أكد رئيس مجلس الطاقة العالمي بيدرو ميراس أن السعودية أصبحت نموذجاً عالمياً رائداً في مختلف مجالات الطاقة، إذ لم تعد ريادتها مقتصرة على قطاعي النفط والغاز، بل امتدت إلى التقنيات الحديثة ومصادر الطاقة الجديدة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تحقق أداءً استثنائياً يعزز مكانتها في مشهد الطاقة العالمي.
وأوضح ميراس، خلال مشاركته في المؤتمر العالمي للبترول الذي تستضيفه الرياض، أن السعودية تمثل المكان الأنسب للتواجد في المرحلة الحالية، نظراً إلى دورها التاريخي بوصفها لاعباً رئيسياً في أسواق النفط والغاز، إلى جانب تقدمها في تطوير التقنيات والابتكارات المرتبطة بمستقبل الطاقة.
وأشار إلى أن المملكة تقدم نموذجاً عملياً لأهمية تنويع مصادر الطاقة، مؤكداً أن العالم يحتاج إلى مختلف أنواع الطاقة لتلبية الطلب المتنامي، وأن السعودية تجمع بين ريادتها التقليدية في النفط والغاز وقيادتها للتحولات الحديثة في القطاع.
وبين أن من أبرز القضايا المطروحة خلال المؤتمر ما يُعرف بـ«معضلة الطاقة الثلاثية»، التي تشمل أمن الإمدادات والاستدامة والقدرة على تحمل التكاليف، مشدداً على ضرورة التعامل مع هذه العناصر بوصفها منظومة متكاملة، بدلاً من المفاضلة بينها.
Pedro Miras, the Chairman of the World Energy Council, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has become a leading global model in various energy fields, as its leadership is no longer limited to the oil and gas sectors, but has extended to modern technologies and new energy sources, noting that the Kingdom is achieving exceptional performance that enhances its position in the global energy landscape.
During his participation in the World Petroleum Conference hosted in Riyadh, Miras explained that Saudi Arabia represents the most suitable place to be at this current stage, due to its historical role as a key player in oil and gas markets, alongside its advancements in developing technologies and innovations related to the future of energy.
He pointed out that the Kingdom provides a practical model for the importance of diversifying energy sources, emphasizing that the world needs various types of energy to meet the growing demand, and that Saudi Arabia combines its traditional leadership in oil and gas with its leadership in modern transformations in the sector.
He noted that one of the key issues raised during the conference is what is known as the "triple energy dilemma," which includes supply security, sustainability, and affordability, stressing the need to address these elements as an integrated system rather than prioritizing one over the others.