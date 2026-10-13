كأنها تطالب بحقها.. بقرة تطارد بائع حليب بأقصى سرعة

A funny video documenting a cow chasing a motorbike rider carrying milk cartons has turned into a widely shared content on social media platforms, as it showed the rider trying to quickly escape while the cow continued to pursue him in a scene that sparked a wave of sarcastic comments.

The clip spread widely after being shared on the platform (X), where it showed the cow running behind the motorbike loaded with milk, while the rider appeared to be in a hurry to flee from the unusual chase.

The video ignited the imagination of followers who competed in crafting funny comments about the reason for the chase, with some speculating that the cow was trying to reclaim the milk, while others suggested that the animal was protesting the distribution of its production without its permission.

Comments varied between humor and sarcasm, as one user imagined that the cow was demanding the rider to return the milk to her, while others praised the animal's speed and physical fitness in chasing the bike.

Despite the comedic nature that dominated the interaction, some followers expressed sympathy for the rider, pointing out that the situation might have involved real danger or that there were unknown reasons behind the cow's behavior.

According to media reports, it has not been possible to independently verify the circumstances of the incident or the true reason behind the chase, but that did not prevent the video from garnering thousands of interactions and becoming one of the most shared clips among social media users.