The sports trails at Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz Park in Najran are among the most prominent recreational destinations attracting residents and visitors, enhancing the quality of life and reflecting awareness of the importance of sports and recreational activities. The park provides a suitable environment for walking and enjoying pleasant times, especially with the moderate weather and lower temperatures in Najran during the evening, in a scene that combines physical activity and enjoyment of nature.

The trails, which have a total length of (110,903) meters, are characterized by their spaciousness, the spread of green areas, surrounding trees, diverse flowers, seating areas, and lighting, which adds both visual and recreational value to the walking experience. This has contributed to increasing their popularity among various age groups, establishing a culture of walking, improving mood, and reducing stress. They also offer an opportunity for relaxation, community interaction, promoting healthy lifestyles, and enjoying the surroundings.

The Najran Municipality continuously focuses on developing recreational and sports facilities in the park, intensifying regular maintenance and cleanliness, which contributes to providing a comfortable and suitable atmosphere for visitors to engage in physical and recreational activities, offering diverse entertainment options, and enhancing the quality of the urban landscape.