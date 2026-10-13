تُعدّ المسارات الرياضية بمتنزه الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بمنطقة نجران، من أبرز الوجهات الترفيهية الجاذبة للسكان والزوار، التي تعزز جودة الحياة، وتعكس الوعي بالاهتمام بالأنشطة الرياضية والترفيهية، ولما يوفره المتنزه من بيئة مناسبة لممارسة المشي، وقضاء أوقات ممتعة، خاصة مع اعتدال الأجواء، وانخفاض درجات الحرارة بنجران، خلال فترات المساء، في مشهدٍ يجمع النشاط البدني والاستمتاع بالطبيعة.

وتتميز المسارات التي يبلغ إجمالي أطوال الممرات والمماشي فيها (110903) أمتار طولية، باتساعها، وانتشار المسطحات الخضراء الممتدة، والأشجار المحيطة بها، والزهور المتنوعة، وأماكن الجلوس، والإنارات، مما أضفى على تجربة المشي قيمة بصرية وترفيهية في نفس الوقت، وأسهم في تعزيز الإقبال عليها من مختلف الأعمار، لترسيخ ثقافة المشي، وتحسين المزاج، والابتعاد عن التوتر، كما أنها فرصة للاستجمام والتواصل المجتمعي، وتعزيز أنماط الحياة الصحية، والاستمتاع بالمكان.

وتولي أمانة نجران اهتمامًا متواصلًا بتطوير المرافق الترفيهية والرياضية بالمتنزه، وتكثيف الصيانة الدورية والنظافة، بما يسهم في توفير أجواء مريحة ومناسبة للزوار، لممارسة الأنشطة البدنية والترفيهية، وتوفير خيارات متنوعة للترفيه، ورفع مستوى جودة المشهد الحضري.