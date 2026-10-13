أقامت سفارة جمعية الأدب المهنية بمحافظة خميس مشيط، مساء أمس، وبالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للرواية العربية، محاضرة أدبية بعنوان «التوهم السردي وصناعة الخطر: قراءة في رواية اللص والكلاب لنجيب محفوظ»، قدمها الدكتور ياسر آل مدعث، وأدارت حوارها الدكتورة أسماء آل مدشوش، وذلك في مقهى دوزن بالمحافظة.

واستعرض المحاضر أبعاد الصراع الداخلي والأسئلة الفلسفية في أزمة بطل الرواية «سعيد مهران»، موضحاً كيف حوّل نجيب محفوظ «الخطر» من مجرد تهديد خارجي إلى حالة نفسية تستوطن وعي الشخصية. كما بيّن دور «التوهم السردي» في خلق مساحة ملتبسة بين الواقع والوهم، بما يضع القارئ في تساؤل مستمر حول أبعاد الحقيقة والعدالة والمصير.

وتخللت الأمسية مداخلات نقدية، حيث تناول الدكتور موسى مبروك أثر الظلم وعواقبه على الفرد والمجتمع مستشهداً بشعر أبي القاسم الشابي، فيما أضاءت رئيسة سفراء الجمعية بالمنطقة، زهرة آل ظافر، على الآليات النفسية للتوهم السردي ودوره في تعزيز التوتر الدرامي داخل النص.

وفي ختام اللقاء، كرَّمت «آل ظافر» المشاركين والمستضيفين بشهادات تقدير، مؤكدةً أن المحاضرة تأتي ضمن جهود الجمعية لإثراء الحراك الثقافي واستعادة المنجز الأدبي العربي بالقراءة والنقد.