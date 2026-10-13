أكد رئيس مجلس الطاقة العالمي بيدرو ميراس أن السعودية أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً رائداً في مختلف مجالات الطاقة، إذ لم تعد ريادتها مقتصرة على قطاعي النفط والغاز، بل امتدت إلى التقنيات الحديثة ومصادر الطاقة الجديدة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تحقق أداءً استثنائياً يعزز مكانتها في مشهد الطاقة العالمي.


وأوضح ميراس، خلال مشاركته في المؤتمر العالمي للبترول الذي تستضيفه الرياض، أن السعودية تمثل المكان الأنسب للتواجد في المرحلة الحالية، نظراً إلى دورها التاريخي بوصفها لاعباً رئيسياً في أسواق النفط والغاز، إلى جانب تقدمها في تطوير التقنيات والابتكارات المرتبطة بمستقبل الطاقة.


وأشار إلى أن المملكة تقدم نموذجاً عملياً لأهمية تنويع مصادر الطاقة، مؤكداً أن العالم يحتاج إلى مختلف أنواع الطاقة لتلبية الطلب المتنامي، وأن السعودية تجمع بين ريادتها التقليدية في النفط والغاز وقيادتها للتحولات الحديثة في القطاع.


وبين أن من أبرز القضايا المطروحة خلال المؤتمر ما يُعرف بـ«معضلة الطاقة الثلاثية»، التي تشمل أمن الإمدادات والاستدامة والقدرة على تحمل التكاليف، مشدداً على ضرورة التعامل مع هذه العناصر بوصفها منظومة متكاملة، بدلاً من المفاضلة بينها.