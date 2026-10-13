كأنها تطالب بحقها.. بقرة تطارد بائع حليب بأقصى سرعة

تحول مقطع فيديو طريف يوثّق مطاردة بقرة لسائق دراجة نارية يحمل عبوات حليب إلى مادة واسعة للتفاعل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما أظهر السائق وهو يحاول الابتعاد سريعًا فيما تواصل البقرة ملاحقته في مشهد أثار موجة من التعليقات الساخرة.
وانتشر المقطع على نطاق واسع بعد تداوله عبر منصة (إكس)، حيث أظهر البقرة وهي تركض خلف الدراجة النارية المحملة بالحليب، فيما بدا السائق مسرعًا للهروب من المطاردة غير المعتادة.
وأشعل الفيديو خيال المتابعين الذين تنافسوا في صياغة تعليقات طريفة حول سبب المطاردة، إذ افترض بعضهم أن البقرة تحاول استعادة الحليب، بينما ذهب آخرون إلى أن الحيوان يحتج على توزيع إنتاجه دون إذنه.
وتنوعت التعليقات بين الدعابة والسخرية، حيث تخيّل أحد المستخدمين أن البقرة تطالب السائق بإعادة الحليب إليها، فيما أشاد آخرون بسرعة الحيوان ولياقته البدنية في مطاردة الدراجة.
ورغم الطابع الكوميدي الذي غلب على التفاعل، أبدى بعض المتابعين تعاطفهم مع السائق، مشيرين إلى أن الموقف ربما كان ينطوي على خطر حقيقي أو أن هناك أسبابًا غير معروفة دفعت البقرة إلى هذا السلوك.
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، لم يتسن التحقق بشكل مستقل من ملابسات الواقعة أو السبب الحقيقي وراء المطاردة، إلا أن ذلك لم يمنع الفيديو من حصد آلاف التفاعلات وتحوله إلى واحد من أكثر المقاطع تداولًا بين مستخدمي مواقع التواصل.
A funny video documenting a cow chasing a motorbike rider carrying milk cartons has turned into a widely shared content on social media platforms, as it showed the rider trying to quickly escape while the cow continued to pursue him in a scene that sparked a wave of sarcastic comments.
The clip spread widely after being shared on the platform (X), where it showed the cow running behind the motorbike loaded with milk, while the rider appeared to be in a hurry to flee from the unusual chase.
The video ignited the imagination of followers who competed in crafting funny comments about the reason for the chase, with some speculating that the cow was trying to reclaim the milk, while others suggested that the animal was protesting the distribution of its production without its permission.
Comments varied between humor and sarcasm, as one user imagined that the cow was demanding the rider to return the milk to her, while others praised the animal's speed and physical fitness in chasing the bike.
Despite the comedic nature that dominated the interaction, some followers expressed sympathy for the rider, pointing out that the situation might have involved real danger or that there were unknown reasons behind the cow's behavior.
According to media reports, it has not been possible to independently verify the circumstances of the incident or the true reason behind the chase, but that did not prevent the video from garnering thousands of interactions and becoming one of the most shared clips among social media users.