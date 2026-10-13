Pedro Miras, the Chairman of the World Energy Council, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has become a leading global model in various energy fields, as its leadership is no longer limited to the oil and gas sectors, but has extended to modern technologies and new energy sources, noting that the Kingdom is achieving exceptional performance that enhances its position in the global energy landscape.



During his participation in the World Petroleum Conference hosted in Riyadh, Miras explained that Saudi Arabia represents the most suitable place to be at this current stage, due to its historical role as a key player in oil and gas markets, alongside its advancements in developing technologies and innovations related to the future of energy.



He pointed out that the Kingdom provides a practical model for the importance of diversifying energy sources, emphasizing that the world needs various types of energy to meet the growing demand, and that Saudi Arabia combines its traditional leadership in oil and gas with its leadership in modern transformations in the sector.



He noted that one of the key issues raised during the conference is what is known as the "triple energy dilemma," which includes supply security, sustainability, and affordability, stressing the need to address these elements as an integrated system rather than prioritizing one over the others.