The Egyptian artist Randa El Behairy revealed the details of a health struggle that lasted seven years due to her suffering from endometriosis, confirming that she faced daily pain and significant psychological and health challenges during that time.

El Behairy recounted her experience through her (Facebook) account, sending a message of support to those affected by the disease, emphasizing that she lived through the experience with all its difficult details and feels for the patients' suffering.

The Egyptian artist went as far as to state that she would not wish this disease on anyone, noting that the pain was a constant companion, and that she relied on painkillers and intensive treatments to cope with her health condition. She also expressed her gratitude to the doctor who supervised her treatment, explaining that he was the reason she overcame a difficult phase after other doctors refused to continue monitoring her condition.

El Behairy spoke about the impact of the disease and treatment on her daily life, confirming that she continued to work and bear her responsibilities despite the health challenges she faced, in addition to the side effects of the treatment that caused her weight gain. She pointed out that during that period, she faced sarcastic comments and bullying due to changes in her appearance, while she was fighting a health battle that many were unaware of the details, explaining that she preferred silence and to simply be grateful and patient.

She concluded her remarks by thanking the doctors and everyone who supported her during her treatment journey, affirming that overcoming this ordeal was the result of the medical and psychological support she received throughout her years of illness.