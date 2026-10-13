تحول مقطع فيديو طريف يوثّق مطاردة بقرة لسائق دراجة نارية يحمل عبوات حليب إلى مادة واسعة للتفاعل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما أظهر السائق وهو يحاول الابتعاد سريعًا فيما تواصل البقرة ملاحقته في مشهد أثار موجة من التعليقات الساخرة.

وانتشر المقطع على نطاق واسع بعد تداوله عبر منصة (إكس)، حيث أظهر البقرة وهي تركض خلف الدراجة النارية المحملة بالحليب، فيما بدا السائق مسرعًا للهروب من المطاردة غير المعتادة.

كأنها تطالب بحقها.. بقرة تطارد بائع حليب بأقصى سرعة

وأشعل الفيديو خيال المتابعين الذين تنافسوا في صياغة تعليقات طريفة حول سبب المطاردة، إذ افترض بعضهم أن البقرة تحاول استعادة الحليب، بينما ذهب آخرون إلى أن الحيوان يحتج على توزيع إنتاجه دون إذنه.

وتنوعت التعليقات بين الدعابة والسخرية، حيث تخيّل أحد المستخدمين أن البقرة تطالب السائق بإعادة الحليب إليها، فيما أشاد آخرون بسرعة الحيوان ولياقته البدنية في مطاردة الدراجة.

ورغم الطابع الكوميدي الذي غلب على التفاعل، أبدى بعض المتابعين تعاطفهم مع السائق، مشيرين إلى أن الموقف ربما كان ينطوي على خطر حقيقي أو أن هناك أسبابًا غير معروفة دفعت البقرة إلى هذا السلوك.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، لم يتسن التحقق بشكل مستقل من ملابسات الواقعة أو السبب الحقيقي وراء المطاردة، إلا أن ذلك لم يمنع الفيديو من حصد آلاف التفاعلات وتحوله إلى واحد من أكثر المقاطع تداولًا بين مستخدمي مواقع التواصل.