت الفنانة المصرية راندا البحيري تفاصيل معاناة صحية امتدت لسبع سنوات بسبب إصابتها بمرض بطانة الرحم المهاجرة، مؤكدة أنها واجهت آلامًا يومية وتحديات نفسية وصحية كبيرة خلال تلك الفترة.

وروت البحيري تجربتها عبر حسابها على (فيسبوك)، موجهة رسالة دعم إلى المصابات بالمرض، مؤكدة أنها عاشت التجربة بكل تفاصيلها الصعبة وتشعر بما تمر به المريضات من معاناة.

ووصلت الفنانة المصرية في حديثها إلى حد التأكيد أنها لا تتمنى هذا المرض لأحد، مشيرة إلى أن الألم كان يلازمها بصورة مستمرة، وأنها كانت تعتمد على المسكنات والعلاجات المكثفة للتعامل مع حالتها الصحية. كما أعربت عن امتنانها للطبيب الذي أشرف على علاجها، موضحة أنه كان سببًا في تجاوزها مرحلة صعبة بعد أن رفض أطباء آخرون متابعة حالتها.

وتحدثت البحيري عن تأثير المرض والعلاج على حياتها اليومية، مؤكدة أنها واصلت العمل وتحمّل مسؤولياتها رغم الظروف الصحية التي مرت بها، إضافة إلى الآثار الجانبية للعلاج التي تسببت في زيادة وزنها. وأشارت إلى أنها تعرضت خلال تلك الفترة لتعليقات ساخرة وتنمر بسبب تغير مظهرها الخارجي، بينما كانت تخوض معركة صحية لم يكن كثيرون على علم بتفاصيلها، موضحة أنها كانت تفضل الصمت والاكتفاء بالحمد والصبر.

واختتمت حديثها بتوجيه الشكر للأطباء وكل من ساندها خلال رحلتها العلاجية، مؤكدة أن تجاوز هذه المحنة كان ثمرة الدعم الطبي والنفسي الذي حظيت به طوال سنوات المرض.